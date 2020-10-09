SYRACUSE — After trailing the entire game, Syracuse High football stole a 20-14 win from Clearfield on Friday night when Trevor Drake threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Colin Sierra with 33 seconds left in the contest.
Clearfield (2-7, 1-5 Region 1) led 14-6 in the fourth after Bransen Simper punched in a 1-yard touchdown run.
Syracuse (3-6, 3-4) answered 20 seconds later with a 58-yard touchdown run from Chandler Christensen that made it 14-12. After the winning Drake-to-Sierra touchdown, Christensen ran in a two-point attempt for the final margin. Hayden Poll kicked field goals of 26 and 25 yards for the Titans.
Clearfield led from 10:36 in the first quarter when Simper threw a 52-yard touchdown to Nixon Dayley.
LAYTON 7, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Sione Vailahi scored in the third quarter and the Layton defense pitched a shutout in a region win over Northridge (0-9, 0-7 Region 1).
Vailahi sprinted 49 yards for the Layton (2-5, 2-3 Region 1) touchdown with 9:08 to go in the third.
BOUNTIFUL 16, FARMINGTON 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful junior Jaden Tidwell came up huge on senior night, throwing a touchdown pass on a trick play on Bountiful’s first play from scrimmage and intercepting three Farmington passes to lead the Braves to a shutout region win.
Tidwell tossed a halfback pass to Brooks Fornelius that went for a 45-yard touchdown to get Bountiful (5-4, 2-2 Region 5) on the board at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter.
After Bountiful forced a Farmington (2-7, 1-3) punt, Corbin DuBois galloped 57 yards in the first quarter for the Braves’ other touchdown.
Bountiful earned a late safety when Farmington quarterback Drew Patterson was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone as DuBois sacked him.
WOODS CROSS 38, VIEWMONT 0
WOODS CROSS — Griffin Hess punched in two short touchdown runs in the first quarter and Woods Cross was off to the races for its first win of the season.
Jonas Nerdin rushed for a 10-yard touchdown and Austin Bradley added a 29-yard field goal for a 24-0 halftime lead.
Canton Naegle threw touchdowns to Caden Fellere (57 yards) and Noah Wright (26 yards) in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
Naegle threw 10 of 17 for 185 yards for Woods Cross (1-8, 1-4 Region 5). Dashaud Seymour led WX with 87 rushing yards.
Elias Uesele led Viewmont (1-5, 0-3) with 41 rushing yards.
SKY VIEW 35, BEAR RIVER 20
GARLAND — Kace Jones rushed for two touchdowns but Bear River couldn’t contain the region champion Sky View (9-0, 5-0 Region 11) offense in a home loss.
Josh Payne hit Chance Udy with a 30-yard scoring strike to get Bear River (4-5, 1-4) on the board. Jones scored on a 7-yard scamper with 30 seconds left in the first half and on a 2-yard plunge to cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
Bear River was outgained 354-239 by Sky View, who led 21-12 at the half.
MONTICELLO 21, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 20
LAYTON — Tucker Prescott hit Malik Johnson for a late Layton Christian touchdown to cut the Monticello (1-7, 1-4 2A North) lead to one but a potential game-winning two-point attempt failed.
Manu Lutui Vaitaki and Sionatane Sitaleki Latu each scored rushing touchdowns for Layton Christian (1-7, 0-4).
CROSS COUNTRY
MILLCREEK — Ogden High swept the Region 10 cross country championships Friday at the Cottonwood Regional Softball Complex, winning both team titles and individual races.
Tate Beasley won the girls race in a time of 19:38.2 as the Tigers had a score of 26 points, edging Stansbury who had 37 in second place.
Ogden had six runners finish in the top 10: Beasley (first), Sasha Willie (second), Eliza Loosli (sixth), Bonita Gray (eighth), Kaitlyn Blackham (ninth) and Gem Garner (10th).
On the boys side, the Tigers edged Stansbury 26 to 41 and sophomore Jack Blodgett won the individual race in a time of 15:49.8.
Blodgett led a quartet of Ogden top-10 finishers: Coby Wight took third place, Jake Peterson was fifth and Carter Draper took sixth.
GIRLS TENNIS
SALT LAKE CITY — Ogden’s Madi Poorman advanced to the semifinals of the 4A girls tennis state tournament in the No. 2 singles bracket by winning two matches Friday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
Poorman beat Sky View’s Rachel Chipman 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Dixie’s Sally Fraser 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. Poorman will take on Crimson Cliffs’ Averee Beck in Saturday’s semifinals.
In No. 1 singles, Bear River’s Erika Olsen will play in the semifinals after winning her first two matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1.
Ogden’s Caroline Jessen, who won the Region 10 championship in No. 1 singles last week, won her first match 6-2, 6-1 against Snow Canyon’s Lily Bronson before falling in the second round 6-2, 7-5 to Dixie’s Kylie Kezos.
In No. 3 singles, Ogden’s Jill Millard beat Pine View’s Brionne Dismore 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Crimson Cliffs’ Camryn Stanger 6-1, 6-2.
As a team, the Tigers are tied for fifth after the first round. The tournament concludes Saturday.