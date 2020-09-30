EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Ogden High’s girls soccer team is still on top of the region.
The Tigers (12-1, 10-0 Region 10) scored two goals either side of half time and beat Cedar Valley 4-0 on Wednesday to clinch at least a share of the Region 10 title.
They can win the region title outright with a win either on Friday against CV or on Monday against Uintah.
This year’s region title marks the first time in school history the Tigers, also the defending 4A state champions, have won back-to-back region championships.
Grace Pulley scored in the fifth minute, assisted by Abby Beus. Adelyn Bower converted a penalty kick to give Ogden a 2-0 halftime lead.
Bower her second goal early in the second half and Sae Obayashi had the fourth goal, assisted by Celine Buttars.
Allison Collingwood recorded the shutout in goal, helped by what head coach Ryan Robinson called four “phenomenal” saves that were the best of the year so far.
As recently as last week, Ogden was the No. 1 ranked team in the 4A RPI standings and figures to one of the top-ranked teams once the 4A state tournament bracket is released.