CLEARFIELD — Brody Westover scored in extra time to lift Clearfield High boys soccer to a 2-1, season-opening win over Bear River on Tuesday.
Taggert Ralphs got Clearfield (1-0) on the board in the 62nd minute. Joe Kennaley assisted both goals.
Israel Varela scored the equalizer for Bear River (0-1) on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
WEBER 3, SKY VIEW 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Stockton Short kept a clean sheet and Weber took a 2-0 lead into the break in a season-opening win over Sky View (0-1).
Collin Jones got Weber (1-0) on the board in the seventh minute on a Jake Youngberg assist. Quayd Berry netted in the 39th minute, assisted by Jones. Raul Rojas, assisted by Colby Lee, capped the scoring in the 42nd minute.
FREMONT 3, GRANGER 2 (OT)
WEST VALLEY CITY — Naime Odeh netted in extra time to lead Fremont to a comeback win over Granger (0-1).
Fremont trailed 2-0 before Cannon Erwin netted to pull Fremont (1-0) to a 2-1 halftime deficit. Tyler Ware scored the equalizer in the second half.
DAVIS 7, LOGAN 0
KAYSVILLE — Jude Walker earned the clean sheet in goal and Davis started the season with a big win over Logan.
Simon Jensen tallied three goals and three assists for Davis (1-0). Elliott Pehrson added a goal and an assist. Wyatt Sanders, Roderick Sanchez and Stephen Seelos each found the back of the net once for the Darts, who led 5-0 at the half.
BONNEVILLE 4, HILLCREST 2
LAYTON — Bonneville scored three second-half goals to beat Hillcrest (0-1) in a game played at Northridge High.
Caleb Meyerhoffer and Aidan Iverson each netted twice for Bonneville (2-0). Tate DeGroot, Drake Simmons and Dennin Anderson tallied one assist apiece.
NORTHRIDGE 2, MURRAY 1
LAYTON — Gaven Nelson scored in the 62nd minute to break a scoreless tie and lift Northridge to a win over Murray (0-1).
Dominic Clippinger added a goal in the 76th minute for Northridge (1-1).
FARMINGTON 2, COPPER HILLS 0
FARMINGTON — Farmington netted once in each half to open the season with a win over Copper Hills (0-1).
Cameron Bingham got Farmington (1-0) on the board and Chandler Gunn added an insurance goal. Adam Escobosa earned the shutout.
BOUNTIFUL 3, EAST 1
BOUNTIFUL — Dallin Burgin netted twice to lead Bountiful to an opening win over East (0-1) after trailing 1-0 at halftime.
Burgin scored on two free kicks for Bountiful (1-0). Javier Moreno netted on an assist from Alex Mower.
MOUNTAIN CREST 2 (4), MORGAN 2 (3)
HYRUM — Morgan fell 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout in a season-opening loss at Mountain Crest (1-0) after a 2-2 draw in regulation and two overtime periods.
Cameron Burt scored in the 26th minute to pull Morgan (0-1) to a 1-1 tie, then Chase Lane scored in the 27th minute to give the Trojans a 2-1 halftime lead. Lane and Cole Terry tallied assists.
SOFTBALL
BONNEVILLE 17, EAST 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville allowed only two hits in a run-rule victory over East (0-1) to open the season.
Sierra Smith went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to pace Bonneville (1-0). Lily Hall and Macyn Hartman each went 2 for 2, with Hartman driving in three.
Hartman picked up the win, striking out four in two innings, and Emmaline DeGroot added one inning in relief.
WEBER 15, LOGAN 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored all 15 runs in the first inning and dispatched Logan in 2 ½ innings.
Brailee Avner hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs, Lexy Shaw hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in three, and Olivia Bowell went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Brooke Merrill tossed three innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts.
WEST 11, DAVIS 7
KAYSVILLE — Davis scored three runs in the fourth inning and three in the seventh in a home loss to West (1-0).
Ellie Anderson went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs for Davis (0-1). Nina Attanasio hit a double and Abby Clark drove in two.
Ellie Black and Attanasio combined to allow nine hits and strike out 11.
PROVIDENCE HALL 19, BEN LOMOND 3
OGDEN — Ofa Arreguin drove in two runs as Ben Lomond (0-1) lost to Providence Hall in three innings.
BASEBALL
CYPRUS 6, ROY 4
MAGNA — Roy led 2-1 after the top of the second inning, then Cyprus (1-0) scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth in the season-opener.
Jered Davies went 2 for 3 for Roy (0-1). Ethan Oliver. Sean Walker, Cragun McCloy and Conner Munoz each drove in one run.
Munoz pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up six hits and striking out five.