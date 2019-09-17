SYRACUSE — Syracuse girls soccer ran out to a 4-1 halftime lead in a one-sided region win, beating Fremont 6-1 on Tuesday.
Caroline Stringfellow tallied a hat trick for the Titans (8-3, 6-3 Region 1). Ashlyn Hall, Madison Yamashita and Baylee Sanders scored one goal apece.
Abbi Sanford netted for the Silverwolves (7-4, 6-3). The result leaves the Titans and Silverwolves tied for second place in Region 1 with five games left.
FARMINGTON 3, WOODS CROSS 1
WOODS CROSS — Farmington took a 1-0 lead into the locker room and added to it in the second half to stay perfect this season with a win at Woods Cross.
Marianne Barber netted a brace for the Phoenix (11-0, 5-0 Region 5) while Ellie Morris score once.
Gracie Browning got Woods Cross (4-4-1, 2-2-1) on the board.
LAYTON 3, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Erin Bailey notched a hat trick to carry Layton in a blanking of Clearfield (1-9, 0-9 Region 1).
Kaitlyn Richins tallied an assist for the Lancers (7-3-1, 5-3-1). Stasia Godfrey earned the shutout in goal, aided by the Lancer back line of Abby Fotheringham, Sydney Barlow, Kylee Richins and Mary Littlefield.
WEBER 2, ROY 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Aubrey Hammons and McKenna Wilson each scored second-half goals to lift Weber to a shutout win over Roy (2-8-1, 2-6-1 Region 1).
Maggie McAuley earned the clean sheet in goal for the Warriors (3-8, 3-6).
NORTHRIDGE 2, DAVIS 2 (2OT)
LAYTON — Northridge and Davis each scored one goal in each half, then played two scoreless extra-time periods in the draw.
Tiani Fonoti and Ella Sanders netted for Northridge (9-1-1, 7-1-1 Region 1) while Sierra Sivulich tallied an assist.
Grace Nicol and Chalise Wood each scored for Davis (6-2-3, 4-2-3).
BOUNTIFUL 3, BOX ELDER 1
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful scored three second-half goals to beat Box Elder (2-7-1, 0-5 Region 5).
Olivia Connell, Jamelle Latu and Alex Hoffman each netted for the Braves (3-8, 1-4).
BONNEVILLE 1, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet in goal and Hailey Price scored a second-half goal as Bonneville (8-3, 4-1 Region 5) grabbed a shutout win at Viewmont (3-6-2, 2-2-1).
SKY VIEW 2, BEAR RIVER 1 (2OT)
GARLAND — Naomi Tomlinson scored in the first half but it wasn’t enough as Bear River (2-9, 0-5 Region 11) fell to Sky View in extra time.
ST. JOSEPH 8, UTAH MILITARY 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph ran out to a 6-0 halftime lead in a region shutout over Utah Military Academy (1-3, 1-2 2A North).
Sam Munson and Ciera Aguirre each netted a brace for the Jayhawks (3-3, 2-1 2A North). Kathryn Van Wagoner, Cate Schmeling, Kara Sugiyama and Kenzie Munson each scored once.
Kenzie Munson and Mercedes Randhahn shared the clean sheet.
MORGAN 2, JUDGE MEMORIAL 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Syd Cragun scored two second-half goals to send Morgan (6-3-1, 4-0 Region 13) to a region road win at Judge Memorial.
OGDEN 4, STANSBURY 1
STANSBURY PARK — Ogden scored three second-half goals to grab a region road win at Stansbury on Monday.
Grace Pulley netted a brace for Ogden (9-2, 6-1 Region 10). Alysia Butters tallied a goal and an assist. Abby Beus scored one goal while Tori Kalista and Brynn Soelberg each had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHRIDGE 3, ROY 0
LAYTON — Northridge swept Roy (1-16, 0-4 Region 1) by scores of 25-14, 25-19, 25-17.
Karli Nielson led the Knights (11-7, 2-2) with nine kills, eight digs, and seven aces. Emma Hendricks had 22 assists and five digs.
SYRACUSE 3, DAVIS 1
KAYSVILLE — Syracuse and Davis split the first two sets, then the Titans (4-0, 4-0 Region 1) took the final two sets to beat the Darts (10-6, 2-2) by scores of 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Kamryn Wiese led Syracuse with 11 kills while Megan Chandler and Katie Stromberg each had nine. Kambree Rodriguez picked up 25 digs and Hailee Garcia had 23 assists.
Katie Corelli led Davis with 20 kills and 21 digs. Madi Rushton dished 30 assists, Lexi Sunderland served four aces and Lauryn Arnold posted three blocks.
LAYTON 3, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Layton won a marathon second set on the way to a straight-sets region win at Clearfield: 25-23, 29-27, 25-20
Eleonora Palu led Layton (1-3, 1-3 Region 1) nine kills, four aces 13 digs. Kristen Harrison had two blocks and Mercedes Lopez handed out 25 assists.
Missy Mortensen paced Clearfield (1-4, 1-3) with 12 kills, five blocks, three digs and two aces. Shaylee Stanger added four kills, one block and one ace.
MORGAN 3, GRANTSVILLE 0
MORGAN — Morgan swept Grantsville to open region play. Set scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-14.
Sydney Stuart tallied 29 assists and four aces for the Trojans (8-3, 1-0 Region 13). Emery Wheeler posted eight kills, five aces and four digs while Kiah Johnson added eight kills and two aces. Kate Korth had 14 digs and 2 aces.
STANSBURY 3, BEN LOMOND 0
STANSBURY PARK — Ben Lomond fell on the road in straight sets at Stansbury: 25-6, 25-6, 25-15. Adia Jensen had four digs with one kill and Jennifer Barker had one kill for the Scots (0-11, 0-4 Region 10).
MOUNTAIN CREST 3, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Bear River (2-7, 0-1 Region 11) dropped a straight-sets contest to Mountain Crest to open region play. Set scores were 25-11, 25-17, 25-23. No stats were reported.
ST. JOSEPH 3, ROCKWELL 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph beat Rockwell in straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-8, 25-12.
Katy Hurst, Shaylie Bonneau and Montserrat Hernandez each had five kills for the Jayhawks (4-6, 3-1 Region 17). Katelyn Sumner served 12 aces and Gabby Morales had six aces and dished out 12 assists.
BASEBALL
AMERICAN HERITAGE 13, ST. JOSEPH 12
AMERICAN FORK — St. Joseph scored five runs in the top of the third inning to take a 7-3 lead, but American Heritage scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to complete a comeback and walk-off the Jayhawks.
Torin Lane had two hits and drove in two for St. Joseph. Nick Snell added two hits and two walks.
UTAH MILITARY 15, MAESER PREP 5
LINDON — Utah Military Academy plated nine in the third inning on the way to a road win at Maeser Preparatory Academy.
Ty Olsen had three hits for UMA. Hunter Smith had two hits and drove in two. James Summers added two hits for the Thunderbirds.