PLEASANT VIEW — Justine Saxton headed in a ball from Callie Price in the 85th minute for the golden goal as Weber High girls soccer beat Clearfield 2-1 in extra time Thursday.
Sammi Horton scored a first-half goal for Weber (5-4, 4-3 Region 1) on a Natalie Nef assist.
LAYTON 7, ROY 1
ROY — Brooklyn Pritchett and Kaitlyn Richins each netted a brace for Layton (9-1, 8-0 Region 1) in a big win at Roy. Erin Bailey, Livia Hirsch and Olivia Hepworth each found the back of the net once for the Lancers, who led 4-0 at the half.
Lexus Bertagnolli scored for Roy (3-6, 2-5) on a Kennley Bradley assist.
DAVIS 2, NORTHRIDGE 0
KAYSVILLE — Bizzy Arevalo and Paris Stout each scored first-half goals and Taygan Sill earned the clean sheet as Davis (8-1, 6-1 Region 1) blanked Northridge (3-8, 2-6).
BONNEVILLE 3, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Summer Diamond scored a goal in each half as Bonneville won at Box Elder (1-9, 0-4 Region 5).
Mia Miconi also netted for Bonneville (9-1, 3-1). Sadie Beardall, Maddie Callahan and Ashlyn Price each tallied an assist and Abree Beardall earned another clean sheet for the Lakers, who led 1-0 at the half.
FARMINGTON 2, BOUNTIFUL 0
BOUNTIFUL — Natalie Maire earned a shutout as Farmington (7-1, 3-1 Region 5) won at Bountiful (4-5-1, 1-3).
MORGAN 13, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
MORGAN — Viana Johnson and Miyah Turner shared the clean sheet, Emily Edgington netted a hat trick and eight different Trojans scored as Morgan (7-0, 1-0 Region 13) routed South Summit.
GREEN CANYON 3, BEAR RIVER 0
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River (1-5, 0-2 Region 11) allowed two goals in the first half in a shutout loss at Green Canyon.
UINTAH 8, BEN LOMOND 0
VERNAL — Ben Lomond (0-7, 0-4 Region 10) gave up five goals in the first half in a region loss Wednesday at Uintah.
DAVIS def. FREMONT (PKs)
KAYSVILLE — After 100 minutes of soccer ended in a 1-1 tie, Davis beat Fremont 4-1 in a penalty-kick shootout to claim a region win late Tuesday.
Olivia Flint scored for Davis (7-1, 5-1 Region 1), giving the Darts a 1-0 lead at the half.
Payten Ivins scored the equalizer on a Brynlee Meyerhoffer assist for Fremont (4-4, 2-4).
ROY 2, WEBER 1
ROY — Roy took a 2-0 halftime lead in a region win over Weber on Tuesday.
Macy Reed and Kennedy Bodily each scored for Roy (3-5, 2-4 Region 1).
Olivia Hemming netted in the second half for Weber (4-4, 3-3).
VOLLEYBALL
SYRACUSE 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse swept Northridge by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-14.
Megan Chandler posted 10 kills and nine digs for Syracuse (4-0, 2-0 Region 1). Hailee Garcia served five aces and dished out 41 assists. Saige Dimick and Katee Stromberg each had two blocks. Kambree Rodriguez tallied nine digs.
Karli Nielson had seven kills for Northridge (3-5, 0-2). Sami-Jo Diaz added nine digs and one block while Emma Hendricks tallied 13 assists
FREMONT 3, DAVIS 1
KAYSVILLE — Fremont won at Davis by scores of 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15.
Ayva Cebollero paced Fremont (3-1, 2-0 Region 1) with 27 assists, 16 digs, three aces and four blocks. Maggie Mendelson tallied 19 kills, Burkelle Field had six blocks and Jade Harlan collected 21 digs.
Katie Corelli led Davis (8-7, 1-1) with 18 kills and 24 digs. Cierra Limb served three aces. Katie Anderton dished out 24 assists and Lauryn Arnold tallied three blocks.
LAYTON 3, ROY 0
LAYTON — Layton earned a region sweep of Roy: 25-20, 25-9, 25-9.
Mercedes Lopez led Layton (6-4, 3-0 Region 1) with four blocks, nine digs and 27 assists. Lia Katoa tallied 10 kills and seven aces while Kenzy Christensen added 10 kills.
Xochitl Sustaita had 18 digs for Roy (2-5, 0-3).
WEBER 3, CLEARFIELD 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber (1-5, 1-1 Region 1) grabbed its first win of the season over Clearfield: 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (1-2, 0-2 Region 1) with nine kills and five digs. Addy Follett served four aces and tallied three kills. Shaylee Stanger had six kills while McKenna Steiner added four kills and two blocks.
ST. JOSEPH 3, UTAH MILITARY 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph swept Utah Military Academy: 25-7, 25-20, 25-9.
Gabby Morales led St. Joseph (4-2, 4-0 Region 17) with nine aces and 13 assists. Sarah Snell had nine kills and Hannah Andersen added five kills.
TOOELE 3, OGDEN 1
OGDEN — Ogden fell at home by scores of 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21.
Rees Bockwoldt led Ogden (5-5, 0-3 Region 10) with 26 kills and 11 digs. Rachel Davis had 41 assists and five aces.
FARMINGTON 3, GREEN CANYON 2
FARMINGTON — Farmington beat Green Canyon. Scores were 25-20, 26-28, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9.
Taylor Russon paced Farmington (3-7) with 32 assists, four aces and 18 digs. Amber Beddes added 12 kills.
BOX ELDER 3, SKY VIEW 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder won a marathon fourth set to beat Sky View on Tuesday: 23-25, 26-24, 25-20, 29-27.
Tegan Mecham led Box Elder (8-2) with eight kills, five blocks and 19 digs. Gracie Gunderson had 10 kills and six blocks while Sally Owens added eight kills and three blocks. Kourtney Small tallied 16 digs.
BONNEVILLE 3, JUDGE 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Bonneville topped Judge Memorial on Tuesday: 24-26, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.
Natalie Van Dyke led Bonneville (4-1) with 11 kills and one block. Katelynn Call added six kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Taryn Olsen tallied 42 digs.
ST. JOSEPH 3, WATERFORD 2
SANDY — St. Joseph beat Waterford in five sets Tuesday: 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Sarah Snell tallied 14 kills and two blocks for St. Joseph (3-2, 3-0 Region 17). Gabby Morales dished out 24 assists. Montse Hernandez added five kills, two aces and 15 digs.
ROWLAND HALL 3, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 1
LAYTON — Layton Christian fell to Rowland Hall on Tuesday: 25-23, 25-22, 26-28, 25-17.
Celine Mukura led Layton Christian (1-4, 1-2 Region 17) with four kills and four blocks. Nevaeh Wilson had two kills and served six aces. Kaitlyn Doran served three aces, including the winning point in the third set.