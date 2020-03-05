ROY — Roy High softball jumped to an 8-0 lead after one inning, then added six runs in the third to trigger the run rule in a 15-0 shutout win over Ogden (0-2) on Thursday.
Jakell Eddy batted 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for Roy (1-0). Trynity Durbano hit a double in her one plate appearance and drove in three runs. Olivia Bruch and Carsyn Byard each smacked an RBI triple.
CLEARFIELD 3, CRIMSON CLIFFS 2
ST. GEORGE — Clearfield (1-0) took a 2-0 lead after one inning, then snuffed out a seventh-inning rally for a win at Crimson Cliffs.
Rachael Brown led Clearfield, batting 3 for 4 with a home run and a double, and drove in all three Falcon runs. Jayci Finch pitched a complete game.
DAVIS 7, RIDGELINE 6 (9)
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 5-1 after three innings, then Danielle Brklacich hit a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to give the Darts a walk-off win over Ridgeline.
Emily Dent went 2 for 4 with one RBI for Davis (2-0). Ellie Anderson and Sadie Hathaway each hit RBI doubles. Kya Wilmott pitched eight innings and Nina Attanasio picked up the win in relief.
WOODS CROSS 7, TAYLORSVILLE 6
TAYLORSVILLE — Six different Woods Cross players drove in a run in a win over Taylorsville.
Libby Clark and Alison Ebberts each homered for WX. Kenna Cowley batted 3 for 4 with two doubles and two stolen bases.
SKYLINE 30, BEN LOMOND 13
OGDEN — After tying the game 9-9 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ben Lomond (0-1) gave up 21 Skyline runs in the top of the fifth inning in a home loss.
Sarah Morales hit 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs for the Scots. Madison Holland and Alli Jenson each doubled and drove in two.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DAVIS 4, LOGAN 2
LOGAN — After going into halftime tied 2-2, Davis shut out Logan in the second half for a road win.
Joshua Harwood tallied a goal and an assist for Davis (2-0). Oli Iverson, Colby Cook and Wyatt Sanders each netted, while Simon Jensen tallied three assists.
BONNEVILLE 1, OREM 0
ST. GEORGE — Caleb Meyehoffer scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Brandon Bejarano, as Bonneville (1-1) topped Orem in a game played at Desert Hills High. Josh Frey earned the shutout.
MORGAN 3, CARBON 0
ST. GEORGE — Sloan Calder netted a brace as Morgan took a tournament game from Carbon.
Eli Loveridge added a goal for Morgan (1-0). Bryant Johnson, Spencer Hancock and Jacob Tolman eached notched assists. Tanner Stanley picked up the clean sheet.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 4, GRANGER 1
LAYTON — Layton Christian netted three goals after halftime to beat Granger in a game played at Northridge High.
Rafael Silverio tallied a hat trick for LCA (3-0) and Arthur Ferreira scored one goal.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Bountiful 4, West 1
PREP BASEBALL
MORGAN 11, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Morgan jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning in a win at Ben Lomond.
Carter Payne batted 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Morgan (2-0). Trevor Jarrett hit 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and pitched five innings. Ryder Lish hit a double.
Garren Gooda went 2 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Scots (1-1).
BEAVER 5, OGDEN 1
MESQUITE, Nev. — Ogden scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning in a Mesquite tournament loss to Beaver.
Erivel Nunez, Jerik Roberts and Bode Larson each record a hit for Ogden (0-2).
SPRINGVILLE 2, BONNEVILLE 1
ST. GEORGE — Aiden Taylor had two hits and drove in the lone Bonneville (0-1) run, and Payton Freer took the hard-luck loss as the Lakers dropped a Dixie Sunshine Classic contest to Springville.
DIXIE 6, ROY 0
ST. GEORGE — Roy (0-1) was no-hit and had only three batters reach base in a loss at Dixie in the opening game of the Dixie Sunshine Classic.
The Royals trailed 1-0 after the top of the fourth, but gave up two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. Dixie’s Cooper Vest and Noah Whitson combined to strike out 17 Roy batters.
PAYSON 7, BEAR RIVER 6
ST. GEORGE — After leading 5-4, Bear River gave up three Payson runs — the winning run on a walk — in the top of the sixth in a loss at the Dixie Sunshine Classic played at Dixie State.
Tanner Orton went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Bear River (0-1). Ashton Harrow went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Austin Taylor added a double.
DELTA 16, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0
DELTA — Layton Christian (0-1) gave up 11 runs in the first inning in a five-inning loss at Delta.