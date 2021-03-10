PLAIN CITY — Kaci Smith pitched five shutout innings as Fremont High softball (1-0) opened the season with an 11-0, five-inning win over Bonneville on Wednesday afternoon.
Stalee Hadley hit a grand slam in the third inning, Aubrey Morrow doubled and drove in two and Smith went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Fremont.
Anna Healy and Peighton Summers hit 1 for 2 for Bonneville (1-1).
WEBER 9, WOODS CROSS 2
WOODS CROSS — Brooke Merrill and Hadley Howell batted 3 for 4 with a double to lead Weber past Woods Cross (1-1).
Abbie Barker drove in three runs, Howell drove in two and Merrill pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for Weber (2-0).
CLEARFIELD 12, KEARNS 2
KEARNS — Jaycee Finch pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and hit a double as Clearfield opened the season with a win.
Kaycee Valencia and Rachael Brown batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Hannah Smith went 3 for 5 for the Falcons (1-0).
FARMINGTON 10, ROY 0
ROY — Delaney Baker tossed a five-inning shutout and Farmington beat Roy (0-2) in five innings.
Emily Barton homered and drove in two runs, while Lauren Gray, Paige Herbon and Elle Mortensen each drove in two runs for Farmington (1-0).
MORGAN 17, PARK CITY 1
MORGAN — Vianna Johnson, Alexis Hicken and Tess Polad all hit home runs as Morgan opened its season with a four-inning win.
Danielle Cook batted 4 for 4 with two doubles, two triples and five RBIs. Johnson hit 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the homer, while Hicken and Polad drove in three each.
RIDGELINE 8, BOX ELDER 3
MILLVILLE — Kaitlyn Wight and Grade Hodgson drove in one run each for Box Elder (0-1) in a season-opening loss.
BASEBALL
SYRACUSE 3, COTTONWOOD 2
MURRAY — Aiden Turley pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and no earned runs, and also scored one of the Titans' two runs in the seventh inning that helped them beat Cottonwood.
For the Titans (1-0), Turley drove in two runs, while Corbin Sholly drove in a run and Cooper Bearnson and Wyatt Humphrey hit doubles.
MORGAN 14, PARK CITY 7
MORGAN — Porter Hales hit 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs as Morgan (1-0) opened its season with a shootout win.
Ashton Lindley batted 3 for 4 while Alex Harden, Sammy Snyder and Gage Adams batted 2 for 4. Ty Birkeland drove in two runs and walked twice.
LONE PEAK 6, FARMINGTON 2
HIGHLAND — Farmington gave up a four-run third inning in a road loss to Lone Peak.
Brock Brown doubled, drove in one run and walked for the Phoenix (1-1). Johnny Mortensen had one RBI.
RIDGELINE 11, NORTHRIDGE 7
LAYTON — Ridgeline scored five runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Northridge (0-1).
Jace Olsen tripled and drove in two runs for Northridge while Jed Hadley went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
OGDEN 2, UINTAH 0
VERNAL — Isaac Wilson scored one goal and assisted another in a season-opening region win for Ogden (1-0, 1-0 Region 10).
Ty Robinson scored one goal and Eric Estrada assisted Wilson’s goal. Josh Whelan kept the shutout for Ogden.
ROY 1, CYPRUS 0
ROY — Zach Heath scored the game’s only goal and Josh Heath kept a clean sheet as Roy (1-0) opened the season with a win.
BOX ELDER 1, GREEN CANYON 0
NORTH LOGAN — Reggie Greer scored one goal and Keaton Lamb kept the shutout for Box Elder (1-1).