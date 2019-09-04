Syracuse volleyball (1-0, 1-0 Region 1) swept Clearfield (0-2, 0-1) by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 to open its season Wednesday.
Kamryn Wiese led the Titans with 11 kills. Megan Chandler and Saige Dimick had five each. Setter Hailee Garcia dished out 20 assists. Freshman Kambree Rodriguez picked up 13 digs.
FREMONT 3, DAVIS 1
Fremont (1-0, 1-0 Region 1) defeated Davis in four sets by scores of 25-9, 20-25, 25-11, 25-10 in the teams’ region opener.
Carlie Peterson dished out 36 assists for the Silverwolves with three kills.
Senior hitter Haylee Doxey had 15 kills, freshman hitter Maggie Mendelson had 12 kills with seven assisted blocks, senior libero Brittyn Haney picked up 21 digs and Rylie Merrill had 12 digs with seven kills.
Katie Corelli led the Darts (4-4, 0-1) with 15 kills and Olivia Watts added eight. Madisyn Rushton had 22 assists.
WEBER 3, ROY 1
Weber and Roy split sets, then the Warriors (3-4, 1-0 Region 1) took charge to defeat the Royals (0-7, 0-1) in the teams’ region opener.
Daija Archuleta led Roy with 10 kills and Tiffany Poppell had seven. Ashtyn Stoor tallied 17 assists and Jillian Rogers had 26 digs.
Weber stats weren’t reported.
NORTHRIDGE 3, LAYTON 0
Northridge (7-1, 1-0 Region 1) swept Layton 25-19, 25-16, 25-11. Emma Hendricks led the Knights with 23 assists, five aces and five digs.
BONNEVILLE 3, JUDGE MEMORIAL 1
Bonneville junior setter Halle Morgan put up 41 assists in leading the Lakers (2-0) to a four-set victory over Judge Memorial on Tuesday night by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21.
Sophomore Kelsie Heslop had 14 kills and sophomore Scarlett Kluge posted 12 kills. Junior Natale VanDyke had nine kills with five aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTHRIDGE 4, FREMONT 0
Northridge took over first place in Region 1 with a dominant win over Fremont (6-3, 5-2 Region 1) in a battle of the two first-place teams.
Tiani Fonoti scored twice for the Knights (8-1, 6-1). Josie Loock and Sierra Sivulich added goals in the second half and Nashya Vasquez recorded the shutout in goal.
Loock, CJ Jones and Lauren Call each had one assist.
SYRACUSE 4, WEBER 1
Syracuse (6-3, 4-3 Region 1) led 3-0 at halftime en route to its fourth straight win.
Ashlyn Hall, Abby Schofield and Sarah Wynn scored in the first half and Cortney Cobabe finished off the Titans’ scoring after halftime.
Kelsey Johnson scored for Weber (2-7, 2-5).
ROY 1, CLEARFIELD 0 (OT)
Savanna Martinez scored a goal from a set piece in the first period of overtime to give Roy (2-6-1, 2-4-1 Region 1) a close win over Clearfield (1-7, 0-7).
DAVIS 2, LAYTON 2
Davis led 2-1 at halftime, Layton tied the game in the second half and neither team could find a winning goal in extra time.
Grace Nicol scored both goals for the Darts (6-1-2, 4-1-2 Region 1). Abby Fotheringham scored the Lancers’ (5-3-1, 3-3-1) first goal off an assist from Erin Bailey.
Reese Robinson scored for Layton assisted by Elizabeth Schade in the second half.
Both teams’ goalkeepers came up with important saves to preserve the tie.