ST. GEORGE — Kaycee Valencia drove in nine runs on a grand slam, a three-run homer and a two-run single as Clearfield High softball scored 11 runs in the first inning and beat Olympus 18-2 in three innings.
Maycen Benincosa hit a double and drove in four. Miranda Mansfield went 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.
CLEARFIELD 7, TIMPANOGOS 1
ST. GEORGE — Rachael Brown, Maycen Benincosa and Kaycee Valencia each drove in two runs as Clearfield topped Timpanogos at Dixie High.
Jayci Finch struck out six, pitched a complete game and batted 2 for 2.
OAKS CHRISTIAN-CA 5, CLEARFIELD 3
ST. GEORGE — Clearfield gave up two runs in the decisive sixth inning in a loss in St. George.
Kaycee Valencia doubled and drove in two runs. Jayci Finch homered. Miranda Mansfield batted 2 for 3.
MORGAN 10, NORTHRIDGE 5
MORGAN — Kassidy Mikesell went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as Morgan beat Northridge. Tess Polad added a double and Haylee Pickrell drove in two. Karly Peterson picked up the win.
Kayla Schaff, Josie Purcell and Anairi Fonoti each homered for Northridge, with Purcell driving in three.
ROY 18, CORNER CANYON 1
DRAPER — Olivia Bruch hit two homers and drove in five runs as Roy smoked Corner Canyon on the road.
Bruch batted 3 for 3, pitched two innings and stole a base. Liberty Jex had four RBIs and a double. Saige Nielsen hit two doubles. Jakell Eddy homered and drove in two. Kiley Hill doubled and drove in two, and Carsyn Byard doubled and drove in two.
WEBER 10, GREEN CANYON 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Brooke Merrill tossed a five-inning no-hitter to power Weber to a non-region win.
Merrill struck out 10 batters, as well as batting 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs at the plate.
Jillian Boswell batted 3 for 4 with two stolen bases, Teylor Torgerson batted 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and Baylee Blanchard drove in two runs.
BONNEVILLE 15, EAST 5
SALT LAKE CITY — Bonneville plated six runners in the fourth inning and beat East.
Sierra Smith hit a three-run homer for Bonneville. Kelsie Heslop went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Macyn Hartman hit a two-run triple.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Springville 4, Syracuse 1
Wasatch 4, Syracuse 3
Summit Academy 23, St. Joseph 5
BASEBALL
SYRACUSE 13, CANYON VIEW 3
ST. GEORGE — Caden Mitchell hit a bases-clearing double and Syracuse got 10 hits in a season-opening win against Canyon View in St. George.
Kyler Stromberg batted 3 for 3. Corbin Sholly and Wyatt Humphrey each drove in two runs. Jaxson Christiansen batted 2 for 2.
PARK CITY 6, FREMONT 1
ST. GEORGE — Fremont fell behind 4-0 in the first inning in a season-opening loss at Desert Hills High. Wyatt Howell drove in the lone Fremont run.
ROY 6, SPRINGVILLE 1
ST. GEORGE — Chris Porm pitched a complete game and struck out six batters to lead Roy past Springville at Dixie State.
Cade Harris tripled and stole a base. Jered Davies batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.
ROY 14, BONNEVILLE 0
ST. GEORGE — Roy raced past Bonneville at Dixie High.
Ethan Oliver hit 2 for 5 with three RBIs to pace Roy. Chris Porm and Weston White each added two hits.
Payton Freer led Bonneville with a double and a single.
DAVIS 4, VIEWMONT 0
KAYSVILLE — Davis scored twice in the second inning and twice in the fourth to beat Viewmont.
Bryson Hales batted 3 for 3 with a double for Davis. Tate Gamble picked up the only hit for Viewmont.
OGDEN 10, SAN JUAN 3
MESQUITE, NV. — Ogden scored eight runs in the second inning.
Luis De La Torre drove in three runs, Julian Gomez batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Jerik Roberts added a double.
DIXIE 11, BONNEVILLE 1
ST. GEORGE — Dixie beat Bonneville by run rule after adding three runs in the sixth inning. Aiden Taylor drove in a run for Bonneville.
SALEM HILLS 6, FREMONT 0
ST. GEORGE — Fremont managed two base hits in a loss at Desert Hills High. Mason Memmott and Carter Smith each had a base hit and a walk.
CEDAR 6, BEAR RIVER 2
ST. GEORGE — Ashton Harrow batted 2 for 3 with an RBI, but Bear River couldn’t hold on to a 2-0 lead after three innings and lost to Cedar at Dixie High. Dillon Marble drove in a run.
HIGHLAND 6, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond was blanked by Highland in a game played at Serge Simmons Field. Ryder Wilcox had one hit for the Scots and Kolbee Morris took the loss.
CEDAR 4, BOX ELDER 3
ST. GEORGE — Conner Butts batted 2 for 3 with a double, but Box Elder lost on a walk-off homer in a game played in St. George. Zeke Martinez hit a triple.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Clearfield 4, Tooele 4 (at Crimson Cliffs High, St. George)
Ogden 2, Virgin Valley 2 (at Mesquite, NV)
BOYS SOCCER
FREMONT 4, SKYRIDGE 1
ST. GEORGE — Brandon Baray scored twice as Fremont beat Skyridge to open its season in a game played at Crimson Cliffs High in St. George.
Emerson Law and Naime Odeh scored a goal each for Fremont (1-0).
FREMONT 2, PLEASANT GROVE 1
ST. GEORGE — Fremont took a 2-1 lead into halftime and beat Pleasant Grove at Desert Hills High.
Corbin Simonsen tallied a goal and an assist for Fremont. Elijah Taylor netted while Porter Iverson, Jaden Meyerhoffer and Simonsen each notched an assist.
OGDEN 4, UINTAH 0
OGDEN — Ogden High (2-0-1, 1-0 Region 10) opened its region account with a shutout win. Cache Jenks scored twice and both goals were assisted by Eric Estrada.
Isaac Wilson and Cooper Crabtree each added a goal while Tony Barragan had one assist. Anthony Ramirez kept the shutout.
WEBER 8, BEN LOMOND 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Braden Bennett scored a hat trick as Weber (2-0) beat Ben Lomond (0-3) by mercy rule.
Colby Lee scored two goals with an assist while Breyden Boydston, Jake Youngberg and Logan Payne each netted once.
Boydston, Youngberg, Carson Karras, Blake Bybee, Stevie Goode, Caleb Graves and Jesus Velazquez tallied one assist each. Charlie Wheelwright kept the shutout in goal.
ROY 5, WOODS CROSS 1
WOODS CROSS — Nick Vanderwarf scored a hat trick as Roy notched a big road win. Deontae Ben and Brandt Jorgensen each scored a goal for the Royals.
Bryan Millard scored the lone Woods Cross goal.
MORGAN 8, SAN JUAN 0
ST. GEORGE — Morgan didn’t allow a shot on goal in a shutout of San Juan. Eight Trojans scored and six tallied assists.
Spencer Hancock and Jacob Firby each had one goal and two assists. Tanner Stanley and Carter Ellis combined on the clean sheet.
BOX ELDER 2, SYRACUSE 1 (2OT)
BRIGHAM CITY — Reggie Greer scored in the second period of extra time to lift Box Elder to a win over Syracuse.
Kade Johnson scored a second-half goal for the Bees (1-1). Bennett Carlson scored for Syracuse (1-1).
ST. JOSEPH 3,
SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
BLUFFDALE — St. Joseph took a 2-0 halftime lead in a win at Summit Academy.
Louis Victor, Jon Calvo and Johnny Ramirez each netted for St. Joseph while Josh Ortiz kept the shutout.
OTHER SCORES
Bountiful 3, Layton 0
Crimson Cliffs def. Bonneville (PKs)
Park City def. Bonneville (PKs)
Timpview 1, Bear River 0 (2OT)