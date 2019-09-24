ROY — Syracuse girls soccer scored three goals in each half to pick up its eighth straight win, defeating Roy (2-10-1, 2-8-1 Region 1) in a 6-0 victory Tuesday.
Ashlyn Hall tallied a hat trick for the Titans (10-3, 8-3). Caroline Stringfellow, Cortney Cobabe and Sarah Wynn each scored once. Presley Whitesides and London Ewing shared the shutout.
LAYTON 4, FREMONT 0
LAYTON — Layton netted four second-half goals to pick up a shutout win over Fremont (8-5, 7-4 Region 1).
Brooke Nelson, Hannah Roe, Kaitlyn Richins and Reese Robinson each scored for the Lancers (8-4-1, 6-4-1). Brynlee Roberts tallied an assist and Anastasia Godfrey earned the clean sheet in goal. Layton’s defense limited Fremont to four shots.
BONNEVILLE 7, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Bonneville took a 3-0 lead into halftime, then added four goals in the second half to pick up a region road win at Box Elder (2-9-1, 0-7 Region 5).
Summer Diamond and Livvy Shupe each netted a brace for the Lakers (10-3, 6-1). Sadie Beardall, Ashlyn Bardwell and Taelor Anderson each scored once. Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet.
DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Davis scored three first-half goals in a region win at Clearfield (1-11, 0-11).
Grace Nicol netted a brace for the Darts (8-2-3, 6-2-3 Region 1). Ruth Wright scored once and Taygan Sill earned the shutout.
FARMINGTON 5, BOUNTIFUL 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington (13-0, 7-0 Region 5) scored three goals in the second half in a shutout win over Bountiful (4-9, 2-5).
Kalea Woodyatt scored two goals, and Paige Bowcut, Kayci Cheshire and Abigail Ferrell each scored one. Naomi Kehl recorded the shutout.
MORGAN 2, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
BLUFFDALE — Morgan scored once in each half in a region win at Summit Academy.
Addi Adams and Syd Cragun each netted once for the Trojans (8-3-1, 6-0 Region 13). Taylor Condie earned the clean sheet.
ST. JOSEPH 7,
AMERICAN HERITAGE 0
AMERICAN FORK — Ciera Agurrie netted a hat trick and St. Joseph lead 4-0 at the half in a win at American Heritage Academy.
Sam Munson tallied a brace for the Jayhawks while Kenzie Munson and Ellen Rickered each scored one goal. Mercedes Randhahn earned the clean sheet and Sam Munson had two assists.
LOGAN 5, BEAR RIVER 2
GARLAND — Jenna Park and Makenzie Lorimer netted in the first half but Bear River (1-10, 0-6 Region 11) allowed five goals before halftime in a home loss.
WATERFORD 7, UTAH MILITARY 1
SANDY — Utah Military gave up five first-half goals in a region loss at Waterford.
Eilish Rennie netted for the Thunderbirds (1-5, 1-4 2A North). UMA keeper Robyn Morton saved a penalty kick late in the game.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHRIDGE 3, WEBER 0
LAYTON — Northridge grabbed a region win over Weber (4-14, 2-4 Region 1) in straight sets: 25-21, 25-14, 25-22.
Karli Nielson had 12 kills, seven digs and five aces for Northridge (12-8, 3-3). Alex Adams had five kills, 12 digs and four aces while Jess German added 11 digs.
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 0
CLEARFIELD — Fremont swept Clearfield in region action by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-12
Maggie Mendelson led Fremont (13-1, 6-0 Region 1) with 14 kills and three blocks. Brittyn Haney had 21 digs while Carlie Peterson dished out 31 assists.
Missy Mortensen led Clearfield (1-6, 1-5) with eight kills and two blocks. Lexie Cordon tallied two aces, one kill and five digs.
SYRACUSE 3, ROY 0
ROY — Syracuse swept Roy in region play: 25-16, 25-11, 25-17.
Andie Thomas and Megan Chandler had nine kills for Syracuse (6-0, 6-0 Region 1) Haley Shaw served three aces and dished 29 assists. Saige Dimick had three blocks and Megan Chandler added 12 digs.
Daija Archuleta led the Royals (1-18, 0-6) with six kills and two blocks. Ashtyn Stoor served three aces and dished out 13 assists and tallied nine digs.
FARMINGTON 3, BONNEVILLE 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington claimed a straight-sets win over Bonneville (2-10, 0-2 Region 5) by scores of 25-9, 25-8, 25-3.
Madi Gundry had 10 kills and nine digs for the Phoenix (12-0, 2-0 Region 5). Hannah Howard had seven kills and five aces.
DAVIS 3, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Davis won a close first set on the way to a straight-sets victory at Layton: 27-25, 25-12, 25-15.
Katie Corelli had 16 kills and 11 digs for the Darts (12-6, 4-2 Region 1). Madi Rushton handed out 23 assists. Liv Watts had 13 digs and Lexi Sunderland added 12 digs.
Emma Brough had eight kills for the Lancers (2-4, 2-4). Eleonora Palu served three aces and had eight digs and Mercedes Lopez dished out 20 assists.
JUAN DIEGO 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond fell to Juan Diego in straight sets: 25-10, 25-6, 25-17.
Jennifer Barker had four kills, two digs and one block for the Scots (0-13, 0-6 Region 10). Jessica Peregrino had two kills and one dig.
UINTAH 3, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Ogden (7-7, 2-4 Region 10) fell in straight sets to Uintah by scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-23. No stats were reported.
BOX ELDER 3, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Box Elder (4-7, 1-1 Region 5) took a straight-sets victory at Viewmont (2-17, 0-2) by scores of 26-24, 25-4, 25-19. No stats were reported.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 3,
UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — Layton Christian (5-3, 4-2 Region 17) won at Utah Military (1-10, 1-5) in straight sets. No scores were reported.
SKY VIEW 3, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Sky View swept Bear River (2-9, 0-3 Region 11): 25-15, 25-21, 25-17. No stats were reported.
BASEBALL
ST. JOSEPH 19,
AMERICAN HERITAGE 9
OGDEN — St. Joseph scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 11-7 lead, then added six more in the sixth to trigger the run rule in a home win over American Heritage.
Nick Snell and Jackson Eilander each had three hits for the Jayhawks. Adrian Juarez drove in four and Snell added three RBIs.