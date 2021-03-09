CLEARFIELD — Brody Westover scored in extra time to lift Clearfield High boys soccer to a 2-1, season-opening win over Bear River on Tuesday.

Taggert Ralphs got Clearfield (1-0) on the board in the 62nd minute. Joe Kennaley assisted both goals.

Israel Varela scored the equalizer for Bear River (0-1) on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.

WEBER 3, SKY VIEW 0

PLEASANT VIEW — Stockton Short kept a clean sheet and Weber took a 2-0 lead into the break in a season-opening win over Sky View (0-1).

Collin Jones got Weber (1-0) on the board in the seventh minute on a Jake Youngberg assist. Quayd Berry netted in the 39th minute, assisted by Jones. Raul Rojas, assisted by Colby Lee, capped the scoring in the 42nd minute.

FREMONT 3, GRANGER 2 (OT)

WEST VALLEY CITY — Naime Odeh netted in extra time to lead Fremont to a comeback win over Granger (0-1).

Fremont trailed 2-0 before Cannon Erwin netted to pull Fremont (1-0) to a 2-1 halftime deficit. Tyler Ware scored the equalizer in the second half.

DAVIS 7, LOGAN 0

KAYSVILLE — Jude Walker earned the clean sheet in goal and Davis started the season with a big win over Logan.

Simon Jensen tallied three goals and three assists for Davis (1-0). Elliott Pehrson added a goal and an assist. Wyatt Sanders, Roderick Sanchez and Stephen Seelos each found the back of the net once for the Darts, who led 5-0 at the half.

BONNEVILLE 4, HILLCREST 2

LAYTON — Bonneville scored three second-half goals to beat Hillcrest (0-1) in a game played at Northridge High.

Caleb Meyerhoffer and Aidan Iverson each netted twice for Bonneville (2-0). Tate DeGroot, Drake Simmons and Dennin Anderson tallied one assist apiece.

NORTHRIDGE 2, MURRAY 1

LAYTON — Gaven Nelson scored in the 62nd minute to break a scoreless tie and lift Northridge to a win over Murray (0-1).

Dominic Clippinger added a goal in the 76th minute for Northridge (1-1).

FARMINGTON 2, COPPER HILLS 0

FARMINGTON — Farmington netted once in each half to open the season with a win over Copper Hills (0-1).

Cameron Bingham got Farmington (1-0) on the board and Chandler Gunn added an insurance goal. Adam Escobosa earned the shutout.

BOUNTIFUL 3, EAST 1

BOUNTIFUL — Dallin Burgin netted twice to lead Bountiful to an opening win over East (0-1) after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

Burgin scored on two free kicks for Bountiful (1-0). Javier Moreno netted on an assist from Alex Mower.

MOUNTAIN CREST 2 (4), MORGAN 2 (3)

HYRUM — Morgan fell 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout in a season-opening loss at Mountain Crest (1-0) after a 2-2 draw in regulation and two overtime periods.

Cameron Burt scored in the 26th minute to pull Morgan (0-1) to a 1-1 tie, then Chase Lane scored in the 27th minute to give the Trojans a 2-1 halftime lead. Lane and Cole Terry tallied assists.

SOFTBALL

BONNEVILLE 17, EAST 0

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville allowed only two hits in a run-rule victory over East (0-1) to open the season.

Sierra Smith went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to pace Bonneville (1-0). Lily Hall and Macyn Hartman each went 2 for 2, with Hartman driving in three.

Hartman picked up the win, striking out four in two innings, and Emmaline DeGroot added one inning in relief.

WEBER 15, LOGAN 0

PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored all 15 runs in the first inning and dispatched Logan in 2 ½ innings.

Brailee Avner hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs, Lexy Shaw hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in three, and Olivia Bowell went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Brooke Merrill tossed three innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

WEST 11, DAVIS 7

KAYSVILLE — Davis scored three runs in the fourth inning and three in the seventh in a home loss to West (1-0).

Ellie Anderson went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs for Davis (0-1). Nina Attanasio hit a double and Abby Clark drove in two.

Ellie Black and Attanasio combined to allow nine hits and strike out 11.

PROVIDENCE HALL 19, BEN LOMOND 3

OGDEN — Ofa Arreguin drove in two runs as Ben Lomond (0-1) lost to Providence Hall in three innings.

BASEBALL

CYPRUS 6, ROY 4

MAGNA — Roy led 2-1 after the top of the second inning, then Cyprus (1-0) scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth in the season-opener.

Jered Davies went 2 for 3 for Roy (0-1). Ethan Oliver. Sean Walker, Cragun McCloy and Conner Munoz each drove in one run.

Munoz pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up six hits and striking out five.

