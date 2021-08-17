PLEASANT VIEW — Abby Affleck netted a brace in the first half and Syracuse High girls soccer claimed a region-opening, 2-1 win Tuesday night at Weber.
Cortney Cobabe and Abby Schofield assisted for Syracuse (4-2, 1-0 Region 1).
Olivia Hemings scored in the 76th minute for Weber (2-2, 0-1).
ROY 3, KEARNS 1
ROY — Essence Burrus netted a brace and Macy Reed scored once, all in the first half, as Roy (1-4, 1-0 Region 2) beat Kearns (1-2, 0-1) at home to tally its first win of the season and begin the Royals’ foray into Region 2.
BEAR RIVER 5, ST. JOSEPH 1
GARLAND — Sam Munson scored in the first half on an Abby Gough assist but St. Joseph fell at Bear River.
St. Joseph (1-1) trailed 4-1 at the half. Bear River (2-3) did not report stats.
WOODS CROSS 2, GREEN CANYON 0
NORTH LOGAN — Kate Howes netted once in each half as Woods Cross (5-0) blanked Green Canyon (0-3).
Alisi Tauataina kept the clean sheet for Woods Cross (5-0) and Sarahi Vazquez assisted one goal.
MORGAN 4, ROWLAND HALL 2
MORGAN — Lacie Poll netted a hat trick as Morgan topped Rowland Hall (0-2).
Brecklee Charlton had a goal for Morgan (4-1). Aspen Telford tallied two assists and Meliah Moore added one assist.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Box Elder 5, Manti 1
VOLLEYBALL
ST. JOSEPH 3, MAESER PREP 1
LINDON — St. Joseph picked up a season-opening win in four sets at Maeser Prep (1-1). Scores were 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18.
Sarah Snell tallied 16 kills, six assists, five digs, four blocks, and three aces for St. Joseph (1-0). Katelyn Sumner added 17 digs and four aces. Hannah Andersen had five blocks while Halen Moon notched 12 digs, five kills and two aces.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bountiful 3, Davis 0
Viewmont 3, Farmington 0
Riverton 3, Clearfield 1
Northridge 3, Green Canyon 1