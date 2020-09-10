PLAIN CITY — For the second straight year, the Fremont volleyball team found itself trailing two sets to zero and wobbling in the third set at home against Syracuse.
And for the second straight year, the Silverwolves came back to beat the Titans in a five-set match involving the two preemptive favorites in Region 1.
Thursday’s set sores were 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9.
Other than Fremont having a new head coach, Alise Bowles, Thursday’s meeting pitted teams with mostly the same players against each other, just like last year’s five-set epic that the Silverwolves won.
“I think Syracuse played really well,” Bowles said. “You have to admire their libero and their scrappiness on defense, they didn’t let things drop, they had a lot of relentless pursuit and they were playing really, really good ball.”
One of the bigger personnel changes for the Silverwolves is Ayva Cebollero moved from a hitter spot to being the primary setter.
Cebollero put up 78 assists the last three matches, a lot of those going to sophomore outside/middle hitter Maggie Mendelson, who continued where she left off from last year’s breakout freshman season.
Mendelson got off several big, loud hits and her hitting won the Silverwolves (4-1, 3-0 Region 1) plenty of points, but Syracuse was also in good defensive position to deal with her many times.
Fremont benefited from Mendelson’s hitting heavily as it erased a 20-14 third-set deficit and won the set 25-22.
The Silverwolves raced to a 10-2 lead in the fourth, scrambling to pick up hits and exposing open points in the Titans’ (4-1, 2-1) defense.
“They were just smarter,” Bowles said of what changed from Fremont’s perspective after the first two sets. “We had more IQ within the game and we were making the shots that needed to be made.”
They won the fourth set with plenty of room to spare, got off to a big lead early in the fifth and coasted. Mendelson punctuated the fifth set with a kill that went basically straight down and hit in front of a Syracuse defender’s feet.
“I do think that since they’ve been in that dogfight before, they knew, we have to go make this choice (to win) right now,” Bowles said.
Three Syracuse players notched double-digit kills: Megan Chandler with 15, and Saige Dimick and Andie Thomas with 14 each. Setter Hailee Garcia had 57 assists.
For the past three seasons, Syracuse and Fremont have finished in the top two spots in Region 1. The Titans captured region titles in 2017 and 2018 with unbeaten region campaigns.
Fremont got them back with an unbeaten region season last year. Though COVID-19 has changed a lot in the world, Region 1 volleyball figures once again to be a Syracuse-Fremont battle.