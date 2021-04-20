PLEASANT VIEW — There is a bit of karma in softball where the fielder who has a defensive gem of a play in one half of an inning ends up with an at-bat in the next half.
Weber High centerfielder Teylor Torgerson snared a sinking line drive to end the top of the seventh that saved a run, then found herself at the plate in the bottom half with the game on the line.
Abbie Barker opened the home half of the seventh with a triple down the right field line and Torgerson dug in against Clearfield ace Jayci Finch.
“I just knew I had to do my job and get it past the infield to the outfield to score her. We practice those type of situations, putting pressure on all the players and see if they can play through it,” Torgerson said.
The Weber senior delivered, grounding a single through the right side of the infield and the Warriors took a 2-1, walk-off Region 1 victory over the Falcons on Tuesday.
Brooke Merrill pitched a complete game win for the Warriors (13-3, 6-2 Region 1), stranding eight Clearfield runners, the last one when Torgerson pulled in that hot line drive.
“Sometimes when it comes hard at you, it doesn’t give you enough time to think, so you just react,” Torgerson said.
Even though the Warriors committed two errors, defense kept them in the game. One play earlier than the Torgerson catch, Clearfield had a runner on first with one out and dropped a bunt in front of the plate that first baseman Brianna Judson fielded and threw out the lead runner at second.
“The great thing this year, we’ve had good defense and we’ve been able to keep runs down really low; I’ve had great support,” Merrill said.
Merrill struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter and made the big pitch when she needed to, in a classic battle of two of the top pitchers in the state.
“I feel we can hit off anybody if we stay out of our own heads and trust ourselves, but we struggled throughout the game to get it going,” Merrill said. “But we came through in the end in a clutch situation to do what we needed to.”
Clearfield (9-3, 6-2) had seven hits, three by Kaycee Valencia and a pair by Miranda Mansfield, who also put on a fielding clinic with some sparkling plays at shortstop. All Falcon hits were by the first four in their lineup.
For a while, the only run of the game came in the second inning in an unusual way, when Torgerson was awarded first base with two out after catcher Valencia lobbed the ball back toward the pitcher’s circle, thinking it was strike three — it was strike two — and the inning was over.
After conferring, the umpires decided that since the ball wasn’t tossed around the infield, that Torgerson had to come back up to bat. She promptly lined a double to right and scored on a single by Eden Jensen.
“Honestly, when I walked to first, I was like, dang it, I didn’t get to hit,” Torgerson said. “But then they gave me another chance to get back and I made the most of it.”
Clearfield tied the game on a two-out single by Rachel Brown in the fifth, scoring Mansfield.
“We have a really good region with really good teams. Weber had one more clutch hit than we did today; sometimes that’s what wins you the game,” Clearfield coach Karly Bates said. “It sucks to be on the losing side of those games, but we’ve been on the winning side of those too. It’s exciting, and it gets us ready for the state tournament.
“They got a perfectly placed hit; they had the softball gods on their side today, to our detriment."