PLAIN CITY — Thursday’s softball game between Fremont and Layton was played in 37-degree weather with a constant drizzle, plus a wind out of the northwest at 6 mph that made it feel like 34.
But, according to players and coaches, weather was not a factor in the heated Region 1 rivalry.
“Today we had some high emotions that was keeping our energy up and their metabolisms burning,” Fremont coach Mandy Koford said. “We knew Layton was good; we knew this would be a game that would help us see what we were. It would show us if we had the ability to fight through adversity.”
Fremont passed the test when Haddie Hadley hit a walk-off, bottom of the seventh inning single to give the Silverwolves a see-saw, 8-7 squeaker of a victory over the Lancers.
Sophomore Keysha McKean started the winning rally by drawing a one-out walk and freshman Lexie Weston followed with a chip shot that landed harmlessly untouched 15 feet in front of home plate.
A wild pitch put runners at second and third and Hadley bounced a grounder up the middle to score the winning run.
“I just trusted my team. When the girls got on, I knew I had a job and that was just to get a base hit,” Hadley said. “I wasn’t going for anything else; help my team out.
“You don’t even notice the weather, honestly. If you’re with your team and they have your back, it’s so fun. Like in 10 years, you’re not going to remember it was raining this day,” Hadley said.
She finished the game with three hits in five at bats, two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Silverwolves (6-1, 4-0 Region 1) took an early 2-0 lead in the home half of the first when Hadley and sister Stalee both singled, then Aubrey Morrow blooped a wounded duck to right, chasing home both runners.
That lead lasted to the top of the second before senior Brooklyn Pritchett smashed a three-run homer to center and Layton (5-2, 3-1) went up 3-2.
“I just swung and it was over. Everyone was going crazy in the dugout, it was awesome,” Pritchett said. “My dad sent me a text today and said play with your heart, don’t focus on the cold, it’s all in your head. I didn’t think about the cold; I usually don’t do well in the cold, but today was a different story.”
Pritchett hit 3 for 4 at the dish, scored two runs and had the three RBIs with one swing of the bat.
As the game continued to ebb and flow, Fremont took the lead back in the bottom of the second when Haddie Hadley singled in a run and Morrow launched a three-run bomb to put the Silverwolves back on top 6-3.
Morrow had three hits and drove in five runs, crushing the ball in her other three at-bats.
Layton closed the gap to 6-5 on a two-run homer by senior Leah Knight in the fourth inning.
In keeping with the senior theme, Halle Duke brought Layton all the way back to a 7-6 lead with a two-run shot in the fifth.
“You start looking up there and it’s the fifth inning, and they’re ahead; time can spiral really fast in situations like that,” Koford said. “I just kept telling them just fight for me, and they did. They found it in themselves to keep pushing and believing in each other, and it worked.”
Fremont got back to even in the bottom of the fifth when McKean, who didn’t start, scored her second run on Weston’s third hit of the game. Weston had four hits in four at bats for a perfect performance at the plate.
“It’s all good; us and Fremont battle every year,” Layton coach Kiley Crockett said. “We’re young, but three of our four seniors hit home runs today. They’re part of the team that played for the state championship in 2019.”
Sophomore Hayden Ellington was the hard-luck loser for Layton, battling the tough Fremont lineup with a complete-game effort.
“She hung in there; she’s a grinder. She’s coming off a real bad high ankle sprain. She’s a good little spinner — of course, we didn’t get to see her last year. She’s going to be a dandy once we get going,” Crockett said.
As the winning run scored, the clouds let loose and finally dumped when the JV game began, but they got a good one in beforehand.
“I told them yesterday that the weather would not be a factor for us. They were playing in the same temperatures we were, so it was going to come down to who was going to be tougher through seven innings,” Koford said.