ROY — Saige Nielsen hit a walk-off, solo home run to push Roy High softball over Northridge 7-6 on Thursday.
The Knights led 4-1 after four innings. Roy took a 6-5 lead heading to the top of the seventh where Northridge tied the game 6-6.
Nielsen batted 2 for 2 with three walks and two RBIs for the Royals (2-4, 1-1 Region 1) while Alissa Green hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer.
Morgan Rich and Faith Petersen drove in two runs for Northridge (1-2, 0-2), Bryn Williams batted 3 for 4 and Ava Andrle tripled.
FREMONT 3, SYRACUSE 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont scored the game’s only runs in the fifth inning in a region win over Syracuse.
Brinley Ellsworth hit a solo home run and went 2 for 3 Fremont (3-1, 2-0 Region 1). Whitnee Weston hit an RBI double and Stalee Hadley drove in one. Ellsworth pitched a complete game in the win, allowing five hits and striking out nine.
Brielle Milius went 2 for 3 with a double for Syracuse (1-2, 0-2). Chloe Orton added a double. Abby Simms took the loss, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out eight.
LAYTON 10, DAVIS 6
LAYTON — Davis led 6-1 after the fourth inning, then Layton scored two runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth for a comeback win.
Leah Knight, Brooklyn Pritchett, Tasia Shibuya and Halle Duke each had two hits for Layton (4-0, 2-0 Region 1). Knight, Kaitlyn Roberts and Jada Chilton each hit a double, while Shibuya and Duke each drove in two.
Haedyn Ellington pitched 5 2/3 innings and Lauren Hansen picked up the win in 1 1/3 relief innings.
Alix Thaxton went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to pace Davis (0-4, 0-2). Nina Attanasio pitched a complete game, allowing 12 hits and four walks.
BOX ELDER 11, CORNER CANYON 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder notched a pair of five-run innings and beat Corner Canyon in five frames.
Tegan Mecham batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bees (3-2). Grace Hodgson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kamryn Peterson hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Mecham pitched the complete game.
SKYLINE 19, OGDEN 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Ogden took a 2-0 lead after a half-inning, but Skyline (3-2) responded with five runs in its half to take control of a five-inning contest.
Ellie Martinez hit 2 for 2 with a two-run home run for Ogden (0-4) and Trinity Probasco batted 2 for 3 with two doubles and one RBI. Autumn Duncan added an RBI double. Gillian Deichman gave up eight hits and 12 walks in the loss.
BINGHAM 8, BEAR RIVER 2
GARLAND — Bear River allowed seven runs in the sixth inning in a home loss to Bingham (4-0).
McCall Maxfield went 2 for 3 with a double for Bear River (2-3). Olivia Taylor added a double. The Bears were held to five hits. Kate Dahle took the loss, giving up five hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in relief.
BASEBALL
DAVIS 7, COPPER HILLS 0
WEST JORDAN — Davis pitchers allowed only one hit in a shutout win at Copper Hills (2-3).
Kade Montgomery pitched five innings for Davis (3-0), striking out eight in the win. Caden Blackner and Benson Seeley each pitched an inning in relief.
Mike Wendt batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jake Maw and Seeley each had two hits.
BEAR RIVER 13, VIEWMONT 2
GARLAND — Bear River scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the third in a win over Viewmont.
Ashton Harrow hit 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for Bear River (3-2). Hunter Harrow and Hunter Smoot each had two hits.
Marcus Callister, Easton Lish and Taden Marble hit a double apiece; Lish and Garrison Marble each drove in two. Lish pitched four innings with five hits and five strikeouts for the win.
Brash Emery and Luke Jacobs each had two hits for Viewmont (1-2), with Emery driving in one. Roan Walker took the loss, giving up eight hits and three walks while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings.
BOUNTIFUL 2, SYRACUSE 0
BOUNTIFUL — Hunter Esplin drove in both runs as Bountiful beat Syracuse.
Easton Aubuchon pitched 5 2/3 innings for Bountiful (2-1) and struck out six batters.
Logan Hilton and Cooper Bearnson both hit 2 for 3 with a walk for Syracuse (2-2).
TIMPANOGOS 6, ROY 3
TIMPANOGOS — Roy scored twice in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough in a road loss at Timpanogos (1-1).
Reyo Gil hit 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Roy (0-4). Jared Fiafia went 2 for 4 with a double. Gil pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up seven hits and three walks while striking out one.
HIGHLAND 12, BEN LOMOND 8
SALT LAKE CITY — Ben Lomond scored four runs in the top of the first, but trailed 8-4 after the inning ended in a loss at Highland (3-2).
Cameron Dodge hit two home runs and drove in five for Ben Lomond (2-3). Garren Gooda went 2 for 4 with a double and Trenton Harris drove in two.
Dodge pitched three innings in the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.
BOYS SOCCER
WEBER 2, ROY 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber continued its unbeaten start to the season by defeating Roy (1-3, 0-2 Region 1).
Ben Putnam and Quayd Berry scored the Warriors’ (4-0, 3-0) goals, assisted by Carson Karras and Jake Youngberg. Stockton Short kept the clean sheet for Weber.
SYRACUSE 1, FREMONT 0
SYRACUSE — Devin Bailey scored in the 70th minute to lift Syracuse past Fremont (1-3, 0-2 Region 1).
Ryker Smith assisted Syracuse (4-0, 2-0) goal and Hayden Poll kept the clean sheet.
NORTHRIDGE 5, DAVIS 1
LAYTON — Ilan Hernandez netted a brace to lead Northridge to a region win over Davis.
Gaven Nelson, Logan Smith and Ben Miller each netted one for Northridge (3-2, 1-1 Region 1).
The goal-scorer for Davis (2-2-1, 1-2) was not reported.
LAYTON 1, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Marco Aguirre scored as Layton beat Clearfield (3-1, 1-1 Region 1).
Chance Izatt kept the shutout for Layton (2-1, 1-1).
FARMINGTON 1, OLYMPUS 0
FARMINGTON — Cameron Bingham scored in the first half on an Austin Argyle assist and Adam Escobosa kept a clean sheet as Farmington (4-0) blanked Olympus.