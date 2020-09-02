OGDEN – Several times during the game against Tooele, Ogden goalie Allison Collingwood wandered halfway between the net and midfield, to get closer to the action near the other end of the pitch.
“One of our tactics we’ve now developed is to have a reset for the goalkeeper,” Collingwood said. “Our coach wants me high so I can be closer to the defense so they can have an extra pass and an option when we reset the ball to get more open looks.”
Mission accomplished on both ends of the field for the Tigers on Wednesday at the Eccles Soccer Complex.
Ogden employed a stifling defense and plenty of offense, stampeding the Buffalos 7-0 in a Region 10 rout.
On being somewhat in an unorthodox position away from the goal, Collingwood said “most of the time I feel comfortable with the ball, but sometimes I get these little wigs.”
It seems to be working for the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 Region 10), as they recorded their fifth shutout in just seven games, including five of the last six.
“Our team defense is very good; I’m very proud of them,” Collingwood said. “That’s the reason I get my shutouts — because we all work together.”
Tooele (2-6, 0-4) played the Tigers even until Celine Buttars knocked one off the goalie’s hands and across the line with 20:16 left in the half.
Tori Kalista then converted a clean, wide-open shot for her first of two goals and a 2-0 Ogden lead at the break.
Annie Crowton and Kalista — assisted by Buttars — both found the back of the net in the first five minutes of the second half and the Tigers roared to a 4-zip edge.
“It’s not just me that does the work; as a team we’re very good at passing and we have a phenomenal midfield,” Kalista said. “Celine, she gives me most of my balls—she has assisted almost every single one of my goals.”
Ogden kept pushing and added goals by Caitlin Richardson, Adelyn Bower and Grace Pulley for the final margin.
“I don’t think we backed off at all. Our goal is to always try and get more points,” Kalista said. “But once we get further ahead, we try to put in other girls that can help us too. Sometimes we substitute out our midfield and put players in the back who haven’t played there.”
The Tigers are the defending 4A state champions, defending Region 10 champions, try to not take any team lightly and stay focused on the task at hand (or foot).
“We’re defending our state champ title, so we have a target on our back every game we play. We need to work extra hard to make sure we come out the same against everyone and just as strong,” Kalista said.
As a team we’re so good this year and I’m so excited to see where it takes us,” she added.