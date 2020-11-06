MIDVALE — There was a moment Friday in the 6A volleyball state semifinals when it looked like Fremont High might, just might, grab ahold of its match against Lone Peak.
As quickly as the moment appeared, it disappeared and the potential two-sets-to-one lead turned into an equivalent deficit that spelled the end of the Silverwolves’ season.
They were knocked off by No. 1 Lone Peak in a four-set semifinal match at Hillcrest High 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 16-25.
By a purely “sets won and lost” standpoint, Fremont (22-4) got one set closer to the state championship game this year than it did last year. But not close enough.
"Honestly, I'm happy with how we responded," head coach Alise Bowles said, particularly noting the second set. "The poise, the maturity and just the strength that we had the first three sets were really, really good for us."
What undid the Silverwolves was the steady overall play of the Knights, the prohibitive championship favorites entering the tournament.
The Knights were consistently ahead by a handful of points in the first set, though with a 24-21 lead, Fremont came back and tied it with big hits from Hoku Sagapolu and Maggie Mendelson.
LP didn’t blink, easily winning the final two points of the set, punctuated by a big hit from Lauren Jardine, a University of Wisconsin-committed outside hitter.
Something carried over into the second set for the Silverwolves, though.
"Honestly, it came down to our cohesion as a team. We were doing our jobs, we were playing within our realms and our abilities and executed our gameplan," Bowles said.
They had Whitley Surrage serve — and serve well, at that — to start things off. They led 6-0 and 9-3 early on and it wasn’t an aberration.
Hoku Sagapolu guided a hit down the right line, Mendelson and Hailee Heslop combined for a huge kill block and LP finally called timeout with the Silverwolves' lead at 14-5.
It steadied the Knights, but by that time Fremont was already far enough ahead and evened the match at one set apiece without much issue.
For a moment, just a moment, it looked like the Silverwolves were going to take control of the match. Trailing 13-9, they went on a 7-0 run that included a big block from setter Ayva Cebollero to go up 16-13.
The Knights responded in kind with a 10-0 run that essentially put the third set to bed.
"Their libero (Grace Evans) is very, very good, she made some big plays," Bowles said.
As fast as Fremont had that moment in the third set when it looked like it might grab a two-sets-to-one lead in this match, it evaporated just as quickly.
Lone Peak jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the fourth and the way the match was going — the team that took the lead first in each set ended up winning — that was that.
A big lead LP lead in the fourth set soon followed thanks to the steady play that guided them earlier in the match, leaving Fremont to once again go back to the drawing board one match earlier than it would've wanted.
"I said 2021 starts (Saturday) morning," Bowles said she told the team in the locker room after the match.
"Championship mindset starts (Saturday) morning. I told them they have until 11:59 p.m. to think about today then after that it's gone. Nothing we can do about it."
Timpview 3, Bountiful 1
An early two-sets-to-zero deficit was too much for Bountiful (18-7) to overcome in Friday's 5A state volleyball semifinals. The top-seeded team in the tournament fell to No. 4 Timpview 19-25, 16-25, 30-28, 22-25.
In both the first two sets, Bountiful fell behind by a handful of points early.
The third set was tight from the beginning and neither team could play error-free long enough to break away.
Bountiful trailed 24-23 late in the third and saved match point with a big hit from sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Harvey.
Timpview saved a set point with Bountiful up 25-24. Back and forth the teams went, Bountiful saving match points while down 26-25 and 27-26 and Timpview saving a set point while trailing 28-27.
Finally, Emrie Satuala instinctively hit a floating ball that ricocheted off a Timpview defender and out of play to secure a 30-28 third set.
The good fortune for Bountiful didn't go any further, as Timpview won three of the final four points to turn a 22-21 lead into the 25-22 fourth-set win.