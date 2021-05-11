PLAIN CITY — Stockton Short kept his 13th clean sheet and Weber High boys soccer netted four times in the first half to finish a perfect regular season with a 7-0 shutout win Tuesday at Fremont (5-11, 4-10).
Brayden Bennett tallied a hat trick for Weber (15-0, 14-0 Region 1). Colby Lee scored one goal and had four assists. Quayden Berry, Raul Rojas and Jayden Nordfors each scored one goal. Carson Karras had two assists and Jake Youngberg one.
LAYTON 2, ROY 1
ROY — Camden Noble and Dakotah Murrow each netted once as Layton (6-9, 5-9 Region 1) won at Roy (2-14, 1-13).
CLEARFIELD 3, NORTHRIDGE 2 (2OT)
CLEARFIELD — Taggert Ralphs netted the golden goal in the 99th minute to lead Clearfield past Northridge.
Joel Washburn and Boston Lamamo scored in the first half to give Clearfield (6-10, 4-10 Region 1) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Aryan Soorma scored both goals for Northridge (9-8, 7-7) on Gaven Nelson and Logan Smith assists.
DAVIS 2, SYRACUSE 1
KAYSVILLE — Jerrick Sparrow netted twice to lead Davis past Syracuse late Monday.
Kevin Barnes and Jacob Veater each assisted for Davis (12-3-1, 11-3 Region 1).
Jack Cook scored on a Tracen Jacobs assist for Syracuse (12-3, 10-4).
SOFTBALL
DAVIS 5, FARMINGTON 1
FARMINGTON — Alix Thaxton batted 3 for 4 with one RBI and Davis scored four insurance runs in the sixth to grab a non-region win at Farmington.
Laney Tuft hit a double and scored two runs for Davis (5-14). Aubrey Noriega drove in two. Nina Attanasio pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits but only one run in the win.
Courtney Christiansen hit a triple and a double for Farmington (14-7). Paige Herbon singled to drive in Christiansen in the bottom of the seventh.
BOUNTIFUL 3, BOX ELDER 0
BOUNTIFUL — Shambre Maestas took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, earning the win with two hits and 10 strikeouts as Bountiful blanked Box Elder to go unbeaten in Region 5.
Annie Salazar batted 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to pace Bountiful (16-6, 10-0 Region 5). Carli Sexton hit a solo home run and Livi Arona had two hits.
Kamryn Peterson broke up Maestas’ no-no for Box Elder (9-14, 3-7). Maygen-Raye Kaleikini got the other hit. Peterson pitched a complete game in the loss.
CEDAR VALLEY 18, BEN LOMOND 2
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ben Lomond gave up 14 runs in the second inning in a three-inning 4A state tournament first-round loss at Cedar Valley (11-11).
Ofa Arreguin and Dory Jenson each hit doubles for Ben Lomond, the only hits of the day. Jenson’s two-bagger drove in Hailey Davis and Arreguin. The Scots end the year with a 2-14 record.
BOX ELDER 15, VIEWMONT 3
BRIGHAM CITY — Tegan Mecham hit a grand slam and drove in five to pace Box Elder in a run-rule win Monday.
Justy Pritchard hit a three-run homer for Box Elder (10-13, 3-6 Region 5). Maygen-Raye Kaleikini hit an RBI double. Kamryn Peterson batted 3 for 3 and pitched a complete game with nine hits and two strikeouts in the win.
Kennedy Embrey batted 2 for 2 with a double for Viewmont (7-13, 0-10). Oakley Sovic hit an RBI double.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
4A first round: Hurricane 12, Ogden 2
BASEBALL
FREMONT 12, DAVIS 1
PLAIN CITY — Gavin Douglas batted 3 for 3 with three RBIs and pitched a complete game with five hits and seven strikeouts as Fremont run-ruled Davis to claim the Region 1 tournament title.
Jackson Skidmore hit 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Fremont (15-10). Calvin Morrow tripled, doubled and drove in one. Logan Penland and Mason Memmott each hit 2 for 3 and drove in two. Cannon Koford doubled.
Trey Talbot and Kade Montgomery each hit a double for Davis (10-15). Mike Wendt, Jake Maw and Nate Barker also got hits.
WOODS CROSS 13, VIEWMONT 4
BOUNTIFUL — Woods Cross clinched a share of the Region 5 championship with a six-inning win at Viewmont.
Dax Weierman batted 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Woods Cross (17-5, 11-3 Region 5) and Cole Smith hit 2 for 4 with four RBIs. WX stole seven bases as a team and Walker Burbidge pitched all six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.
Viewmont (8-16, 6-8) stats weren’t reported.
WEBER 11, ROY 5
ROY — Kaleb Saunders batted 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Weber past Roy in a Region 1 tournament one-loss game.
Kaleb Saunders batted 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for Weber (15-10). Xandon Hancock hit a two-run homer. Braedon Roylance had two doubles and drove in two. Luke Erickson doubled. Carson Berensen earned the win, allowing 10 hits and striking out seven in a complete game.
Cooper Valencia batted 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Roy (7-18). Ethan Oliver went 2 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored. Teyo Gil batted 2 for 4 and drove in one. Jered Davies hit an RBI double and Sean Walker doubled.
CLEARFIELD 3, NORTHRIDGE 1
LAYTON — Clearfield held on to a 2-0 lead after a half-inning in a Region 1 tournament win at Northridge.
Shaydn Stoker batted 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI to lead Clearfield (12-13). Cambell Hardy hit 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jackson Yamashita went 2 for 4. Cayden Sato hit an RBI double.
Bode Wright batted 2 for 3 to pace Northridge (11-15). Jace Olsen drove in Wright for the Knights’ lone run.
LAYTON 1, SYRACUSE 0
LAYTON — Layton scored in the second inning for the game’s only run to beat Syracuse in a Region 1 tournament barn-burner.
Jake Godfrey batted 2 for 2 for Layton (17-6). Bryce Greenhalgh went 2 for 3. Brad Greenhalgh got the other hit for the Lancers. Cam Hancock struck out six and allowed six hits in the shutout win.
Isaac Marin batted 2 for 3 with a triple and a double to lead Syracuse (8-17). Wyatt Humphrey hit 2 for 2. Jackson Golder pitched a complete game with five hits and six strikeouts in the hard-luck loss.
FARMINGTON 10, BOX ELDER 5
FARMINGTON — Mason Cook batted 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI to lead Farmington past Box Elder.
Johnny Mortensen batted 3 for 3 for Farmington (15-9, 9-5 Region 5). Tucker Wall hit 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jack Hansen went 3 for 4 and drove in two. Brock Brown hit a three-run double. Aaron Bornholdt earned the win, allowing five hits and striking out four in 3 1/3 innings.
Connor Butts batted 3 for 3 with a double to pace Box Elder (8-16, 6-8). Chase Robinson batted 2 for 4 and Tallin Chappell hit a two-run double.
BOUNTIFUL 11, BONNEVILLE 1
BOUNTIFUL — Drew Bowles batted 2 for 2 with a home run, a sacrifice fly, two RBIs and two runs scored to help Bountiful past Bonneville.
Boston Malmrose hit 3 for 3 and scored twice for Bountiful (15-9, 10-4 Region 5). Truman Duryea hit two doubles and drove in two. Drew Beck batted 2 for 3 and scored a run. Wyatt Smith earned the win, striking out two and allowing no hits over three innings.
Kole Minnoch hit a double for Bonneville (1-19, 0-14). Jaxon Wood and Tyler Story got the other Laker hits.
DAVIS 15, WEBER 7
PLEASANT VIEW — Trey Talbot batted 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs to lead Davis to a Region 1 tournament semifinal win Monday.
Crew Wimmer hit 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Davis (10-14). Owen Murdock batted 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in one. Jenson Jacobs tripled and drove in two. Carter Compton hit a double, while Nate Barker and Benson Seeley each drove in two. Trey Godfrey earned the win, striking out two in one inning.
Jake Lindsay batted 2 for 4 for Weber (14-10). Xandon Hancock hit a two-run double, Oakley Lawrence hit an RBI double and Luke Erickson added a double.
FREMONT 9, ROY 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont scored five runs in the sixth in a Region 1 tournament semifinal win over Roy on Monday.
Gavin Douglas batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs to pace Fremont (14-10). Bridger Clontz hit a three-run double. Logan Penland and Calvin Morrow each had two hits. Clontz earned the win, allowing one hit and striking out nine in six innings.
Teyo Gil drove in Zak Johnson for Roy (7-17).
LAYTON 11, CLEARFIELD 1
LAYTON — Austin Tidwell singled to drive in Brad Greenhalgh and triggered the run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning as Layton beat Clearfield on Monday in the Region 1 tournament one-loss bracket.
Carter Robinson and Greenhalgh each batted 2 for 3 with a double for Layton (18-6). Robinson drove in three and Jake Godfrey drove in two. Cam Day hit 2 for 3 with one RBI and struck out 10 in a complete game.
Cayden Sato batted 2 for 2 for Clearfield (11-13). Cambell Hardy singled in Cayden Wilson in the fifth for the Falcons’ run.
SYRACUSE 7, NORTHRIDGE 2
LAYTON — Isaac Marin batted 3 for 3 and drove in three as Syracuse triumphed at Northridge in the Region 1 tournament one-loss bracket Monday.
Cooper Bearnson batted 2 for 4 and drove in two for Syracuse (8-16). Corbin Sholly hit a triple and Wyatt Humphrey added an RBI double. Bridger Hammon struck out four and scattered six hits in 5 1/3 innings in the win.
Bodee Wright batted 2 for 3 and drove in one to lead Northridge (11-12). Jace Olsen had an RBI.
BOUNTIFUL 8, BONNEVILLE 3
BOUNTIFUL — Drew Beck batted 2 for 4 with a double and the RBIs to lead Bountiful past Bonneville on Monday.
Lincoln Duryea hit an RBI double for Bountiful (14-9, 9-3 Region 5). Cole McSwain allowed six hits and zero earned runes while striking out five.
Jaxon Wood and Evan Cunningham both went 2 for 3 for Bonneville (1-18, 0-13).
FARMINGTON 4, BOX ELDER 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington blanked Box Elder on Monday.
Jack Hansen hit a triple for Farmington (14-9, 8-5 Region 5). Park Romney batted 2 for 2. Landon Tanner allowed four hits with three strikeouts in a complete-game shutout.
Tallin Chappell batted 2 for 3 for Box Elder (8-15, 6-7). Alex Griffin and Ethan Tingey got BE’s other hits.
CEDAR 12, BEN LOMOND 2
CEDAR CITY — Ben Lomond gave up six runs in the fifth inning in a 4A state tournament first-round loss at Cedar High (9-17) on Monday.
Brady Walling batted 2 for 3 for Ben Lomond. Manuel Fraijo hit a double. Angelo Gil drove in Walling. The Scots end the year with a 6-15 record.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
4A play-in game: Hurricane 5, Ogden 3
Viewmont 4, Woods Cross 3