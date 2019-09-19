SYRACUSE — Caroline Stringfellow scored two goals and assisted two others, making her the new state record-holder for career assists with 62, to propel Syracuse girls soccer past Clearfield in a 5-2 win Thursday.
Ashlyn Hall also netted two goals for the Titans (9-3, 7-3 Region 1) and Abby Schofield scored one.
Clearfield (1-10, 0-10) got goals from Libby Anderson and Mackenzie Merrill.
DAVIS 3, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Grace Nicol scored two goals and Reagan Neuenswander added a third, leading Davis (7-2-3, 5-2-3 Region 1) to a shutout win at Weber (3-9, 3-7).
Taygan Sill recorded the shutout in goal for the Darts.
BONNEVILLE 6, WOODS CROSS 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville scored four goals after halftime in a shutout defeat of Woods Cross (4-5-1, 2-3-1 Region 5).
Livvy Shupe netted a brace for the Lakers (9-3, 5-1). Rylee Lopaz, Hailey Price, Elle Burton and Gabby Carlson each scored once. Abree Beardall earned the shutout.
FREMONT 2, ROY 1 (OT)
ROY — Abbi Sanford booted a golden goal in extra time to lift Fremont to a region win at Roy.
Taylor Chugg scored a second-half goal to get the Silverwolves (8-4, 7-3 Region 1) on the board.
Jerika Isaacson equalized for the Royals (2-9-1, 2-7-1).
NORTHRIDGE 1, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Hallestyn Kap scored the only goal for Northridge (10-1-1, 8-1-1 Region 1) and it was enough to beat Layton (7-4-1, 5-4-1 Region 1) and preserve the Knights’ spot atop the Region 1 standings.
JaCee Berry recorded the shutout in goal for Northridge.
FARMINGTON 2, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Farmington kicked off the second half of region play with a shutout at Box Elder (2-8-1, 0-6 Region 5).
Abby Orison scored from a penalty kick, Rylee Gurney added the Phoenix’s (12-0, 6-0 Region 5) second goal and goalkeeper Naomi Kehl preserved the shutout with a penalty kick save late in the game.
MORGAN 11, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
MORGAN — Morgan (7-3-1, 5-0 Region 13) put eight goals past South Summit in the first half and won by mercy rule.
Corinne Henderson scored a hat trick, Syd Cragun added two goals and the Trojans got one goal each from Sadie McGreer, Brecklee Charlton, Capri Jones, Karlie Kotter, Emily Edgington and Faith George.
Cragun, Edgington, Aspen Telford and Brooklyn Field assisted one goal each.
Taylor Condie and Viana Johnson shared the shutout in goal.
WATERFORD 2, ST. JOSEPH 1
SANDY — Ellen Rickerd scored a second-half goal, assisted by Ciera Aguirre, but St. Joseph (3-4, 2-2 Region 2A North) dropped a region contest at Waterford.
VOLLEYBALL
SYRACUSE 3, WEBER 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse swept Weber (4-13, 2-3 Region 1) by scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.
Hailee Garcia totaled 20 assists, Katee Stromberg led Syracuse (5-0, 5-0) with nine kills and Kambree Rodriguez had 17 digs.
DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 0
KAYSVILLE — Davis took a region road win at Clearfield (1-5, 1-4 Region 1): 15-17, 25-11, 25-19.
Kate Sargent served six aces and tallied four blocks for the Darts (11-6, 3-2). Katie Corelli had 17 kills, Madi Rushton dished 30 assists and Liv Watts had 10 digs.
FREMONT 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont grabbed a straight-sets victory over Northridge: 25-12, 25-14, 25-11.
Haylee Doxey posted 12 kills for the Silverwolves (12-1, 5-0 Region 1). Maggie Mendelson had 11 kills and five blocks. Carlie Peterson handed out 32 assists while Brittyn Haney added 18 digs.
Karli Nielson paced Northridge (11-8, 2-3) with 12 kills and Maika Kalauli had 15 digs.
LAYTON 3, ROY 2
ROY — Roy (1-17, 0-5 Region 1) won the third set to take a 2-1 lead, then Layton (2-3, 2-3) responded with wins in the final two sets to take the match: 25-14, 22-25, 18-25, 25-11, 15-8.
BOUNTIFUL 3, BONNEVILLE 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful (6-6, 1-0 Region 5) swept Bonneville (2-9, 0-1) in each team’s region opener. Set scores were 26-24, 25-9, 25-16.
OGDEN 3, CEDAR VALLEY 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden won its first-ever clash with Cedar Valley in straight sets: 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Rees Bockwoldt led the Tigers (7-6, 2-3 Region 10) with 13 kills, two aces, and four blocks. Rachel Davis served four aces and dished out 27 assists.
TOOELE 3, BEN LOMOND 0
TOOELE — Ben Lomond fell in straight sets at Tooele by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 25-7.
Adia Jensen had five digs and a kill for the Scots (0-12, 0-5 Region 10). Surelda Oberloh had six digs. MyKayla Turpin added two kills and a dig.
MORGAN 3, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
MORGAN — Morgan rolled past Providence Hall in straight sets: 25-4, 25-13, 25-10.
Sydney Stuart totaled 36 assists for Morgan (9-3, 2-0 Region 13). Emery Wheeler had 15 kills and five aces. Kylee Brown served six aces and had four kills. Abbie Cox added 9 kills.
WATERFORD 3, ST. JOSEPH 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph (4-7, 3-2 Region 17) dropped a straight-sets home region contest to Waterford: 25-15, 25-14, 25-11.