SYRACUSE — Hadley Howell hit a three-run double in the top of the third inning to lift Weber High softball to a 3-2 region win at Syracuse on Tuesday.
Brooke Merrill got the win in a complete game for the Warriors (6-2, 2-1 Region 1). Kenlie Cowdin hit 2 for 3 for Syracuse (1-3, 0-3). Megan Poll tripled and Rachel Godfrey had an RBI.
FREMONT 12, NORTHRIDGE 1
LAYTON — Tyra Coats and Aurbey Morrow each hit three-run home runs for Fremont (5-1, 3-0 Region 1) in a five-inning win at Northridge.
Stalee Hadley, Brinley Johnson and Mikayla Morse each hit a double and drove in one. Keysha McKean tallied three RBIs.
Bryn Williams hit 2 for 2 and drove in Kayla Schaff for the Northridge (1-3, 0-3) score.
CLEARFIELD 2, DAVIS 1
CLEARFIELD — After Clearfield tied the game in the sixth inning, Kaycee Valencia hit an eighth-inning, walk-off single to score Ely Salazar and give the Falcons an extra-inning win.
Valencia hit 3 for 4 with a double and drove in both runs for Clearfield (5-1, 3-0 Region 1). Miranda Mansfield went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Jayci Finch pitched a complete game.
Emily Dent doubled and drove in Sydney Marrelli in the top of the third to give Davis (0-5, 0-3 Region 1) the lead.
LAYTON 10, ROY 6
LAYTON — Kaitlyn Roberts hit two doubles and drove in two as Layton bested Roy.
Halle Duke hit 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Layton (5-0, 3-0 Region 1). Brenley Boydston and Jada Chilton each hit an RBI double. Haedyn Ellington earned the win in a complete game.
Alissa Green hit 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Roy (2-5, 1-2). Liv Bruch and Trynity Durbano each hit a double while Carsyn Bayrd added a two-run single.
BOX ELDER 9, WOODS CROSS 6
WOODS CROSS — Tegan Mecham hit two home runs and drove three to lead Box Elder to an eight-inning win at Woods Cross.
Ashley Hammers went 2 for 2 for Box Elder (4-2, 1-0 Region 5). Kourtney Small drove in two in the Bees’ four-run eighth inning. Mecham pitched a complete game, striking out 11 in the win.
Jade Valdez, Elizabeth Busdicker and Kenna Cowley each had three hits for Woods Cross (3-4, 0-1). Ali Ebberts drove in two.
FARMINGTON 17, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Four home runs helped Farmington blast Viewmont (2-3, 0-1 Region 5) in three innings. Delaney Baker, Nev Carrasquel, Madison Kelker and Lexi Crowley homered for the Phoenix (4-1, 1-0).
Baker drove in four runs and struck out four batters in three innings pitched. Carrasquel drove in three.
BOUNTIFUL 18, BONNEVILLE 6
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Eva Stoddard and Mylie Burnes drove in four runs each as Bountiful beat Bonneville in five innings in the teams’ region opener.
Stoddard and Carli Sexton each homered for Bountiful (4-1, 1-0 Region 5) and Annie Salazar stole two bases.
Brityn Buchanan batted 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a walk for Bonneville (3-3, 0-1).
STANSBURY 29, BEN LOMOND 3
OGDEN — Marley McMillen and Moe Tinoco had hits for Ben Lomond (1-4, 1-4 Region 10) in a three-inning loss. Ofa Arreguin, Tinoco and Viviana Vazquez each had an RBI.
SOUTH SUMMIT 11, MORGAN 1
MORGAN — Danielle Cook hit a triple and drove in a run as Morgan (4-4, 0-1 Region 13) lost its region opener in five innings.
BASEBALL
NORTHRIDGE 9, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
OREM — Ty Martinez and Samuel Burchell each had two hits and drove in two and Bodee Wright pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts as Northridge (3-2) won at Mountain View.
WOODS CROSS 13, ROY 5
ROY — Blake Stanger hit two home runs, a double and drove in seven runs as Woods Cross beat Roy. Dylan Williams homered and Jaden Gines hit 2 for 4 with a double for the Wildcats (3-2).
Ethan Oliver hit two doubles and Teyo Gil drove in two runs for Roy (0-6).
DAVIS 7, FARMINGTON 4
KAYSVILLE — Kade Montgomery pitched four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as Davis edged future Region 1 rival Farmington. Mike Wendt and Brock Wright drove in two runs each for the Darts (4-2).
Luke Workman drove in two runs for Farmington (4-2), who got two base hits each from Johnny Mortensen, Mason Cook and Landon Day.
UINTAH 16, BEN LOMOND 1
VERNAL — Garren Gooda batted 2 for 3 with a home run in the leadoff spot as the Scots (4-4, 0-1 Region 10) dropped their region opener in five innings. Cameron Dodge hit a double for Ben Lomond.
STANSBURY 17, OGDEN 6
STANSBURY PARK — Daemian Keesler, Sean Garceau and Diego DeLeon each hit a double as Ogden (0-4, 0-1 Region 10) dropped a region contest at Stansbury (7-3, 1-0).
BINGHAM 11, LAYTON 8
LAYTON — Bingham (2-0) scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat Layton.
Cam Day and Jake Godfrey each had two hits and drove in one for Layton (4-2). Brad Greenhalgh and Dax Maroney each hit a double. Austin Tidwell tallied two RBIs.
LONE PEAK 17, CLEARFIELD 7
HIGHLAND — Cayden Sato hit 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as Clearfield (2-2) fell at Lone Peak (4-0). Devan Harmer had three hits and Shaydn Stoker had two.
HERRIMAN 13, SYRACUSE 0
SYRACUSE — Aiden Turley had a base hit and a walk in two plate appearances plus a stolen base in a five-inning Syracuse (2-4) loss.
PAYSON 9, BOX ELDER 8PAYSON — Box Elder hit Payson’s Braxton Monroe with a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, handing the Bees a walk-off loss.
Alex Griffin homered for Box Elder (0-5). Carson Lancaster and Ethan Tingey both batted 2 for 4 and Connor Butts drove in two runs.
POSTPONED
Corner Canyon at Weber (snow): will resume at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with Weber leading 10-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
BOYS SOCCER
BONNEVILLE 3, WOODS CROSS 0
WOODS CROSS — Cristian Kranz, Caleb Meyerhoffer and Dennin Anderson each scored a goal as Bonneville won at Woods Cross (2-1, 0-1 Region 5).
Parker DeGroot tallied two assists and Meyerhoffer one for Bonneville (3-2, 1-0). Karson Vanderhoof kept the clean sheet.
SYRACUSE 2, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Hayden Poll kept the clean sheet, Jack Cook and Jacob Packer netted on assists from Ryken Hamblin and James McFarland, and Syracuse (5-0, 3-0 Region 1) earned a shutout win at Layton (1-3, 1-2).
DAVIS 2, FREMONT 1 (2OT)
KAYSVILLE — Simon Jensen scored in the second stanza of extra time to send Davis past Fremont.
Wyatt Sanders also netted for the Darts (3-2-1, 2-2 Region 1). Fremont (1-4, 0-3) goalscorers weren’t reported.
NORTHRIDGE 5, ROY 2
LAYTON — Jason Fambro had a goal and two assists to lead Northridge past Roy.
Ian Hernandez, Cameron Morrell, Aryan Sooma and Benjamin Miller also netted for Northridge (3-2, 2-1 Region 1).
Corbin Shuffenhuar and Zach Heath scored for Roy (1-4, 0-3).
BOX ELDER 3, FARMINGTON 2
BRIGHAM CITY — Reggie Greer netted a hat trick as Box Elder bested Farmington.
Tyson Low, Stratton Wayment and Cooper Sutton each assisted one goal for Box Elder (4-2, 1-0 Region 5).
Coleman Stettler and Luke Smith scored second-half goals for Farmington (4-2, 0-1).
MORGAN 6, SUMMIT ACADEMY 0
MORGAN — Kade Buchanon scored twice in the span of two minutes in the second half as Morgan won big.
Chase Lane scored two goals, one in each half, while Tyson Adams and Rory Williams capped the scoring for the Trojans (5-1, 2-0 Region 13). Tanner Stanley kept the clean sheet.
ST. JOSEPH 8, TELOS 0
OGDEN — The Jayhawks scored all eight goals in the first half. Edward Ramirez and Jonny Ramirez each scored two goals.
Ricky Aparicio, Armando Escobedo, Mikey McCrea and Oliver Ayala scored one goal. Josh Ortiz kept the clean sheet for St. Joseph (4-0).
GRANGER 4, BEAR RIVER 1
WEST VALLEY CITY — Gabe Dwailabee scored in the first half and Bear River (0-3) gave up three goals after halftime in a loss at Granger (1-3).