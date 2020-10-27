KAYSVILLE — Hailee Garcia dished out 58 assists to pace Syracuse High volleyball in a four-set region win at Davis. Scores were 25-22, 25-21,18-25, 25-20.
Andie Thomas had 17 kills for Syracuse (17-3, 11-2 Region 1). Saige Dimick served three aces, Katee Stromberg tallied four blocks and Kambree Rodriguez added 26 digs.
Katie Corelli led Davis (16-11, 9-5) at the net with 21 kills. Katie Anderton dished out 18 assists, Aubrey Nielson served six aces and Cierra Limb added 24 digs.
MORGAN 3, NORTH SANPETE 0
RICHFIELD — No. 3 Morgan used a 10-1 run in the second set and a 12-2 run in the third to sweep No. 6 North Sanpete (17-10) and advance in the 3A state quarterfinals played at Sevier Valley Center. Set scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.
The Trojans (17-7) will face No. 2 Carbon (22-4) in the semifinals Wednesday at noon.
NORTHRIDGE 3, LAYTON 0
LAYTON — Karli Nielson posted 20 kills, 12 digs and five aces as Northridge swept Layton 25-17, 25-20, 25-23.
Aubrey Lueders added 14 digs for Northridge (11-9, 8-5 Region 1).
Mercedes Lopez led Layton (12-15, 5-8) with 20 assists, three aces and eight digs. Lia Katoa had nine kills and Kenzie Christensen tallied four blocks.
BOUNTIFUL 3, BONNEVILLE 0
BOUNTIFUL — Jordyn Harvey tallied 14 kills as Bountiful (16-6, 9-1 Region 5) swept Bonneville 25-20, 25-6, 25-19.
Natalie Van Dyke tallied six kills and two digs for Bonneville (10-18, 2-8). Halle Morgan dished out 15 assists, Taryn Olsen had 16 digs while Kelsie Heslop added five kills and 10 digs.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Box Elder 3, Farmington 0