PLEASANT VIEW — Goalkeeper Stockton Short and the Weber High boys soccer defense kept another clean sheet to beat Syracuse (6-2, 5-2 Region 1) by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game featuring the top two teams in Region 1.
Carson Karras scored for the Warriors (7-0, 6-0) early in the second half, assisted by Jonathan McKinney. Weber hosts Fremont on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
DAVIS 1, LAYTON 0
KAYSVILLE — Jude Walker earned the shutout and Simon Jensen scored in the second half on a Elliott Pehrson assist to lead Davis (6-2-1, 5-2 Region 1) past Layton (3-4, 2-4).
VIEWMONT 3, BONNEVILLE 0
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont (5-3-1, 2-1 Region 5) scored twice after halftime in a shutout win over Bonneville (4-3, 2-1). Vikings stats weren’t reported.
NORTHRIDGE 4, FREMONT 1
PLAIN CITY — Ila Hernandez scored two goals and Northridge had three in the first 15 minutes of the game in a win at Fremont.
Logan Smith scored one goal and assisted another for the Knights (7-3, 5-2 Region 1). Jadon Fambro scored once and Gaven Nelson assisted one goal.
Fremont (2-6, 1-5) stats weren’t reported.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 7, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
KAMAS — Layton Christian scored four goals after halftime in a win at South Summit
Will Ha netted a brace for Layton Christian (4-5). Felipe Harada, Theo Araujo, Pedro Bastos, Amanuel Hailegiorgis and Bernardo Kalid each scored once. Dave Nguyen kept the clean sheet.
OTHER SCORES
Woods Cross 1, Box Elder 0
Bountiful 2, Farmington 0
BASEBALL
FARMINGTON 21, WOODS CROSS 6
WOODS CROSS — Aaron Bornholdt batted 3 for 3 with a double and seven RBIs, and tossed a five-inning complete game, to lead Farmington to a region-opening win at Woods Cross.
Landon Tanner hit two doubles and drove in six for Farmington (7-4, 1-0 Region 5). Mason Cook hit a home run, a double and four RBIs.
Bryson Clements batted 3 for 3 and drove in one for Woods Cross (6-3, 0-1). Taylor Ayala tripled and had one RBI. Blake Stanger added a three-run triple.
BOUNTIFUL 3, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Truman Duryea batted 3 for 3 with a double and pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts to pace Bountiful (6-5, 1-0 Region 5), which broke a scoreless game in the sixth. Drew Bowles hit 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one. Lincoln Duryea added an RBI double.
Ethan Tingey batted 2 for 3 for Box Elder (2-9, 0-1). Connor Butts hit a double.
SKY VIEW 6, BEAR RIVER 5
GARLAND — Sky View scored three runs in the top of the first inning and Bear River could not catch up in a region loss. Easton Lish went 2 for 4 for Bear River (7-7, 1-3 Region 11). Rhett Christensen drove in two.
PROVIDENCE HALL 5, MORGAN 4
HERRIMAN — Morgan rallied in the top of the seventh and advanced the tying run to second but could not complete the comeback in a region loss at Providence Hall.
Porter Hales hit 2 for 4 for Morgan (7-7, 1-6 Region 13). Ryder Lish hit an RBI double and Ashton Lindley added a double.
VIEWMONT 12, BONNEVILLE 5
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Brash Emery hit a home run and had four RBIs to lead Viewmont past Bonneville.
Viewmont (3-8, 1-0) drew 13 walks and got six innings pitched from Heber Jenkins, who allowed four runs and struck out 12.
Aiden Taylor batted 2 for 3 with one RBI for Bonneville (1-6, 0-1) and Kole Minnoch hit a double.
OTHER SCORES
Tooele 11, Ogden 0
SOFTBALL
BONNEVILLE 23, VIEWMONT 17
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville won a shootout over Viewmont that had a combined 31 hits and 17 errors.
Peighton Summers hit two doubles for Bonneville (7-4, 2-1 Region 5). Macyn Hartman drove in two runs and Emmaline DeGroot drove in three runs and pitched the complete game.
Oakley Sovic hit two doubles and drove in three for Viewmont (4-5, 0-3), which got home runs from Savana Walker and Lily Wright. Trailing 21-10, the Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the 10-run mercy rule.
SYRACUSE 13, ROY 5
ROY — Syracuse plated six runners in the third inning to take control in a region win at Roy.
Kenlie Cowdin batted 4 of 5 for Syracuse (3-5, 2-4 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Kealani Fonus hit a two-run triple and Brielle Milius added a solo home run. Abby Sims got the with with a complete game and 11 strikeouts.
Carsyn Byard and Alissa Green each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs apiece, for Roy (4-9, 2-5).
LAYTON 9, WEBER 4
PLEASANT VIEW — Layton scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat Weber (8-3, 4-2 Region 1) in extra innings.
Leah Knight batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Layton (7-3, 5-1) and Halle Duke hit two doubles.
Lexy Shaw and Abbie Barker had two RBIs each for Weber.
DAVIS 10, NORTHRIDGE 9
KAYSVILLE — After Northridge took the lead in the top of the eighth, Alix Thaxton singled to drive in Keli Scadden to give Davis a walkoff win.
Laney Tuft batted 4 for 5 with a triple, a double and four RBIs for Davis (2-8, 1-5 Region 1). Emily Dent hit 5 for 6. Ellie Black earned the win, pitching three relief innings.
Bryn Williams batted 3 for 5 with a double for Northridge (2-8, 0-6). Amanda Lee doubled and drove in two. Riley Montgomery hit 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Kayla Schaaf tripled and drove in two. Faith Petersen added an RBI double.
BEAR RIVER 17, GREEN CANYON 0
GARLAND — Bear River scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to trigger the run rule in a win over Green Canyon.
Cami Gibbs batted 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to pace Bear River (10-3, 4-0 Region 11). Kate Dahle went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Kynlei Nelson went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in one.
Kortnie Burton hit a 3-run double and McCall Maxfield hit a triple. Jordyn Warren pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out seven.
FARMINGTON 10, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Delaney Baker struck out eight batters and allowed one run in a complete game as Farmington beat Box Elder (7-5, 1-2 Region 5).
Baker, Lexi Crowley, Lauren Gray and Courtney Christiansen each had two hits for Farmington (6-3, 3-0).
Tegan Mecham drove in Box Elder’s lone run.
MORGAN 26, SUMMIT ACADEMY 1
BLUFFDALE — Elena Birkeland batted 3 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs and Morgan scored 12 runs in the second inning to beat Summit Academy.
Danielle Cook doubled and drove in five for Morgan (8-6, 3-2 Region 13). MaKenna Terry batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Taylor Hardman doubled and drove in two. Birkeland pitched a three inning, one-hitter for the win.
UINTAH 15, BEN LOMOND 0
VERNAL — Uintah pitched a perfect game in a three-inning shutout win over Ben Lomond (1-8, 1-4 Region 10).
OTHER SCORES
Altamont 27, St. Joseph 2
Cedar Valley 16, Ogden 1