FARMINGTON — Farmington High volleyball defeated Bountiful (16-11, 6-3 Region 5) in four sets Thursday to claim the Region 5 title, making the Phoenix region champions in six of the seven fall sports. Set scores were 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20.
Hannah Howard led Farmington (24-1, 9-0) with 16 kills, 21 digs, and four blocks.
NORTHRIDGE 3, WEBER 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Despite Weber winning a marathon second set, Northridge won the final two to win 25-17, 28-30, 25-22, 25-15.
Emma Hendricks handed out 46 assists for Northridge (17-10, 8-5 Region 1). Alex Ivory had 15 kills and 13 digs while Karli Nielson added 12 kills and 17 digs. Maika Kalauli served four aces and tallied 37 digs.
Alyssa Hansen paced Weber (7-17, 5-7) with 11 kills, two blocks and two aces. Ryan Calvert added 10 kills. Rianne Brown served five aces and had nine kills. Mae Arbon collected 13 digs.
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont topped Clearfield 25-14, 25-12, 25-14.
Maggie Mendelson led the Silverwolves (25-2, 13-0 Region 1) at the net with 13 kills and two blocks. Rylie Merrill served three aces, adding 10 kills and 11 digs. Brittyn Haney had 12 digs and Carlie Peterson handed out 29 assists
Missy Mortensen had six kills and four digs for Clearfield (2-12, 2-11). Kylie Hansen added four kills and one block while Sadie Christiansen tallied 15 digs and one ace.
SYRACUSE 3, ROY 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse swept Roy 25-8, 25-11, 25-10.
Saige Dimick served five of the 17 Titan (20-5, 12-1 Region 1) aces and added four blocks. Megan Chandler had 10 kills, Kambree Rodriguez tallied seven digs and Hailee Garcia dished out 22 assists.
Daija Archuleta led Roy (1-25, 0-13 Region 1) with seven kills and six digs. Jillian Rogers added six digs and Ashtyn Stoor had seven assists.
DAVIS 3, LAYTON 0
KAYSVILLE — Davis swept Layton 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
Katie Corelli led Davis (16-9, 8-5 Region 1) with 13 kills. Madi Rushton dished out 27 assists. Liv Watts served five aces. Lexi Sunderland had 16 assists and Lauryn Arnold added seven blocks.
Kenzi Christensen had three kills and three blocks for Layton (9-16, 4-9). Eleonora Palu and Emma Brough also had three kills apiece. Mercedes Lopez served two aces and dished out 12 assists while Taylor Jensen added nine digs.
VIEWMONT 3, BONNEVILLE 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Viewmont (4-22, 2-7 Region 5) beat Bonneville 25-22, 25-17, 25-13.
Kelsie Heslop had nine kills and Scarlett Kluge added seven kills for Bonneville (2-18, 0-9 Region 5). Jenna Hansen served four aces and tallied 26 digs.
WOODS CROSS 3, BOX ELDER 0WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross (8-11, 5-4 Region 5) beat Box Elder (10-14, 5-4) in straight sets: 25-19, 25-17, 26-24. No stats were reported.