PLEASANT VIEW — Callie Price booted a hat trick and Weber High girls soccer scored all of its goals in the second half for a 5-0 shutout win over Northridge (3-5, 2-3 Region 1) on Thursday afternoon.
Baylee Hogge and Olivia Hemming also netted for Weber (4-3, 3-2). Jolie White, Jaylee Fernelius, Sammi Horton and Maci Rackham each assisted scores.
Lexi Hill earned the clean sheet.
SYRACUSE 8, ROY 3
SYRACUSE — Syracuse netted four times in each half to beat Roy.
Abby Schofield, Cortney Cobabe, Sarah Wynn and Claire Colquitt each scored twice for Syracuse (4-4, 2-3 Region 1). Caroline Stringfellow notched four assists, while Sanders, Cobabe, Cella and Schofield had one assist apiece.
Essence Burrus found the back of the goal twice for Roy (2-5, 1-4). Macy Reed booted the other Royals goal.
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 1
PLAIN CITY — Fremont netted twice after halftime to grab a region win over Clearfield.
Brynlee Meyerhoffer scored twice for Fremont (4-3, 2-3 Region 1) and Abby Dixon netted once. Ashlyn Gwynn and Eryn Gooch each picked up an assist.
Clearfield (2-5, 1-4) did not report stats.
FARMINGTON 2, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Farmington scored once in each half to send Bonneville (7-1, 1-1 Region 5) to its first loss of the season.
Kalea Woodyatt and Marianna Barber each scored for Farmington (5-1, 1-1 Region 5). Swayzee Arnell and Sydney Randall tallied on assist apiece. Natalie Maire earned the clean sheet.
WOODS CROSS 3, BOX ELDER 2 (2OT)
BRIGHAM CITY — Oakley Anderson netted a hat trick, including a golden goal in the 98th minute, to lead Woods Cross to a win at Box Elder.
Anderson got Woods Cross (4-4, 1-1 Region 5) on the board with a header in the second half, then found the back of the net again to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Logan Totter converted a free kick for Box Elder (1-7, 0-2). Eva Ramos equalized minutes later, forcing extra time.
OGDEN 5, JUAN DIEGO 0
OGDEN — Tori Kalista had a goal and three assists to lead Ogden to a region shutout win over Juan Diego on Wednesday.
Celine Buttars, Abby Beus, Neveah Peregrina and Adelyn Boer each netted once for the Tigers (5-1, 3-0 Region 10). Annie Crowton tallied an assist and Allison Collingwood earned another clean sheet in goal.
CEDAR VALLEY 8, BEN LOMOND 0
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ben Lomond (0-5, 0-2 Region 10) allowed all eight goals in the first half in a region loss at Cedar Valley on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
BOUNTIFUL 3, MORGAN 1
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful beat Morgan (5-5) in straight sets: 25-15, 25-19, 25-16.
Emrie Satuala had nine kills for Bountiful (2-2) and Jordyn Harvey added eight. Amy Black tallied 13 digs.
LAYTON 3, VIEWMONT 1
LAYTON — Layton claimed a four-set home win over Viewmont (2-6) by scores of 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18.
Lia Katoa led Layton (3-4) with 16 kills and Emma Brough added 10. Jera Strong served four aces. Taylor Jensen had 11 digs and Mercedes Lopez dished 41 assists.
UINTAH 3, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Uintah won at Ogden in straight sets. Scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.
Sole VanOrden led Ogden (3-1, 1-0 Region 10) with 13 kills and eight digs. Rachel Davis has 33 assists and four kills.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bonneville 3, Kearns 0
Box Elder 3, Green Canyon 0
Mountain Crest 3, Farmington 0
Woods Cross 3, Weber 0