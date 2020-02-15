PROVO — Swimming meets are known for a myriad of things, swimming obviously being one them, along with outlandish and colorful coach hairstyles, body art and a curiously high ratio of tattooed swimming coaches versus non-tattooed swim coaches.
The other thing gaining popularity is the circular bruises dotting swimmers' bodies, a result of a process known as "cupping."
It shot to fame during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil when famous swimmers such as Michael Phelps were covered in the purple, circular bruises.
It's not widespread at the high school level, but a couple handfuls of swimmers at Saturday's 6A/5A state championships at BYU were adorned with the bruises, including Weber High junior Sophia Traher.
"They are weird, yeah. They kind of hurt for a little bit, but they do look really weird, huh," Traher said.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, a blog on the Harvard Medical School's website, cupping is a skin therapy dating back thousands of years in China and Egypt where a suction cup is applied to the skin for several minutes, which ostensibly promotes faster muscle recovery by bring more blood flow to the muscles.
It's used to speed up healing with sore muscles and many other ailments. In Traher's case, it was shoulder tendonitis.
"It was kind of giving me problems. It got a little better, then it started getting a little worse again. So we went and had this done. It's been helping," she said.
Traher combined the cupping treatment with some rest and strength training as well. The shoulders are feeling great now, she said.
Traher swam the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday and finished in third place with a time of 1:09.70, slightly faster than her qualifying time the day before.
"I was really happy with how I did. Yesterday was kind of a rough start, I was really tired, but today I was pushing as hard as I could. I didn't warm up as much (today), I don't know if that had an effect. I didn't have as many races today ... so it was a little less stressful," Traher said.
High finishers were hard to find for Region 1. Syracuse senior LynDea Turner carried the torch with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.61.
Davis High sophomore Lauryn Hall, the defending champion in the women's 50-yard freestyle, finished third in the race with a time of 25.15 seconds.
In example of the race's incredibly slim margins, Hall was 0.02 seconds behind second place and 0.04 behind first.
SYRACUSE'S PAGE SEEKING IMPROVEMENT
Syracuse sophomore Kanyon Page was skateboarding home from the skate park one day last year when he tried to do a 360 Ollie, fell and broke his wrist.
The then-freshman still swam last year's state meet and still won the state championship in the 100 backstroke sporting a brace on his wrist.
"I swam (last year) because it was my freshman year and I kind of wanted to do something with it, like prove myself a little bit. And the doctor said I'd be fine swimming with it," Page said.
Page went third in the backstroke this year with a time of 53.85 seconds.
"It's nice. I went a little slower than last year, but we've got some fast kids, it's nice to get third," Page said.
Page's sophomore campaign didn't end in a gold medal so he still seeks improvement.
He mentioned a couple things including "tapering" before the meet, which is when a swimmer doesn't do as many sprints in an effort to save energy.
"I wanted to get a (51-second time), but it didn't work out. Just working my turns, my turns were kind of bad there, and I haven't really been tapering for this meet so that might be an aspect of it," Page said.
NOTES
The team race gave Region 1 teams a rough day overall.
Davis High's boys team finished in fourth place with 157.5 points. Lone Peak was first at 277. Syracuse (117, eighth) was the only other Region 1 team to crack the top 10.
Weber led the Region 1 pack on the girls side with a seventh-place finish and 114 points. American Fork took 318.5 points and first place.
Swimmers or teams from Utah County won 38 of the 44 total events.
5A SWIMMING
Bountiful High junior Elliott Howe won the 5A women's 100 backstroke at the state swimming championships.
Howe swam the race in 55.81 seconds, more than two seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Howe's time is an All-American Consideration time (she needed to swim 55.92 or faster) according to preseason standards set by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
HIGH 6A FINISHERS
Women's 200-yard IM: 2. LynDea Turner, Syracuse, 2:15.61
Women's 50 freestyle: 3. Lauryn Hall, Davis, 25.15
Men's 100 butterfly: 4. Valdimer Wichmann, Davis, 53.92
Women's 100 freestyle: 4. Lauryn Hall, Davis, 55.08
Men's 200 freestyle relay: 4. Davis; Sam Carlson, Luke Deller, Stephen Simmons, Ben Landheim, 1:31.55
Men's 100 backstroke: 3. Kanyon Page, Syracuse,
Women's 100 breaststroke: 3. Sophia Traher, Weber, 1:09.70