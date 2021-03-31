PLEASANT VIEW — Fremont High’s softball team entered Wednesday’s Region 1 showdown at Weber hitting .416 as a team and averaging 10.6 runs per game.
Warriors senior pitcher Brooke Merrill took that as a challenge. Merrill threw five shutout innings and allowed five hits while helping herself out at the plate with a 3-for-4 day as Weber played a "complete" game and trounced rival Fremont 10-0 by mercy rule.
Weber (7-2, 3-1 Region 1) has played well this season, but both Merrill and head coach Melinda Wade said Wednesday was the best the team has played all year.
"That was the best I've seen us play. Claire (Bailey) had a nice catch in the outfield, we had good hits at the plate, we were just doing so well and I'm so excited," Merrill said.
She said she thought the Warriors were capable of beating the Silverwolves (7-2, 5-1) and beating them by a lot, but winning by run rule surprised her, she said.
Merrill helped herself out greatly in the first inning by lofting a two-run homer well over the left-field fence that almost landed on the soccer field on the fly.
"It's a huge confidence boost when she does it herself, that's a good boost. Then you get some runs to kind of pad that, that helps for sure," Wade said.
Lexy Shaw batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs, three of which came on a bases-clearing double in the second inning that pushed the lead to 5-0. The Warriors added runs one at a time, punctuated by an Allison Hughes solo homer to left field in the third, until they got to the magic No. 10.
Fremont batters couldn’t figure out Merrill until the fifth inning when Haddie and Stalee Hadley got back-to-back base hits to give the Silverwolves runners at first and third.
Merrill struck out FHS third baseman Aubrey Morrow, a .615 hitter with 20 RBIs and five home runs coming into Wednesday, to end the threat.
"I've been working all week. I knew it was going to be a tough game, they've got good players on their team, but I've been working all week to make sure I can hit my spots like I want to," Merrill said.
Defensively, Shaw fielded a hard ground ball hit by MiKayla Morse and got the throw over to first in time. Weber left fielder Claire Bailey sprinted into the corner to deny a leadoff double to Whitney Weston in the fifth, helping ease the pressure on Merrill in the circle.
The win lends further credence to the fact that Region 1 is going to be awfully tough at the top this year. Weber sat in fourth place in the region Wednesday morning and is now tied for third. Fremont is solo second for now.
The bulk of the schedule remains, with games still coming against the likes of Clearfield and Layton, but Wade hopes the win gives Weber a push down the road.
"Hopefully this kind of pushes us in the right direction. You always try to take steps forward, this definitely was a big step forward for us," Wade said.
Technically, this is Wade's second season back coaching the Warriors softball team. Last year's COVID-19-shortened season was her first.
Wade was the head coach in 2012 when Weber won the 5A state championship. That same year, now-Fremont coach Mandy Koford was Roy's head coach when the Royals won the 4A title.
ROY 12, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Saige Nielsen hit two home runs and Roy hit four homers as a team in a six-inning win at Bonneville.
Carsyn Byard pitched six innings for the Royals (4-7) and allowed two hits with four strikeouts.
Nielsen hit a two-run shot and a solo homer, Jaylin Greenwood hit a two-run long ball and Liv Bruch hit a solo homer for the Royals. Nielsen and Bruch, who was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, drove in three runs each.
Brityn Buchanan and Maiya Montgomery had the two Bonneville (5-4) hits.
BASEBALL
FREMONT 11, CYPRUS 0
PLAIN CITY — Gavin Douglas pitched five innings and gave up one hit with eight strikeouts as Fremont won by mercy rule. Douglas also went 1 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.
Calvin Morrow batted 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two doubles for Fremont (2-6), Mason Memmott hit 2 for 2 and Tyge Doxey went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two doubles.
MORGAN 2, GRANTSVILLE 0
MORGAN — Gage Adams needed just 75 pitches to throw a one-hit shutout as Morgan won its first region game of the season. Adams struck out five batters and walked zero over seven innings.
Ryder Lish scored on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. Ty Birkeland doubled to right field to bring home the Trojans’ (7-2, 1-1 Region 13) second run.
RIDGELINE 8, BEAR RIVER 7
GARLAND — Ridgeline scored two runs in the top of the seventh to beat Bear River (4-6, 0-2 Region 11). Easton Lish drove in two runs for the Bears.
BOYS SOCCER
WEDNESDAY SCORES
Juan Diego 4, Ben Lomond 0