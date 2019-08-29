LAYTON — Presley Whitesides earned a clean sheet as Syracuse girls soccer broke a 0-0 halftime tie and ran away from Northridge for a 6-0 win Thursday.
Caroline Stringfellow tallied a hat trick for the Titans (5-3, 3-3 Region 1). Ashlyn Hall scored a brace and Sarah Wynn added on goal.
The loss was the first of the year for Northridge (7-1, 5-1).
LAYTON 2, WEBER 1
LAYTON — Layton scored two first-half goals in a region win over Weber.
Erin Bailey notched a goal and an assist for the Lancers (5-3, 3-3 Region 1). Brynlee Roberts added a goal and Brooklyn Pritchett had an assist.
Olivia Hemming netted for the Warriors (2-6, 2-4).
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Fremont scored two second-stanza goals in a region win at Clearfield (1-6, 0-6 Region 1).
Sidney Stephens earned the clean sheet for the Silverwolves (6-2, 5-1). Taylor Chugg booted a brace and Abbi Sanford netted once.
ROY 0, DAVIS 0 (2OT)
ROY — Roy’s Kenna Conly and Davis’ Taygan Sill each earned a clean sheet as the Royals (1-6-1, 1-4-1 Region 1) and Darts (6-1-1, 4-1-1) battled in 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.
VOLLEYBALL
MORGAN 3, GREEN CANYON 1
MORGAN — Morgan beat Green Canyon in four sets by scores of 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-9.
Emery Wheeler led the Trojans (2-0) at the net with 22 kills and added 12 digs. Abby Cox had nine kills. Sydney Stuart dished 46 assists, served five aces and collected 10 digs.
BONNEVILLE 3, OGDEN 2
OGDEN — Bonneville (1-0) came back from two sets down to beat Ogden (1-1) in its season opener on Wednesday night at Ogden: 26-28, 24-26, 26-24, 25-14, 15-11.
Bonneville setter Halle Morgan dished out 38 assists to go with 13 digs, six aces and five kills. Sophomore Kelsie Heslop had 14 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Scarlett Kluge had 14 kills and libero Jenna Hansen had 31 digs.