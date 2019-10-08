PLEASANT VIEW — After Clearfield volleyball won the first two sets in marathon fashion Tuesday, Weber won the last three to take the match in an exciting five-set affair. Set scores were 26-28, 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 15-9.
Rianne Brown paced Weber (7-15, 5-5 Region 1) with 13 kills, nine digs and two aces. Teah Montano had two blocks and Tylinn Tilley added 12 digs.
Missy Mortensen tallied 17 kills, seven blocks and two digs to lead Clearfield (2-9, 2-8).
Shaylee Stanger added 13 kills and two aces while Sadie Christiansen had 13 digs and two aces.
FREMONT 3, ROY 0
ROY — Fremont stayed perfect in region play, winning at Roy: 25-12, 25-12, 25-14.
Maggie Menselsen led the Silverwolves (22-2, 10-0 Region 1) with 16 kills. Ayva Cebollero had four blocks, Brittyn Hande tallied 12 digs and Carlie Paterson handed out 31 assists.
Daija Archuleta paces the Royals (1-22, 0-10) with nine kills and eight digs. Tiffany Poppell added eight kills
While Ashtyn Stoor tallied 14 assists and six digs.
NORTHRIDGE 3, DAVIS 0
LAYTON — Northridge beat Davis 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.
Karli Nielson led Northridge (15-9, 6-4 Region 1) with 15 kills. Alex Adams had 15 digs, Emma Hendricks totaled 43 assists and Alex Adams added six blocks.
Katie Corelli had 13 kills and Olivia Watts added 10 kills for Davis (14-8, 6-4). Madi Rushton dished out 25 assists and Lexi Sunderland added 10 digs.
SYRACUSE 3, LAYTON 1
LAYTON — Syracuse won at Layton: 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15.
Megan Chandler tallied 17 kills for the Titans (13-3, 9-1 Region 1). Kambree Rodriguez served four aces and had 17 digs while Saige Dimick added four blocks.
Eleonora Palu had 11 kills for Layton (5-12, 2-8). Mercedes Lopez tallied 21 assists, four aces and eight digs while Kenzi Christensen added four blocks.
FARMINGTON 3, BOX ELDER 1
FARMINGTON — Farmington beat Box Elder (8-12, 3-3 Region 5): 25-15, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19.
Madi Gundry had 17 kills and 15 digs. Rylee Brown added 28 digs and five aces for Farmington (21-1, 6-0).
MORGAN 3, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
HERRIMAN — Morgan won at Providence Hall: 25-14, 25-13, 25-8.
Emery Wheeler paced the Trojans (14-3, 7-0 Region 13) with 11 kills and six digs. Sydney Stuart dished 39 assists and served seven aces while Kate Korth added 20 digs.
ST. JOSEPH 3, UTAH MILITARY 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph swept Utah Military (2-10, 2-5): 25-13, 25-13, 25-19.
Katy Hurst led St. Joseph (10-11, 5-3 Region 17) with five kills and five aces. Suzanne Walker added five kills while Gabby Morales handled 13 assists and served four aces.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Bountiful 3, Bonneville 0
Ridgeline 3, Bear River 0
GIRLS SOCCER
MORGAN 8, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
KAMAS — Morgan took a 5-0 lead into the halftime break to cap an undefeated region season with a victory at South Summit.
Taylor Condie, Viana Johnson and Brett Bailey shared the shutout for the Trojans (12-3-1, 10-0 Region 13). Syd Cragun, Corinne Henderson and Faith George each netted a brace while Brooklyn Field and Brooklyn Peterson scored once each.
ST. JOSEPH 5, UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph scored three goals after halftime in a region win at Utah Military (2-7, 2-5 2A North).
Ellen Rickered led St. Joseph (6-5, 4-3) with two goals and an assist. Kenzie Munson earned the clean sheet. Katie Sugiyama had a goal and an assist. Sam Munson and Kara Sugiyama each netted once. Aby Beaty, Cate Schmeling and Kathryn Van Wagoner each assisted a score.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Sky View 4, Bear River 0