Weber High junior tennis player Jacque Duynon faced a familiar foe in Saturday's 6A girls tennis No. 1 singles championship match.
Dunyon got a familiar result Saturday afternoon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
A little more than a week after defeating Davis' Sarah Major 6-0, 6-1 in the Region 1 tennis championship match, Dunyon bested Major again in the state title match by a 6-1, 6-1 score, securing her second consecutive 6A individual state title.
Dunyon was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in Saturday morning's semifinal match against Lone Peak's Marinn Patch, whom Dunyon swept in last year's title match.
Major was a 6-3, 6-3 winner in her semifinal match against West High freshman Riya Soneji.
Major's appearance in the championship match helped Davis High finish in a tie for fourth place as a team. Dunyon's run to the title ensured Weber took sixth place as a team.