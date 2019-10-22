PLEASANT VIEW — Syracuse High volleyball defeated Weber in a five-set match, winning Tuesday by scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-7.
Megan Chandler led Syracuse (19-5, 11-1 Region 1) at the net with 11 kills. Kambree Rodriguez had 30 digs and served three aces. Katee Stromberg added eight blocks while Hailee Garcia dished out 36 assists.
Alyssa Hansen led Weber (7-17, 5-7) with 18 kills, hitting .353, and added two blocks and eight digs. Ryan Calvert had 10 kills, eight digs and one block while Mae Arbon tallied 15 digs.
DAVIS 3, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Davis beat Clearfield 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20.
Katie Corelli had 24 kills and 16 digs for the Darts (15-9, 7-5 Region 1). Madi Rushton dished out 44 assists, served three aces and added 10 digs. Lauryn Arnold tallied four blocks and eight kills.
Addy Follett paced Clearfield (2-11, 2-10) with 23 assists, seven digs, one kill and three aces. Lexie Cordon had 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Abby Coffey tallied six blocks and seven kills. Sadie Christiansen added 21 digs and one ace.
FREMONT 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Fremont won at Northridge 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.
Maggie Mendelson had 18 kills, two blocks and two digs for the Silverwolves (24-2, 12-0 Region 1). Carlie Peterson added 35 assists, eight digs, two kills one ace and one block. Brittyn Haney added 27 digs and four assists.
Emma Hendricks dished out 29 assists to pace the Knights (16-10, 7-5). Karli Nielson had 16 digs, Maika Kalauli had 13 digs and Alex Ivory added 12 digs.
LAYTON 3, ROY 0
LAYTON — Layton swept Roy by scores of 25-8, 25-18, 25-15.
Eleonora Palu led the Lancers (9-15, 4-8) with 14 kills. Emma Brough served five of the 14 Layton aces. Kenzi Christensen had two blocks while Taylor Jensen added 33 digs. Mercedes Lopez dished out 28 assists.
Tiana Collins had two aces and four blocks to pace the Royals (1-24, 0-12 Region 1). Daija Archuleta tallied six kills, Xochitl Sustaita had 24 digs and Ashtyn Stoor handled 12 assists.
JUAN DIEGO 3, BEN LOMOND 0
DRAPER — Ben Lomond fell at Juan Diego 25-23, 25-19, 25-12.
Jennifer Barker led the Scots (0-19, 0-11 Region 10) with two kills and two blocks, Adia Jensen added one kill and five digs while Surelda Oberloh collected nine digs.
MORGAN 3, JUDGE MEMORIAL 0
SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan swept Judge Memorial 25-11, 25-10, 25-14.
Abby Cox had 12 kills and five digs for the Trojans (22-5, 10-0 Region 13) while Emery Wheeler added 12 kills and four digs. Sydney Stuart had 35 assists and 13 digs and Kate Korth tallied 14 digs.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Uintah 3, Ogden 0
Layton Christian 3, Utah Military 0
Waterford 3, St. Joseph 0