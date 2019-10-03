ROOSEVELT — Morgan High won its second consecutive 3A boys golf state championship and sophomore Tanner Telford won individual medalist honors Thursday at Roosevelt Golf Course. The Trojans shot 621 as a team, beating Judge Memorial by 21 shots.
Telford won medalist honors by an equally overwhelming margin. He followed his first-round 70 with a 5-under-par 67 on Thursday for a two-day score of 137, which was 15 shots ahead of the second-place golfer.
The Trojans’ Eric Watts and Nathan Millburn finished in a three-way tie for 10th, shooting 161. Brenden Vaughn shot 3-over 75 on Thursday after carding an 88 on Wednesday.
4A TOURNAMENT
Bear River senior Jaret Giles finished in second place individually after tying Sky View’s Ryan Seamons with a two-day score of 140, then falling in a sudden-death playoff to determine the 4A boys golf state tournament medalist honors.
Giles shot a 4-under-par 68 in the second round which helped him close a 1-shot gap between he and Seamons. The Bears finished tied for fifth place as a team with a score of 633, buoyed by Giles’ 68 and by Dallen Schultz’s second-round 74. New school Crimson Cliffs won the team title by 25 shots with a score of 576.
GIRLS SOCCER
MORGAN 2, JUDGE MEMORIAL 1 (OT)
MORGAN — Corrine Henderson scored in extra time to lift Morgan to a win over Judge Memorial and to an outright Region 13 championship.
Syd Cragun netted to give the Trojans (11-3-1, 9-0 Region 13) a 1-0 halftime lead.
FARMINGTON 3, WOODS CROSS 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington High (15-1, 9-1 Region 5) scored two goals in the first half and a third goal after halftime to beat Woods Cross (5-8-1, 3-6-1) and win the first girls soccer outright Region 5 championship in the school’s history. Scoring info wasn’t provided.
DAVIS 2, LAYTON 1
KAYSVILLE — Ruth Wright netted to break a 1-1 halftime tie and lift Davis to victory over Layton.
Grace Nicol scored in the first half for the Darts (11-2-3, 9-2-3 Region 1).
Hannah Roe scored for the Lancers (9-6-1, 7-6-1).
SYRACUSE 3, WEBER 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Caroline Stringfellow scored a brace and Ashlyn Hall netted once as Syracuse (13-3, 11-3 Region 1) grabbed a region win at Weber.
Miranda Hales booted the Weber (3-13, 3-11) goal.
BONNEVILLE 2, VIEWMONT 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville scored once in each half in a region shutout of Viewmont (6-8-2, 5-4-1 Region 5).
Summer Diamond and Hailey Price each scored once for the Lakers (12-4, 8-2). Rylee Lopaz added an assist and Abree Beardall earned the clean sheet.
ROY 3, CLEARFIELD 0
ROY — Monica Garcia netted a brace and Darby Delgado scored once as Roy (3-12-1, 3-10-1 Region 1) shut out Clearfield (2-13, 1-13). McKenna Conley earned the clean sheet.
BOX ELDER 2, BOUNTIFUL 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Grace Oki converted a second-half penalty kick to lift Box Elder to a region win over Bountiful.
McKenna Ricks scored the equalizer for the Bees (2-12-1, 1-9 Region 5).
Olivia Connell opened the scoring for the Braves (5-11, 3-7).
MOUNTAIN CREST 2,
BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Bear River (2-13, 0-9 Region 1) allowed a goal in each half in a shutout loss to Mountain Crest.
VOLLEYBALL
DAVIS 3, WEBER 0
KAYSVILLE — Davis swept Weber by scores of 25-22, 25-15, 25-20.
Katie Corelli had 17 kills and three blocks to pace the Darts (14-7, 6-3 Region 1). Madi Rushton dished out 35 assists and Liv Watts tallied 24 digs
Ryan Calvert tallied 15 kills for the Warriors (6-15, 4-5). Alyssa Hansen had seven kills and one ace while
Tylinn Tilley added 18 digs.
CLEARFIELD 3, ROY 0
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield swept Roy (1-21, 0-9) by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-12.
Missy Mortensen paced the Falcons (2-8, 2-7 Region 1) with 10 kills, two blocks and eight digs. Addy Follett added 20 assists, one block and one ace.
FREMONT 3, LAYTON 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont beat Layton in straight sets: 25-12, 25-18, 25-13.
Maggie Mendelson led Fremont (16-1, 9-0 Region 1) with 14 kills and five blocks. Brittyn Haney added 16 digs.
Mercedes Lopez led Layton (2-7, 2-7) with 16 assists and two aces. Taylor Jensen tallied 18 digs, Eleonora Palu had eight kills and Kenzi Christensen collected three blocks.
SYRACUSE 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse downed Northridge in straight sets: 25-15, 25-22, 25-22.
Kamryn Wiese tallied 15 kills for the Titans (8-1, 8-1 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey had three blocks, Kambree
Rodriguez tallied 19 digs and Hailee Garcia dished 35 assists.
Emma Hendricks hatallied 22 assists and two aces for the Knights (14-9, 5-4).
FARMINGTON 3, VIEWMONT 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington swept Viewmont (2-19, 1-4 Region 5) by scores of 25-16, 25-13, 25-8.
Hannah Howard tallied 13 kills, four aces and 15 digs to pace the Phoenix (15-0, 5-0). Fran Skinner handed out 29 assists and Riley Brown tallied 23 digs.
OGDEN 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ogden (8-9, 3-5 Region 10) won at Ben Lomond in straight sets: 25-9, 25-11, 25-22.
Adia Jensen had three kills and six digs for the Scots (0-16, 0-9) while Aary Montaño added nine digs.
MORGAN 3, GRANTSVILLE 1
GRANTSVILLE — Morgan won in four sets at Grantsville: 25-11, 25-9, 22-25, 25-22.
Sydney Stuart dished out 46 assists for the Trojans (12-3, 5-0 Region 13). Emery Wheeler tallied 13 kills and Kate Korth added 13 digs and two aces.
Scores, Stats Not Reported
Bountiful 3, Box Elder 1
Woods Cross 3, Bonneville 0
Mountain Crest 3, Bear River 0
Utah Military 3, Rockwell 1
GIRLS TENNIS
6A STATE TOURNAMENT
The 6A state girls tennis tournament got underway Thursday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
No. 1 singles: Jacque Dunyon (Weber) advanced to Saturday’s semifinals with back-to-back 6-0, 6-0 wins against Herriman’s Sydney Reading and Copper Hills’ Mariali Romero.
Davis’ Sarah Major also booked a spot in Saturday’s semis as she defeated Skyridge’s Lucy Droubay 6-4, 6-3 in the first round and Taylorsville’s Megan Timpson 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.
Baylee Coleman (Layton) fell in three sets 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. Clearfield’s Brilynn West and Northridge’s Nicole Amedee lost in the first round.
No. 2 singles: Davis top seed Autumn Eaton won her first-round match 6-0, 6-0 against Sydney Skousen (Copper Hills), then lost to Corner Canyon’s Emma Heiden 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
Maddie Wilcox (Layton), Linsey Austad (Clearfield), Hailey Brimhall (Weber) and Aimee Chambers (Northridge) lost in the first round.
No. 3 singles: Davis’ Mikaela Laws beat Rachel Jenkins (Cyprus) 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, then fell to Bingham senior Sammee Aubrey 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.
Syracuse freshman Isabella Norris won her first-round match 6-1, 6-0 against Emma Draper (Taylorsville), then fell to Sydney Gardner (Lone Peak) 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
Francesca Leone (Layton), Eliza Stewart (Weber) and Savannah Sweeten (Northridge) lost their first-round matches.
No. 1 doubles: Davis’ Elle Dunyon and Halle Durham were the only Region 1 team to get out of the first round, defeating Riverton’s Neele Krieger and Brynna Nielsen 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3.
In the second round, Dunyon and Durham defeated Diya Rao and Daphne Liu (West High) 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to the semis.
No. 2 doubles: Erika Wisden and Brydie Sigg (Davis) notched the only Region 1 win in No. 2 doubles as they beat Herriman’s Elli Winn and Baylie Sant 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5, before losing in the second round, 6-1, 6-3, to Skyridge’s Hollyann and Cassandra Schmidt.