The high school volleyball season is underway in Northern Utah. Here are a couple storylines and a few players to watch heading into the 2021 season.
STORYLINES
THE MENDELSON EFFECT
Fremont junior middle/outside hitter Maggie Mendelson is apparently a once-in-a-generation athlete, as she was selected to both the USA Volleyball and Basketball Youth National teams that have international tournaments this summer and fall.
She’ll be gone about a month total, which means the Silverwolves won’t have her for about a month total, which means it’s likely Fremont will see other players get a lot of playing time.
In the long run, that could bring good experience for what is an inexperienced group of hitters.
What it means for this season is ultimately unclear, though one can imagine the Silverwolves will be hard-pressed to go unbeaten in Region 1 again without Mendelson in the lineup for several games.
That means chances for Syracuse, Farmington (new to Region 1) and maybe a third team to come and make a run at the region.
Once Mendelson is back in the lineup for good (late September/early October), the Silverwolves should be on track to make another deep run at the state tournament.
REALIGNMENT
By now, many are familiar with what realignment did in Region 1 and Region 5. Farmington switched places with Northridge, and Roy went to Region 2.
How those three all will fare is to be determined. The biggest realignment shakeup was in 3A Region 13.
Morgan, South Summit and Grantsville are all the same, but the region swapped Judge Memorial, Providence Hall and Summit Academy for Ogden, Ben Lomond and Layton Christian.
Or, as OHS coach Brad Hulse noted, going down from 4A to 3A in volleyball doesn’t exactly make things easier for the Tigers (or the Scots or Eagles, for that matter).
It does cut a ton of travel out of the picture for both Ogden schools, Morgan and LCA, however.
STATE TITLE CONTENDERS
6A
For the past couple years, Fremont has made it to the semifinals and lost to a very good team there. There’s enough talent on the Silverwolves’ team to compete with the likes of Lone Peak, but they’ll need to see big improvements throughout the year if they want to eventually be in that conversation.
“Our team has to remember their why and purpose this season. We’ve switched our focus to be more on the competition of the sport rather than the outcomes. When we are competing, the rest takes care of itself,” FHS coach Alise Bowles said.
5A
With the amount of talent and experience returning, Bountiful stands a good chance at contending for the 5A crown this year. The thing is, defending champ Timpview returns most of its team, so the Redhawks will have to find something special throughout the course of the season to potentially get to the Thunderbirds’ level.
“To be successful this season, we will need to focus on tough serving, solid passing and being effective with our out-of-system offense. If we can do those things, we will be really difficult to defend,” Bountiful coach Sarah Chism said.
3A
It’s a death, taxes, Morgan High volleyball is very good type of thing in 3A. The last two years, the Trojans have met and lost to the ultra-formidable Union Cougars in the state championship game.
A lot of Morgan’s team from last year returns and the Trojans should be able to make another run at the title, but the Cougars have their two best players back, as well.
Morgan-Union Part III wouldn’t be a bad thing for the neutral volleyball fan, though.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
HITTERS
Maggie Mendelson, Fremont: Here’s the thing about Mendelson: it’s going to be hard to watch her in a Fremont uniform this season because she’ll be gone a total of about four weeks over the next month-plus with her Team USA Volleyball and Basketball obligations. But the Silverwolves’ junior middle/outside hitter is worth watching.
Jordyn Harvey, Bountiful: Harvey, a junior outside hitter entering her third year starting, is a nationally ranked recruit who was one of 24 players named to the USA Volleyball U18 Training Team this summer and is one of the best players in the state. Last year for Bountiful, she had 351 kills in 77 sets played with a .254 hitting percentage.
Andie Thomas, Syracuse: Thomas posted 194 kills as a junior last season, but comes back as the main returning hitter for the Titans. With younger, less experienced hitters around her, Thomas could put up big numbers.
Reese Bockwoldt, Ogden: Bockwoldt, a junior hitter, had 294 kills in 73 sets played last year with a .288 hitting percentage.
Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan: Jaffa, a sophomore, led the team in hitting percentage last year with .276 and also had 185 kills with 46 service aces and 141 total blocks.
SETTERS
Ayva Cebollero, Fremont: Cebollero, a senior setter, verbally committed to Oregon over the summer. She put up 722 assists in 89 sets played last season in her first season playing setter full-time for FHS (she can also hit well). The ball distribution experience will be crucial for a team that’s going to play a lot of different hitters in Mendelson’s absence.
Hailee Garcia, Syracuse: Garcia, a senior setter who will be a four-year starter this fall, committed to St. Mary’s College over the offseason. Garcia has 2,327 career assists after posting 880 last season, which ranks her seventh in career assists in the state, according to the UHSAA record book. The career record is 3,177 assists (Ciara Parker, Snow Canyon), which is well within reach.
Evalyn Chism, Bountiful: Chism, a junior setter entering her third year starting, had 676 assists last year and has the team’s top two hitters coming back in 2021, Harvey and Emrie Satuala. That should make for a pretty strong attack that will be hard for other teams to stop.
Sarah Snell, St. Joseph: Snell, a junior who will also play hitter, led the Jayhawks with 131 kills last year as they won the Region 17 title.
LIBEROS
Kambree Rodriguez, Syracuse: Rodriguez, a junior libero entering her third season as a starter, had 242 digs last season and 27 service aces in 2020. She’s one of three returning starters overall for the Titans.
Olivia Blackford, Ogden: Blackford, a junior, led Ogden with 249 digs last year.
NEW COACHES
Renae Davis is the new coach at Weber High. Davis graduated from Weber and is the fourth different head coach for the Warriors in as many seasons.
McKay Barker left Northridge to take over at her alma-mater Davis and replace longtime coach Lori Salvo, who retired.
Mitch Stevens, who coached at Bountiful High and with the Hive Volleyball club in Farmington, takes over at Northridge.
At Clearfield, Brooke Pehrson is the new head coach. Pehrson graduated from Syracuse High in 2015 and started four years at middle blocker for Idaho State.
Jamie Poole is the new head coach at Layton Christian. Poole graduated from Bonneville High.