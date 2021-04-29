LAYTON — Layton girls softball committed six errors in the field on Thursday, but it was a couple snap decisions against aggressive baserunning which don’t show up in the box score that undid a tight game with Fremont in the fifth inning.
It played out like this: Fremont had bases loaded, no outs and scored two runs on a pop-out to first base that, when the dust settled, resulted in nobody on and two out.
Fremont’s Keysha Mckean nubbed a twisting foul ball down the right-field line that Layton first baseman Kaitlyn Roberts chased down with an over the shoulder catch, her back to home plate.
Her throw to catcher Brenley Boydston was late and Aubrey Morrow scored from third. Boydston threw to second and nailed the runner who had tagged at first, then the return throw back home was late, which meant that Mikayla Morse ended up scoring all the way from second.
The Silverwolves tallied three runs in the inning, breaking open a tight game and went on to an 8-3 Region 1 victory to sweep the season series with the Lancers.
“I think that with these types of teams, you have to be aggressive and trust in your athletes that they’re going to make a great slide or somehow win the footrace," Fremont coach Mandy Koford said. “We have to steal every run we can; they’re too few and sometimes too far in between in this region, so you take advantage of everything you can.
“I knew the runner who had reached third (Morse) had wheels and she was off far enough that I was going to take my chances. They would have had to make a great throw and another great throw to get her,” Koford said. “She did that beautiful slide by, so textbook. That’s softball — flip a coin and hope for the best and today it turned out heads.”
Fremont (12-4, 9-3 Region 1) added three more runs in the sixth inning to mount an 8-0 lead, keyed by a two-run single from pitcher Brinley Ellsworth.
“With runners on base, I knew I had to do a job,” Ellsworth said. “I’m trying to stay on top of the ball and not pop it up. I need to make sure I see the ball clearly and do the best I can to hit a line drive or hard ground ball.”
Eight runs was more than enough for Ellsworth, who was brilliant through six innings in the circle, allowing only one hit that point.
She had a no-hitter two outs into the fourth before Tasia Shibuya broke it up with a clean single to right center.
“I wasn’t aware of it until after I came into the dugout after the inning and saw the score sheet that showed no one had a hit,” Ellsworth said. “I don’t like to concentrate on that in the beginning because my mindset is just try to keep the hitters off balance. I just try to pitch for my team, not myself.”
Layton (9-6, 7-4) broke the shutout with a three-run, four-hit bottom of the seventh, with Brooklyn Pritchett’s two-out, two-run single doing most of the damage.
“Some of my pitches fell flat. I didn’t get them where I needed to be, but I’m working on it,” Ellsworth said. “Errors on my part, not spinning the ball as much as I needed to.”
Morrow went 3 for 4 at the dish and scored three runs. She was batting .602 coming into the game so that average will jump a few more points. Mckean also homered for the Silverwolves.
“We had six errors. We’ve been playing really good, then we beat the ball around,” Layton coach Kiley Crockett said. “We were in the game the first five and half innings, then we started beating ourselves with bad plays.”