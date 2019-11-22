SPRINGVILLE — After ending the first half in a 26-26 tie, Utah Military Academy (Riverdale) boys basketball outscored Merit Academy 21-9 in the third quarter on the way to a 63-44 road win Friday.
Natarious Smith paced the Thunderbirds (1-1) with 24 points. James Summers added 20 and Ben Johnson tallied eight points.
APA-DRAPER 106, ST. JOSEPH 63
DRAPER — Sayveon Armstrong tallied a triple-double but St. Joseph fell in its season opener Wednesday at American Preparatory Academy-Draper.
Armstrong had 30 points on four 3-pointers, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to pace the Jayhawks. Stockton Buckway tallied 15 points and three steals while Nick Belko added 11 points and five rebounds. St. Joseph trailed 65-29 at the half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MERIT ACADEMY 42, UTAH MILITARY 16
RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy was outscored 14-5 by Merit Academy in the decisive third quarter in a home loss Friday.
Adi Felix led the Thunderbirds (0-1) with 10 points while Kaylie Williams added six.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 80, ST. JOSEPH 14
SALT LAKE CITY — St. Joseph trailed 47-9 at the half in a lopsided loss Thursday at Judge Memorial.
Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks (1-1) with seven points. Bailey Criswell added three points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 72, AMERICAN HERITAGE 20
LAYTON — Layton Christian outscored American Heritage 24-4 in the first quarter in a big home win Thursday.
Patricia Ramirez led all scorers with 22 points for the Eagles (2-0). Celene Mukura scored 10 while Mia Jones, Cati Crespi and Marina Crespi each tallied 8 points.
FOOTBALL
No Northern Utah football teams were in action but the following state championship games were contested Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
6A: Corner Canyon 49, American Fork 14
5A: Orem 21, Timpview 7
4A: Sky View 35, Park City 0