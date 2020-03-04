PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High boys soccer opened its 6A state championship defense with a 2-0 shutout win over Mountain Crest at home Wednesday.
Caleb Graves scored from close-range off a Colby Lee free kick in the 61st minute to open the scoring. Jake Youngberg slotted a low shot into the far post in the 68th minute for the final scoreline.
Charles Wheelwright had the shutout in goal for the Warriors (1-0).
LAYTON 0, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Ogden High (1-0-1) and Layton (0-0-1) played to a scoreless draw. Referees ended the game after regulation even though it should have gone to extra time.
Benji Stansfield (Layton) and Anthony Ramirez (Ogden) kept clean sheets in goal.
With state tournaments now seeded by RPI, the UHSAA has encouraged schools to follow NFHS rules for soccer and play games for a win-loss result instead of finishing in a draw.
SYRACUSE 1, HIGHLAND 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Corbin Bodily scored the lone goal to lead Syracuse (1-0) to a season-opening win. Bennett Carlson provided the assist.
Liam Jensen and Hayden Poll combined for the shutout in goal.
FARMINGTON 3, COPPER HILLS 0
FARMINGTON — Mason McRae scored twice to help keep Farmington (2-0) perfect in non-region play.
Owen Maple rounded out Farmington’s scoring. Austin Argyle, Carter Ray and Chandler Gunn each had one assist.
Zach Bingham recorded the shutout in goal.
ROWLAND HALL 1, ST. JOSEPH 0 (OT)
SALT LAKE CITY — St. Joseph (0-1, 0-1 2A North) fell on a golden goal in its season and region-opening game at Rowland Hall.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 5, JUDGE MEMORIAL 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Layton Christian and Judge Memorial were tied 1-1 with five minutes remaining before the Eagles (2-0) went on a blistering four-goal run to beat the defending 3A state champions.
Rafael Silverio scored a hat trick and Matheus Okuma scored twice for LCA.
Leo Couto and Guilherme Fraga each assisted two goals while Arthur Ferreira assisted one.
SOFTBALL
BONNEVILLE 8, WEBER 7
PLEASANT VIEW — Bonneville erased a 7-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the sixth inning, three more in the seventh and one in the eighth as the Lakers (1-0) rallied for an 8-7 win against Weber (0-1) in the teams’ season opener Wednesday.
Bree Pedersen hit a triple and drove in three runs for Bonneville. Lexi Sulkey and Sami Westmoreland each drove in two runs.
Maddy Dalinga led the Warriors with a 2-for-4, three-RBI day, including a home run. Allison Hughes drove in two runs.
SKYLINE 23, OGDEN 16
SALT LAKE CITY — Ogden fell on the road in its season opener in a high-scoring game.
Malena Benson batted 2 for 3 with a grand slam and a double. Kate Lowry was 2 for 2 at the plate with a sacrifice fly and four RBIs.