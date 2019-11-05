HERRIMAN — In the upset of the day, 19-seed Weber volleyball won the fourth and fifth sets to win at 14-seed Herriman (10-16) on Tuesday and advance to the 6A state tournament second round. Scores were 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13.
Alyssa Hansen paced Weber (9-18) with 17 kills, hitting .414, and five blocks. Makaylee Nye had seven kills and four blocks while Rianne Brown added seven kills and served two aces. Shelby Fronk dished out 41 assists and tallied five blocks.
Weber will next face 3-seed Pleasant Grove at 5 p.m. Thursday at Utah Valley University.
DAVIS 3, CYPRUS 0
KAYSVILLE — Liv Watts had nine kills, 14 digs and seven aces to lead 10-seed Davis to a home win over 23-seed Cyprus (7-14) in the 6A state tournament first round. Set scores were 25-11, 25-6, 25-6.
Katie Corelli added seven kills and seven digs for Davis (18-9), while Madi Rushton dished out 18 assists and served six aces.
Davis will face 7-seed American Fork (15-12) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the second round at UVU.
WEST 3, LAYTON 1
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 20-seed Layton won a marathon first set but 13-seed West (15-11) responded with three straight wins to take the first-round match. Scores were 26-28, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.
Kenzi Christensen had 11 kills and two blocks for the Lancers. Emma Brough served five aces, Taylor Jensen added five digs and Mercedes Lopez dished out 23 assists.
Layton ends the season win a 9-18 overall record, 4-10 in Region 1.
SKYRIDGE 3, CLEARFIELD 1
LEHI — No. 22-seed Clearfield won the first set but 11-seed Skyridge (15-14) won the next three to take the first-round match. Set Scores were 21-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19.
Missy Mortensen led the Falcons with eight kills, three blocks, four digs, and one assist. Abby Coffey had four kills, four blocks and four digs. Sadie Christiansen added 23 Digs and one ace.
Clearfield finished the season with a 2-14 record, 2-12 in Region 1.
WEST JORDAN 3, ROY 0
WEST JORDAN — No. 25-seed Roy fell at 8-seed West Jordan (23-7) to conclude the season. Set scores were 25-13, 25-8, 25-13.
The Royals finish 1-27 overall, 0-14 in Region 1.
5A TOURNAMENT
BOUNTIFUL 3, PAYSON 0
BOUNTIFUL — Sayler Larson had six kills and three blocks as 9-seed Bountiful advanced out of the 5A first round with a home win over 24-seed Payson (5-22) by scores of 25-18, 25-7, 25-12.
Emrie Satuala added five kills and three blocks for the Braves (17-12). Amy Black served seven aces and had six digs.
Bountiful faces 8-seed Skyline at 9 a.m. Thursday in the second round at Utah Valley University.
WOODS CROSS 3, OREM 0
WOODS CROSS — Saane Katoa had seven kills on eight attempts, hitting .875 as 13-seed Woods Cross swept 20-seed Orem (9-21) in the first round by scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-7.
The Wildcats (10-11) will next face 4-seed Salem Hills at 9 a.m. Thursday in the second round at UVU.
BOX ELDER 3, WASATCH 0
BRIGHAM CITY — No. 12 seed Box Elder (12-14) swept 21-seed Wasatch (8-14) by scores of 25-10, 25-9, 25-21.
Box Elder plays 5-seed Park City in the second round at 9 a.m. Thursday at UVU.
SKYLINE 3, VIEWMONT 1
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 25-seed Viewmont saw its season end at 8-seed Skyline (21-8) by scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20.
Viewmont ends the season at 4-24, 2-8 in Region 5.
LEHI 3, BONNEVILLE 0
LEHI — No. 27-seed Bonneville saw its season end in a first-round loss at 6-seed Lehi (18-11). Set scores were 25-7, 25-19, 25-17.
Sierra Smith led the Lakers with four kills and three blocks. Scarlett Kluge and Natale van Dyke each added three kills.
Bonneville ends the season at 2-20 overall, 0-10 in Region 5.