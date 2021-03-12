WASHINGTON TERRACE — Weber sophomore Hadley Howell is not the fastest player on the field, so she was a little surprised when coach Melinda Wade called for a squeeze bunt in a scoreless game in the top of the fourth inning.
Howell hustled down the third base line, saw the catcher grab the ball in front of the plate, then slipped under the tag with a picture perfect fade-away slide for the game’s initial run.
“When I got the sign I was just terrified,” Howell said. “I’ve never done a squeeze play before. So when it went down (the bunt) I broke and I thought I’ve got to keep going, so I kept going, slid, and — safe.”
Weber added a pair of runs in the top of sixth and escaped a scare in the bottom half of the inning to remain undefeated on the season with a 3-1 victory over Bonneville in a non-league contest Friday.
Howell’s run was all either team could muster until the sixth inning when Brianna Judson smashed a sharp grounder past the Bonneville first baseman, scoring Teylor Torgerson to make it 2-0, Weber.
Kennedie Johnson chased Judson home with a line-drive double to center and Weber’s lead grew to 3-0.
Senior pitcher Brooke Merrill went the distance for the Warriors, allowing only four hits, while striking out seven and walking two.
“It started off really well; we had good defense today,” Merrill said. “We were able to get quick outs. They did get some runners on, but we were able to battle through it.”
Bonneville (1-2) threatened in the sixth inning, loading the bases with two outs. Merrill hit Brityn Buchanan with a pitch on a controversial call that brought home the Lakers’ only run.
“That (call) was not my favorite, but you can’t control the umpires so you just have to move past it and get on to the next pitch,” Merrill said. “I’m not afraid to hit a girl. I’d never do it on purpose, but if I hit a girl it doesn’t really affect me very much, I just get back in the game and go for it again.”
Merrill responded by striking out the next batter and sent Bonneville down in order in the seventh to preserve the win.
Weber (3-0) is undefeated this year under first-year coach Wade, after struggling the past several seasons.
“So far we’re doing really well on defense and our offense is doing pretty well too. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year,” Merrill said. “We haven’t had a winning season any of the years I’ve played here and I’m hoping we can improve and do it this year.”
The Lakers opened the season with a double-digit win, but have had a hard time scoring runs against a couple of top-notch pitchers during their last two outings.
“In our first game the pitching wasn’t awesome, but the last two games we’ve faced two of the best pitchers in the area,” Bonneville coach Shelby Healy said. “I was proud of our girls (today). They didn’t seem intimidated at bat, but it’s going to come. We’re going to see pitching like that in region, so this helps us a lot.”
Macyn Hartman pitched all seven innings for the Lakers, yielding six hits and striking out six.