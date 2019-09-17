PLEASANT VIEW — The strength for the Fremont High volleyball team isn't its .254 hitting percentage, which is third-best in the state prior to Tuesday, nor is it the 6-foot-4 freshman phenom outside hitter with big-time scholarship offers — nor is it the handful of returning starters from Region 1's second-place team.
"We really stay together well as a team, we don't ever get frazzled. We can always put the ball in play and keep it alive until we get our chance," setter Carlie Peterson said.
There have been plenty of chances for the Silverwolves to unravel this season, but so far they've passed most their tests, with the latest being a three-set sweep at Weber on Tuesday afternoon.
Alyssa Hansen (12) for Weber High goes up for a hit at the net in a match against Fremont High on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Weber High School.
The aforementioned freshman phenom outside hitter for Fremont, Maggie Mendelson, led the team in kills Tuesday with 14 kills. Senior Haylee Doxey had 11 and Peterson put up 32 assists.
Fremont coasted through the first two sets against its county rival 25-16 and 25-17. In both of those sets, the Silverwolves (11-1, 4-0 Region 1) were ahead by a couple points early, then reeled off either a few points in a row — Weber made several errors late in both sets — or consistently won two points for every one that the Warriors did.
"Our kids work hard in practice and the chemistry in our gym is great. I wouldn't change it for anything," Fremont head coach Shauna Haney said.
Weber (4-12, 2-2 Region 1) offered its toughest resistance in the third set, turning a 9-6 deficit into a 13-10 lead after nice back-to-back kills by Alyssa Hansen and Rianne Brown. The Warriors led 17-14 before Fremont won three-straight points on kills from Mendelson and Doxey.
Weber led 19-17 after a Ryan Calvert kill, then Fremont won eight of the next nine points to secure the sweep.
"For the first two sets we kind of stayed even — with our energy and composure — and when they started to come back, we needed to bump up a little bit and make sure that we were staying disciplined and on top of it," Peterson said.
Volleyball teams have their offensive and defensive systems that, in a perfect world, they'd like to run on every single point. Of course, high school volleyball doesn't happen that way and, more often than not, a team finds itself scrambling out of system to get balls back over the net.
"Specifically, out of system, I thought our out-of-system play is going in the direction that we want it to go. Defensively, I thought that we picked up a lot," Haney said.
Tuesday marked the first game of a stretch where Fremont will play four of its next five games away from home. The Silverwolves get Northridge on Thursday and Clearfield on Sept. 24 before an eagerly awaited matchup with two-time defending region champion Syracuse on Sept. 26.