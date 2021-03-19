SALT LAKE CITY — It took 100 minutes of scoreless soccer but, after 12 made penalty kicks, St. Joseph Catholic High School boys soccer (3-0, 3-0 2A North) secured a 12-11 shootout win at Rowland Hall (3-1).
Josh Ortiz earned the shutout for the Jayhawks.
BEN LOMOND 1, UINTAH 0 (OT)
OGDEN — Alvaro Rubio netted a free kick from 20 yards out in the seventh minute of extra time to lead Ben Lomond (3-2, 2-1 Region 10) over Uintah (1-3, 0-3). Brandon Leon kept the clean sheet.
MORGAN 5, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
MORGAN — Tanner Stanley kept a clean sheet while Chase Lane, Isaac Lowder and Dallon Gunn each netted in the first half to lead Morgan (4-1, 1-0 Region 13) to a region win over South Summit (2-1, 1-1). Cole Terry and Rory Williams scored after halftime. Beau Johnson, Stanley and Williams earned assists.
BOUNTIFUL 3, WEST 1
BOUNTIFUL — Nick Reeves, Carter Christiansen and Javi Moreno each scored to lead Bountiful (3-1) past West (3-2). Moreno and Reeves each had an assist.
BOX ELDER 4, LOGAN 1
LOGAN — Cooper Sutton tallied a hat trick and Noah Miller netted once as Box Elder (3-2) won at Logan (0-3).
Reggie Greer, Nate Reynolds and Cooper Loyd assisted for the Bees.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 5, WATERFORD 2
LAYTON — Pedro Bastos, Danilo Obradovic, Theo Araujo, Tommi Olubisi and Amanuel Ahilegiorgis each netted once as Layton Christian (2-3, 2-0 2A North) beat Waterford (2-1, 0-1).
Breno Silva, Felipe Harada and Obradovic each tallied one assist.
BASEBALL
BONNEVILLE 6, CLEARFIELD 5 (8)
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville tied the game 5-5 with a run in the bottom of the seventh, then Jaxon Wood hit a walkoff single in the eighth inning to give the Lakers an extra-innings win over Clearfield.
Wood, Aiden Taylor, Kole Story and Lincoln Johnson each had two hits for Bonneville (1-2). Taylor and Tayden Maisey each doubled. Maisey picked up the win in relief.
Shadyn Stoker batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs while Devan Harmer hit a triple and a double for Clearfield (2-1).
LAYTON 11, CYPRUS 2
MAGNA — Jackson Hoffman hit two home runs and a double, driving in three, and Layton (3-1) scored seven runs in the fifth inning in a win at Cyprus (3-2).
Jake Godfrey hit 3 for 4, Austin Tidwell went 2 for 4 with a double and Dax Marohney hit an RBI triple. Dawson Hall earned the win in 4 1/3 innings.
FARMINGTON 12, TIMPANOGOS 8
FARMINGTON — Brock Brown went 2 for 2 with a home run and a double to lead Farmington (4-1) past Timpanogos (1-2).
Park Romney hit a double while Tucker Wall, Landon Tanner and Aaron Bornholdt each drove in two runs. Tanner earned the win, striking out five in three innings.
WOODS CROSS 9, FREMONT 4
PLAIN CITY — Micah Mortensen hit two triples and a double with five RBIs to lead Woods Cross (2-1) to victory at Fremont. Taylor Ayala drove in two. Taggert Nofsinger picked up the win in relief.
Jaxon Larkin hit a 2-run homer for Fremont (0-4). Bridger Clontz and Mason Memmott each had a double.
BEAR RIVER 16, POCATELLO-ID 5
POCATELLO — Garrison Marble, Marcus Callister and Ashton Harrow each had three hits to lead Bear River (4-2) to a run-rule win over Pocatello (ID). Callister hit two doubles.
Hunter Harrow, Ashton Harrow and Taden Marble each hit a double. Hunter Harrow and Ashton Harrow each had three RBIs. Ashton Harrow pitched five innings in the win.
MORGAN 4, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 1
KANAB — Broox McGiven pitched six innings of one-run ball and struck out five in the Chuck Wagon Classic at Kanab High School. McGiven, Ryder Lish, Sammy Snyder and Sage Venz each drove in one run for the Trojans.
MORGAN 3, RICHFIELD 0
KANAB — Porter Hales and Broox McGiven each hit a solo home run to lead Morgan (5-0) to a win over Richfield (2-3) in the Chuck Wagon Classic. Ryder Lish went 2 for 3 and Alex Harden doubled.
Gage Adams pitched six innings with seven strikeouts in the win.
RIVERTON 10, DAVIS 1; RIVERTON 5, DAVIS 2
KAYSVILLE — Carter Compton hit 2 for 2 as Davis dropped the first game of a doubleheader. The Darts were held to seven hits and Mike Wendt took the loss.
In the nightcap, Riverton scored three runs in the third and Davis could not recover. Owen Murdock hit 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. The Darts amassed six hits and held Riverton to four.
LONE PEAK 10, ROY 3
ROY — Conner Munoz hit a two-run single and Roy (0-5) was held to three hits in a loss to Lone Peak (2-0).
PLEASANT GROVE 9, WEBER 0
PLEASANT GROVE — Jonah Powers-Kulpa doubled as Weber (3-1) lost its first game of the season.
MURRAY 10, SYRACUSE 0
MURRAY — Logan Hilton picked up the lone hit for Syracuse (2-3) in a five-inning loss.
SALEM HILLS 4, BOUNTIFUL 3
SALEM — Bountiful (2-1) lost on a walk-off hit in the seventh inning. Truman Duryea and Hunter Esplin both batted 3 for 4 for BHS.
DUCHESNE 7, OGDEN 5
SALINA — Boston DeCocker had two hits and drove in two as Ogden (0-3) fell to Duchesne in the Frozen Rope Shootout at North Sevier High School. Jaice Holt added an RBI double.
NORTH SEVIER 12, OGDEN 0
SALINA — Sean Garceau hit a triple and a double as Ogden (0-4) lost in North Sevier’s Frozen Rope Shootout.
SOFTBALL
FREMONT 13, KEARNS 0
KEARNS — Whitnee Weston hit 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Fremont (4-1) to a win at Kearns (0-5).
Stalee Hadley had two doubles and drove in three. Brinley Johnson hit a 2-run double. Tyra Coats and Aubrey Morrow each doubled. Kaci Smith got the win, allowing one hit and striking out eight.
FARMINGTON 17, MURRAY 6
FARMINGTON — Lauren Gray hit a three-run home run and Lexi Crowley hit a double and drove in four as Farmington (3-1) beat Murray (1-2) in five innings.
Delaney Baker and Hadley Eichmeier each had two hits and drove in two. Baker got the win with a complete game and nine strikeouts.
BEN LOMOND 24, JUAN DIEGO 13
DRAPER — Ben Lomond scored eight runs in the third inning and nine in the fifth in a run-rule win at Juan Diego (0-3, 0-1 Region 10).
Ofa Arreguin hit 2 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs for Ben Lomond (1-3, 1-0 Region 10). Marley McMillen hit two doubles and drove in two. Reagan Wilcox pitched a complete game in the win.
BEAR RIVER 10, TAYLORSVILLE 5
GARLAND — McCall Maxfield hit a two-run home run and two doubles, Carlee Miller added a two-run homer and Bear River outhit Taylorsville 16-11.
Baylee Sorensen got the win for Bear River (3-3). Haylee Farnsworth and Oaklie Maxfield each doubled.
MORGAN 25, RICHFIELD 14
ST. GEORGE — Morgan batters doubled seven times in a five-inning shootout win.
Danielle Cook batted 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Alexis Hicken went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and Viana Johnson went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Hope Woolsey hit a home run.
CRIMSON CLIFFS 13, MORGAN 3
ST. GEORGE — Haylee Pickrell went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, but Morgan gave up four runs in each of the third and fifth innings in a tournament loss. Danielle Cook added a double.
COPPER HILLS 5, WEBER 3
WEST JORDAN — Ellie Nielson, Brianna Judson and Abbie Barker each had two hits as Weber (5-2) fell at Copper Hills (2-2).