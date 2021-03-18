CLEARFIELD — Before every delivery, Clearfield senior pitcher Jayci Finch walks through the back of the circle, turns, strides up to the rubber and fires another laser past home plate where battery-mate Rachel Brown awaits.
“I’ve always done it; it’s been a way to get focused in for the next pitch,” Finch said. “It helps me relax in a sense and just get ready and stay in the game, not get too serious and ahead of myself when I’m on the mound.”
Finch was on point most of Thursday afternoon, pitching and also at bat, leading the Falcons to a 5-2 victory over Weber in a Region 1 dandy.
The Falcons (4-1, 2-0 Region 1) continued a solid start to the season, while Weber (5-1, 1-1) fell for the first time this year.
Sailing along in the top of the fourth, Finch gave up a two-run homer to Lexy Shaw that gave the Warriors brief a 2-1 lead.
Kaycee Valencia got Clearfield even in the bottom of the fourth by going yard and Finch came up with two out and nobody on.
She promptly drove a ball over the left field fence that put the Falcons back on top, 3-2.
“I was like, 'it doesn’t matter what happened the inning before,'” Finch said. “I was just thinking about doing what I could to help the team; do a job and get on base and it ended up going over the fence, which was one better.”
Brown gave the Falcons a couple of insurance runs with a two-run dinger in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
“We knew Weber was coming in hot, but that just meant we had to mentally prepare for our game and be more on-point than them," Brown said. "It was nice to have those insurance runs so we could relax a little bit.”
Finch finished with a complete game, striking out six, scattered six hits and sent the Warriors down in order in the seventh.
“We definitely took the momentum. It’s easier to finish games top notch with everyone behind me doing their job," Finch said. “I was firing on all cylinders. It was a lot of fun. All of us were playing really well. Miranda (Mansfield) had a lot of really good plays — we were all in the game.”
As the catcher, Brown is on the receiving end of Finch’s darts and knows she has something special.
“I love catching for Jayci. I love her style and she always has a groove,” Brown said. “Her and I always communicate well and I trust that she’ll get her pitch to where I call it. Her favorite pitch is a screwball, and her curve as well. She throws a really good game.”
Shaw led the Warriors with three hits in three at-bats, a run scored and the two-run homer.
“I knew going up in there that I had to get a hit and the very first pitch was a beautiful pitch and I swung at it and put all the power I could and it ended up going over,” Shaw said. “It fired up the team; it makes everyone excited.
“Jayci’s a great pitcher. She’s very good at hitting her spots, she has really good speed and good spin and we had a hard time hitting those corners,” Shaw said. “I’ve played her in comp and that helped me so I felt better gong up to bat and confident knowing how she pitches. We’ll be ready as a team next time we play them.”