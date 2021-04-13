PLAIN CITY — Mikayla Morse’s pop fly ball went up in the air on the first base side of the field, hung in the wind, started corkscrewing and landed barely in fair territory where the grass meets the infield dirt behind first base, just of reach of a diving Eli Salazar.
So began a strange sixth inning that resulted in six runs for the Fremont High softball team a half-inning after watching Clearfield’s Rachael Brown line a go-ahead grand slam to center field.
The six-run sixth was enough for the Silverwolves to beat first-place Clearfield 10-5 on a windy Tuesday afternoon in a game emblematic of what promises to be a windy Region 1.
Fremont (9-2, 6-1 Region 1) took over first place from Clearfield (8-2, 5-1), who’s now tied for second place with Layton (7-3, 5-1) after the Lancers beat Weber (8-3, 4-2). Those standings could, and likely will, change a few more times by the time May comes around and the Region 1 trophy gets pulled out of the box.
"It's going to be exhausting, by the end of this region run, we're all going to be exhausted because every team is so good and determined and has kind of a singularity of what they want to do. It's fun, it's just gonna be exhausting," FHS coach Mandy Koford said.
Fremont built a 3-1 lead through four innings exclusively off small ball as the downslope east wind howled in from left field, which kept big hits from sailing and kept hitters off-balance at the plate.
So second baseman Stalee Hadley went the other way, hitting a line-drive solo home run just over the right field wall for a 4-1 lead.
The homer was the exclamation point for Hadley, who made several good defensive plays at second base.
"We all just chipped away, did what we needed to do as a team and came out with a win," she said.
Brown, who drove in all five Clearfield runs, hit the grand slam on a full count with two outs to center field in the top of the sixth to give the Falcons a 5-4 lead.
The Silverwolves came back quickly with an RBI single from Haddie Hadley, the three-run bloop hit by Morse and two more ground balls by Brinley Johnson and Brinley Ellsworth that made the score 10-5.
"Today, they came out here with a certain amount of confidence and intensity that I haven’t seen from them in awhile and I couldn’t be prouder of how they kept each other up, and never once did they think it was over," Koford said.
In the other dugout, it was Clearfield's first region loss of the season and just its second in 2021. This one had a handful of errors and miscues that helped grease the slope for Fremont.
"That wasn't our best hitting game, either, so we just kind of cut our feet out from under ourselves a little bit and when you're playing a good team like Fremont, you can't do that," CHS coach Karly Bates said.