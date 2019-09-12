CLEARFIELD — Weber High volleyball won a marathon fourth set that propelled the Warriors to a five-set region road win Thursday at Clearfield by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 29-27, 15-12.
Ryan Calvert led Weber (4-10, 2-1 Region 1) with 17 kills. Alyssa Hansen added 15 kills and Rianne Brown had 12 kills.
Missy Mortensen led Clearfield with (1-3, 1-2) with 12 blocks and 11 kills, Sadie Christiansen had 19 digs and nine assists.
SYRACUSE 3, LAYTON 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse swept Layton by scores of 25-23, 25-5, 25-13.
Kamryn Wiese led the Titans (3-0, 3-0 Region 1) with seven kills and five aces. Rachel Godfrey had two blocks and Hailee Garcia had 12 assists.
Eleonora Palu had four kills for the Lancers (0-3, 0-3). Taylor Jensen added 10 digs and Mercedes Lopez dished out nine assists.
FREMONT 3, ROY 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont beat Roy in straight sets: 25-12, 25-9, 25-16.
Carlie Peterson dished out 38 assists for the Silverwolves (10-1, 3-0 Region 1). Maggie Mendelson had 16 kills and three blocks. Brittyn Haney served two aces.
Ashtyn Stoor had 11 assists and two kills for the Royals (1-14, 0-3). Daija Archuleta had four kills while Xochitl Sustaita added eight digs.
DAVIS 3, NORTHRIDGE 2
KAYSVILLE — Davis won the second set 28-26, then took the fourth and fifth sets for a win over Northridge. Set scores were 21-25, 28-26, 20-25, 25-11, 15-12.
Katie Corelli led the Darts (10-5, 2-1 Region 1) at the net with 16 kills. Lexi Sunderland had 25 digs while Madi Rushton added 37 assists and four aces.
Karli Nielson had 15 kills and 16 digs for the Knights (7-4, 1-2). Emma Hendricks handed out 36 assists.
GREEN CANYON 3, BONNEVILLE 0
NORTH LOGAN — Bonneville dropped a straight-sets contest at Green Canyon: 25-3, 25-16, 25-13.
Natale Van Dyke led the Lakers (2-4) with six kills.
PROVIDENCE HALL 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Providence Hall claimed a straight-sets win at Ben Lomond: 25-23, 25-20, 25-13.
Adia Jensen led the Scots (0-9, 0-3 Region 10) with five kills. Surelda Oberloh had four digs.
STANSBURY 3, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Stansbury won at Ogden in straight sets: 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.
Kate Lowry tallied nine kills and 12 digs for the Tigers (6-5, 1-3 Region 10). Rees Bockwoldt added seven kills and served two aces.
ST. JOSEPH 3, UTAH MILITARY 0
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph swept Utah Military Academy by scores of 25-14, 25-9, 25-18.
Katy Hurst paced St. Joseph (2-6, 2-1 Region 17) with 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Montserrat Hernandez added nine kills, six aces and four digs. Shaylie Bonneau had five kills, nine digs and two aces.
Utah Military (0-6, 0-2) did not report stats.
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. JOSEPH 8, NORTH SUMMIT 0
OGDEN — Seven Jayhawks found the back of the net as St. Joseph built a 7-0 halftime lead in a region win over North Summit that ended early due to mercy rule.
Ciera Agurrie scored twice for St. Joseph (2-3, 1-1 2A North). Sam Munson, Kate VanderSteen, Beverly Corrales, Kathryn Van Wagoner, Brylee Green and Abby Goldner each netted once. Kenzie Munson, Sam Munson, Abby Beaty, Van Wagoner and Aguirre tallied assists.
Munson and Mercedes Randhahn shared the clean sheet.
MORGAN 7, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
HERRIMAN — Morgan scored five times in the second half in a region shutout at Providence Hall.
Corrine Henderson tallied a brace for the Trojans (5-3-1, 3-0 Region 13). Niyah Cragun, Kiersten Barney, Capri Jones, Sadie Mcgreer, Faith George and Syd Cragun each scored once.
Taylor Condie and Viana Johnson shared the shutout.
RIDGELINE 7, BEAR RIVER 1
GARLAND — Jenna Park netted a first-half goal for Bear River (1-8, 0-4 Region 10) but the Bears allowed six goals before halftime in a region loss to Ridgeline.