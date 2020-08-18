FARMINGTON — The last time either the Layton or Farmington High volleyball teams played a sanctioned match was in November, nine months ago.
Even without COVID-19 altering the landscape, things have changed quite a bit for these two programs. The Phoenix won the Region 5 championship last year behind a large group of seniors and made it to the 5A state championship game.
This year, Farmington comes back with a young team and little experience. Layton's the opposite, having finished sixth in Region 1 last year with a very young team.
The young Layton team has a year of vital experience since, which paid off in a five-set win for the Lancers — 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12 — in Tuesday night's season opener.
"We have five seniors this year and they've worked pretty hard for the past year to just get here, and it shows just how well they worked together," Layton head coach Angella Lopez said.
Farmington's 25-22 win in the first set gave way to a seesaw second set that saw the Phoenix lead 15-10 at one point before Layton reeled off eight straight points to take the lead.
The Phoenix, in its third year as a program, leveled the scoring again but eventually, Layton pulled away.
The Lancers return five of their top six leading hitters from last year, as well as their starting setter, Mercedes Lopez, and defensive specialist, Taylor Jensen.
"I think (the experience helps) a lot of nerves and the mental game. They held themselves really well and pushed through it," Lopez said.
Senior outside hitter Lia Katoa had several strong hits in the second set and several more in the third, eventually finishing the last two points of a 25-19 third set to give the Lancers a 2-1 set lead.
Farmington took the fourth set back, 25-17, helped in a big way by Amber Beddes' serving. Beddes is one of a small handful of Phoenix players who saw significant playing time last year.
The senior, whose serve has a high toss that mimics those of college and pro players, came in to serve with a 14-11 lead, hit a couple aces, a couple hard serves that threw off the Lancers' hitting and helped turn a 14-11 advantage into 20-11.
Layton came right back in the fifth set, taking an 8-3 lead on an ace by Katoa, whom Lopez called "amazing" and praised for having a good all-around game. Farmington would close the gap to 11-9 at one point but the Lancers' lead was plenty big.
There were plenty of fans in attendance Tuesday night despite a 25% attendance limit for indoor events and the volleyball match they saw on the court was about as normal as possible.
It's the next-to-the-court stuff that's different.
Teams no longer high-five each other at the net before matches and they don't switch sides of the court between sets. Players also stand while on the bench, but aren't exactly spaced apart.
Upon being substituted out of the game, each player had to use hand sanitizer from a giant bottle on the scorer's table.
Masks are required of everyone coming indoors and there's plenty of signage pointing out that new rule, but the handful of people who took their masks off after finding their seats weren't told to put their masks back on.
The 25% attendance limit also means there will be no fans at this week's Davis Dart Classic volleyball tournament at Davis High. That's because there's 12 teams in the tournament, Layton and Farmington included, and with that many players and coaches, there's no room to accommodate fans.
If a 12-team tournament in a 25% capacity school district necessitates no fans, it certainly prompts further questions about attendance at state tournaments, most of which are held in Salt Lake or Utah counties where there are tighter health restrictions.