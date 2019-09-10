PLEASANT VIEW — Katie Corelli was quite frank after Davis High volleyball's three-set win over Weber High on Tuesday.
The junior outside hitter, as well as head coach Lori Salvo, were happy about the win, but not particularly happy about how the Darts played.
"Our defense was pretty good. Our passing was fine, it really was our hitting. Either people weren't converting or they were hitting out," Corelli said.
There were many stretches where neither team could get the ball in play, but Davis (9-5, 1-1 Region 1) pulled through with a straight-sets win over Weber, 25-19, 27-25, 25-18 to get its first win in the early stages of this year's Region 1 schedule.
Davis High's Lauryn Arnold (16) bumps the ball while Weber High's Alyssa Hansen (12) stands at the ready during Tuesday's volleyball match up on September 10, 2019, at Weber High School.
Consistency is one of those buzzwords in sports that coaches like to preach to their teams. In the Darts' case, they've been consistently up-and-down since the start of the season and searching for consistent play on the court.
"We can be so amazing for a few points and the next thing you know, where has that team gone? That's what we're working on, serving and passing, getting better free balls so that we can run a faster offense," Salvo said.
At a tournament over the weekend, they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Copper Hills, who went to the state semifinals last year and could reach that stage again this season.
Against the Grizzlies, Davis won the first set and dropped the last two (tournament matches are best-of-three). Against Fremont in the region opener last week, Davis lost the first set 25-9, won the second 25-20 and lost the match in four sets.
After a straightforward first set against Weber in which the Darts led virtually the entire time, they had to dig in and come back to take the second set.
Weber (3-10, 1-1 Region 1) led 17-12 after Alyssa Hansen blocked a hit straight down. Hansen, a returning senior starter, caused Davis tons of problems the entire match both on offense and defense.
But Davis started chipping into the lead, putting a lot of points through Corelli and Watts.
Davis eventually tied the set at 22 apiece. The Warriors had two match points, but the Darts fought off both of them, with Corelli's hit tying the score at 25-all.
Two points later, Davis wrapped up the set. Things were close in the third set most of the way, but the Darts turned a 13-13 tie into a 23-17 lead that forced a Weber timeout.
Though the Darts weren't consistent in the eyes of their coach, they were consistent enough in the eyes of the volleyball rulebook, which decrees that the first team to win three sets in a best-of-five scenario wins the match.