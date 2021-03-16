KAYSVILLE — To mention that Brinley Ellsworth has a unique pitching motion would be an understatement.
Fremont’s 5-foot-9 junior pitcher begins her windup with a deep bend at the waist, right fist tucked into her glove, as both hands graze the ground. She straightens, rears her right arm back as her left arm flings towards the sky.
Her left leg jerks awkwardly forward, trailed by her right and somewhere from a plethora of elbows, knees, arms and the legs, the softball is delivered to home plate.
Ellsworth’s mechanics mystified Davis on Tuesday as Fremont opened the Region 1 season with a 15-5 dousing of the Darts.
“I kind of developed it by myself. It kind of just works for me,” Ellsworth said. “I feel like I can get in a flow and how I can spin my pitches the best, so I kept it that way.
“Normal windups didn’t work out for me for power, so I’m just trying to use my length to the best of my ability,” she added.
The game was called after five innings and Ellsworth went the distance, striking out nine while only giving up three hits and walking two.
Five runs may not sound like a dominating performance, but Davis took advantage of two infield errors in the third inning to put up four unearned runs. It was capped with a three-run homer by Ellie Anderson that made the score 12-4.
“Of course we all have rough innings, but I can always count on my team to have my back,” Ellsworth said. “I have things I need to work on as well. I just needed to get my rise ball where I need it to be.”
Ellsworth helped her cause at bat also, going 2 for 4, including a three-run home run and four RBIs.
“I actually hit my first home run today. That was very exciting,” she said.
Fremont (2-0, 1-0 Region 1) hit five homers in the game and 13 of its runs were scored by the first four in the lineup.
Aubrey Morrow batted 3 for 4, went yard in the first inning, scored three runs and had three RBIs.
“The ball looked like the size of a watermelon; I was seeing it pretty good today,” Morrow said. “I usually hit the ball pretty good. I swung good today and got the right pitch, and ‘hello.’ Not my first home run.”
Morrow’s homer was immediately after Stalee Hadley hit a two-run dinger in the first inning as the Silverwolves built a 4-0 lead. Hadley had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Ellsworth’s homer made it 9-0 for Fremont in the second inning and Mikayla Morse went long in a three-run fifth. Morse finished with three hits, four runs scored and two runs batted in.
Myleigh Hill didn’t start the game, but added a long ball in a three-run third inning for the Silverwolves.
Davis (0-3, 0-1) fields a young team and simply ran into a buzzsaw in its Region 1 opener.
“We have two sophomore pitchers who are getting better every game and we have to expect some growing pains,” Davis coach Todd Street said. “We’re just young, we didn’t get to play last year (because of the pandemic). This is their first-ever varsity experience, so they’re getting a baptism by fire.
“They’ll continue to develop and get better. Our senior Ellie (Anderson) came through for us to score those runs. Our goal is to get a little better every day; if we can do that, by the second time through region, we’re hoping we can be in a position where we can compete with some of these top teams,” Street said.
Anderson got two hits for the Darts and drove in four runs.