OGDEN — Ozzy Escalona and Ricky Aparicio scored early in the first half for St. Joseph Catholic High boys soccer, which overturned a 1-0 deficit and got a crucial 2-1 win over Layton Christian Academy on Wednesday afternoon.
SJC (9-0, 7-0 2A North) remains in first place in the region. LCA (5-7, 4-1) goalscoring info wasn’t provided.
JUAN DIEGO 2 (5), OGDEN 2 (4)
DRAPER — Eric Estrada scored a goal and assisted another, but Ogden fell to Juan Diego in a penalty shootout 5-4 after two scoreless periods of extra time couldn't break a 2-2 tie.
Eli Paredes scored the Tigers’ (7-3, 7-3 Region 10) second goal.
FARMINGTON 3, WOODS CROSS 1
WOODS CROSS — Coleman Stetler and Brady Barnett scored in the first half to lead Farmington to a region win at Woods Cross late Tuesday.
Abe Ashby scored after the break for Farmington (6-4, 2-3 Region 5).
Jagger West scored in the first half for Woods Cross (6-5, 2-5).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
APA West Valley 9, Utah Military 1
Logan 4, Bear River 3 (OT)
POSTPONED
Stansbury at Ben Lomond: COVID-19 concerns at Stansbury
SOFTBALL
NORTHRIDGE 20, LOGAN 2
LAYTON — Bryn Williams hit a grand slam and Northridge (3-10) scored 16 runs in the second inning of a three-run ballgame.
Faith Peterson batted 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Amaya Porter hit 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Northridge.
BOX ELDER 23, VIEWMONT 6
BOUNTIFUL — Stevie Checketts batted 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two doubles in a four-inning win for Box Elder.
Sydney Stokes hit 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a triple for the Bees (8-6, 2-3 Region 5), while Kourtney Small went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a double.
Molly Roberts hit 3 for 3 for Viewmont (6-8, 0-5) and Savana Walker drove in two runs.
WOODS CROSS 7, MTN. CREST 2
HYRUM — Autumn Johnson batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a homer in a non-region win for Woods Cross (6-9).
Kenna Cowley hit 3 for 5 with a triple.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Spanish Fork 8, Bear River 5
BASEBALL
WEBER 8, DAVIS 4
PLEASANT VIEW — Xandon Hancock hit a three-run triple to lead Weber to a series split against Davis.
Bode Larson pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs for the Warriors (12-4, 6-2 Region 1), who meet first-place Layton for a two-game series this coming Friday and Monday.
Benson Seely and Zane Miller led Davis (7-9, 3-5) with two base hits each.
ROY 15, SYRACUSE 7
SYRACUSE — A 10-run fourth inning helped Roy sweep Syracuse and win its third straight game.
Cooper Valencia batted 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Max Robinson batted 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a triple for the Royals (4-12, 3-5 Region 1). Ethan Oliver had two RBIs and three walks, while Teyo Gil pitched two shutout innings to close the game.
Corbin Sholly hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Syracuse (4-12, 2-6) and Cooper Bearnson batted 2 for 4.
CLEARFIELD 15, NORTHRIDGE 14
CLEARFIELD — Jackson Yamashita hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Clearfield the edge in a shootout.
Yamashita batted 4 for 5 with four RBIs, a triple, a double and a scoreless inning pitched for the Falcons (7-9, 2-6 Region 1), Caden Wilson hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.
Bodee Wright batted 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a home run for Northridge (8-7, 5-3), and Ty Martinez went 1 for 2 with four walks.
WOODS CROSS 13, BONNEVILLE 3
WASHINGTON TERRACE — After trailing 3-0 following the first inning, Woods Cross beat Bonneville in six innings.
Jaden Gines hit 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple, while Dylan Williams batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (10-3, 4-1 Region 5). Blake Stanger pitched six innings with nine strikeouts.
Aiden Taylor batted 2 for 3 with one RBI for Bonneville (1-10, 0-5).
VIEWMONT 6, BOX ELDER 5
BRIGHAM CITY — Nathan Hulce’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly broke a 5-5 tie and gave Viewmont a win at Box Elder .
Brash Emery, Luke Jacobs and Gatlin Soloman had two hits each for Viewmont (6-9, 4-1 Region 5).
Alex Griffin batted 3 for 4 for Box Elder (4-11, 2-3).
BOUNTIFUL 13, FARMINGTON 3
BOUNTIFUL — Dallin Maxwell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, capping a four-run sixth inning that saw Bountiful beat Farmington by walk-off and mercy rule.
Truman Duryea hit 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run for Bountiful (9-6, 4-1 Region 5), while Hunter Esplin hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Cole McSwain pitched all six innings and allowed zero earned runs for BHS.
Landon Tanner drove in two runs for Farmington (7-8, 1-4) and Kaden Willis batted 2 for 3.
BEAR RIVER 12, LOGAN 2
GARLAND — Rhett Christensen hit a walk-off double in the sixth inning to secure a mercy rule win for Bear River.
Christensen drove in two runs, Hunter Harrow batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs and pitcher Ashton Harrow allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings for the Bears (11-7, 5-3 Region 11).
MORGAN 9, SUMMIT ACADEMY 8
BLUFFDALE — Ryder Lish’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning scored Porter Hales and broke an 8-8 deadlock as Morgan won on the road.
Gage Adams batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles for the Trojans (9-8, 3-7 Region 13), who got a three-hit, two RBI game from Alex Harden. Sammy Snyder and Ashton Lindley had two base hits and Broox McGiven drove in two.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Juan Diego 16, Ogden 2