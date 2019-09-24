ROY — Syracuse girls soccer scored three goals in each half to pick up its eighth straight win, defeating Roy (2-10-1, 2-8-1 Region 1) in a 6-0 victory Tuesday.

Ashlyn Hall tallied a hat trick for the Titans (10-3, 8-3). Caroline Stringfellow, Cortney Cobabe and Sarah Wynn each scored once. Presley Whitesides and London Ewing shared the shutout.

LAYTON 4, FREMONT 0

LAYTON — Layton netted four second-half goals to pick up a shutout win over Fremont (8-5, 7-4 Region 1).

Brooke Nelson, Hannah Roe, Kaitlyn Richins and Reese Robinson each scored for the Lancers (8-4-1, 6-4-1). Brynlee Roberts tallied an assist and Anastasia Godfrey earned the clean sheet in goal. Layton’s defense limited Fremont to four shots.

BONNEVILLE 7, BOX ELDER 0

BRIGHAM CITY — Bonneville took a 3-0 lead into halftime, then added four goals in the second half to pick up a region road win at Box Elder (2-9-1, 0-7 Region 5).

Summer Diamond and Livvy Shupe each netted a brace for the Lakers (10-3, 6-1). Sadie Beardall, Ashlyn Bardwell and Taelor Anderson each scored once. Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet.

DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 0

CLEARFIELD — Davis scored three first-half goals in a region win at Clearfield (1-11, 0-11).

Grace Nicol netted a brace for the Darts (8-2-3, 6-2-3 Region 1). Ruth Wright scored once and Taygan Sill earned the shutout.

FARMINGTON 5, BOUNTIFUL 0

FARMINGTON — Farmington (13-0, 7-0 Region 5) scored three goals in the second half in a shutout win over Bountiful (4-9, 2-5).

Kalea Woodyatt scored two goals, and Paige Bowcut, Kayci Cheshire and Abigail Ferrell each scored one. Naomi Kehl recorded the shutout.

MORGAN 2, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0

BLUFFDALE — Morgan scored once in each half in a region win at Summit Academy.

Addi Adams and Syd Cragun each netted once for the Trojans (8-3-1, 6-0 Region 13). Taylor Condie earned the clean sheet.

ST. JOSEPH 7,

AMERICAN HERITAGE 0

AMERICAN FORK — Ciera Agurrie netted a hat trick and St. Joseph lead 4-0 at the half in a win at American Heritage Academy.

Sam Munson tallied a brace for the Jayhawks while Kenzie Munson and Ellen Rickered each scored one goal. Mercedes Randhahn earned the clean sheet and Sam Munson had two assists.

LOGAN 5, BEAR RIVER 2

GARLAND — Jenna Park and Makenzie Lorimer netted in the first half but Bear River (1-10, 0-6 Region 11) allowed five goals before halftime in a home loss.

WATERFORD 7, UTAH MILITARY 1

SANDY — Utah Military gave up five first-half goals in a region loss at Waterford.

Eilish Rennie netted for the Thunderbirds (1-5, 1-4 2A North). UMA keeper Robyn Morton saved a penalty kick late in the game.

VOLLEYBALL

NORTHRIDGE 3, WEBER 0

LAYTON — Northridge grabbed a region win over Weber (4-14, 2-4 Region 1) in straight sets: 25-21, 25-14, 25-22.

Karli Nielson had 12 kills, seven digs and five aces for Northridge (12-8, 3-3). Alex Adams had five kills, 12 digs and four aces while Jess German added 11 digs.

FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 0

CLEARFIELD — Fremont swept Clearfield in region action by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-12

Maggie Mendelson led Fremont (13-1, 6-0 Region 1) with 14 kills and three blocks. Brittyn Haney had 21 digs while Carlie Peterson dished out 31 assists.

Missy Mortensen led Clearfield (1-6, 1-5) with eight kills and two blocks. Lexie Cordon tallied two aces, one kill and five digs.

SYRACUSE 3, ROY 0

ROY — Syracuse swept Roy in region play: 25-16, 25-11, 25-17.

Andie Thomas and Megan Chandler had nine kills for Syracuse (6-0, 6-0 Region 1) Haley Shaw served three aces and dished 29 assists. Saige Dimick had three blocks and Megan Chandler added 12 digs.

Daija Archuleta led the Royals (1-18, 0-6) with six kills and two blocks. Ashtyn Stoor served three aces and dished out 13 assists and tallied nine digs.

FARMINGTON 3, BONNEVILLE 0

FARMINGTON — Farmington claimed a straight-sets win over Bonneville (2-10, 0-2 Region 5) by scores of 25-9, 25-8, 25-3.

Madi Gundry had 10 kills and nine digs for the Phoenix (12-0, 2-0 Region 5). Hannah Howard had seven kills and five aces.

DAVIS 3, LAYTON 0

LAYTON — Davis won a close first set on the way to a straight-sets victory at Layton: 27-25, 25-12, 25-15.

Katie Corelli had 16 kills and 11 digs for the Darts (12-6, 4-2 Region 1). Madi Rushton handed out 23 assists. Liv Watts had 13 digs and Lexi Sunderland added 12 digs.

Emma Brough had eight kills for the Lancers (2-4, 2-4). Eleonora Palu served three aces and had eight digs and Mercedes Lopez dished out 20 assists.

JUAN DIEGO 3, BEN LOMOND 0

OGDEN — Ben Lomond fell to Juan Diego in straight sets: 25-10, 25-6, 25-17.

Jennifer Barker had four kills, two digs and one block for the Scots (0-13, 0-6 Region 10). Jessica Peregrino had two kills and one dig.

UINTAH 3, OGDEN 0

OGDEN — Ogden (7-7, 2-4 Region 10) fell in straight sets to Uintah by scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-23. No stats were reported.

BOX ELDER 3, VIEWMONT 0

BOUNTIFUL — Box Elder (4-7, 1-1 Region 5) took a straight-sets victory at Viewmont (2-17, 0-2) by scores of 26-24, 25-4, 25-19. No stats were reported.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 3,

UTAH MILITARY 0

RIVERDALE — Layton Christian (5-3, 4-2 Region 17) won at Utah Military (1-10, 1-5) in straight sets. No scores were reported.

SKY VIEW 3, BEAR RIVER 0

GARLAND — Sky View swept Bear River (2-9, 0-3 Region 11): 25-15, 25-21, 25-17. No stats were reported.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH 19,

AMERICAN HERITAGE 9

OGDEN — St. Joseph scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 11-7 lead, then added six more in the sixth to trigger the run rule in a home win over American Heritage.

Nick Snell and Jackson Eilander each had three hits for the Jayhawks. Adrian Juarez drove in four and Snell added three RBIs.

