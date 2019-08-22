SYRACUSE — Syracuse girls soccer broke into the region win column Thursday by outscoring Roy 4-1 in the second half on the way to a 7-4 win.
Abby Schofield, Cortney Cobabe and Caroline Stringfellow each netted twice for the Titans (3-3, 1-3 Region 1). Ashlyn Hall scored one goal.
Monica Garcia, Savanna Martinez, Abbie Dalebout and Jaslyn Tapia scored for the Royals (1-5, 1-3).
In an oddity, it’s Syracuse’s second 7-4 win this season.
FREMONT 3, LAYTON 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont netted three goals in the second half to turn a 1-0 deficit into a home victory over Layton.
Taylor Chugg tallied a brace and Sophia Henley scored once for the SIlverwolves (4-2, 3-1 Region 1).
Erin Bailey opened the scoring in the third minute for the Lancers (4-2, 2-2).
NORTHRIDGE 3, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Northridge scored all three goals in the first 10 minutes in a shutout win at Weber (2-4, 2-2 Region 1) to remain unbeaten.
Lauren Call scored in the sixth minute and again in the 10th for the Knights. Josie Loock netted in the eighth minute. Ella Sanders and Hallestyn Kap each tallied an assist. Mariah Dean earned the clean sheet for Northridge (6-0, 4-0).
DAVIS 4, CLEARFIELD 1
KAYSVILLE — Grace Nicol scored two goals to lead Davis to a home win over Clearfield.
Reagan Neuenswander and Annie Haycock each booted one goal for the Darts (5-1, 3-1 Region 1).
Grace Morgan netted in the first half for the Falcons (1-4, 0-4).
BONNEVILLE 2, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville scored a goal in each half in a shutout win over Judge Memorial.
Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet for the Lakers (4-2). Rylee Lopaz and Gabby Carlson scored one goal apiece.
FARMINGTON 1, LOGAN 0
FARMINGTON — Marianne Barber came off the bench to score in the 74th minute and lift Farmington (6-0) to a win.
Naomi Kehl earned the clean sheet in Farmington’s fourth straight shutout victory.
HERRIMAN 3, BOUNTIFUL 0
HERRIMAN — Herriman scored three second-half goals to shut out Bountiful (2-4).