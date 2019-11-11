The high school volleyball season wrapped up over the weekend with the conclusion of the 6A and 5A state tournaments. Here's a couple thoughts and observations, plus the Standard-Examiner's year-end prep volleyball rankings.
STATE TOURNAMENT NOTES
The 2019 season was the first since 2014 that a Weber, Davis, Box Elder or Morgan County team didn't win a state volleyball championship.
In 2015 and 2016, Bountiful and Morgan both won titles, Box Elder and Morgan won in 2017 and Morgan won again last year.
The Trojans' loss this year in the state title match ended their four-year reign atop the 3A classification. Morgan is one of five schools to ever accomplish four-straight titles (Weber also won four straight titles from 1981-84).
The record is eight in a row, done by Rich High from 1999-2006.
In the six volleyball state tournaments this year, the No. 1 seeded team only won the state championship in the 1A classification and that was Panguitch High.
In classes 6A-2A, the champs' seeds were No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 4 and No. 6. The No. 1 seeds in 6A-2A lost in the title game (6A and 5A), the semifinals (3A and 2A) and the quarterfinals (4A).
STATISTICAL HIGHS
A look at the statistic leaderboards shows a few area players in the top 10 in several categories. Here's a look at who ended the season where, according to MaxPreps.
Hitting percentage: No. 2, Maggie Mendelson, Fremont (.387); No. 5, Abbie Cox, Morgan (.336); No. 7, Hannah Howard, Farmington (.332).
Assists: No. 2, Sydney Stuart, Morgan (990); No. 8, Carlie Peterson, Fremont (849).
Kills: No. 4, Katie Corelli, Davis (414); No. 8, Emery Wheeler, Morgan (388).
Total blocks: No. 6, Maggie Mendelson, Fremont (101).
Digs: No. 5, Taylor Jensen, Layton (487); No. 9, Brittyn Haney, Fremont (474).
YEAR-END RANKINGS
1. Farmington
Next year, Farmington High (28-2) will be a third-year school and as far as volleyball state championships go, there's some history with third-year schools winning it all. Green Canyon (opened 2017) won the 4A title this year, Skyridge (opened 2016) won it last year and the aforementioned MVHS (opened 1980) also won a title in 1982 as a third-year school.
2. Fremont
Fremont's (28-4) season ended by finishing in fourth place at the state tournament, the Silverwolves' highest finish since their semifinal appearance in 2013. Their wait for a first state title continues.
3. Morgan
Morgan (25-6) had six seniors on this year's team, meaning next year will be a relatively inexperienced group taking the floor. This was the sixth season in a row and 10th in the last 11 that the Trojans won 24-plus matches.
4. Syracuse
Syracuse (22-8) went home from this year's state tournament finishing in seventh place. Theoretically, the Titans return most of their team — setter, libero, blockers and outside hitter — next year.
5. Davis
As a No. 10 seed in the 6A state tournament, Davis (19-11) came back from two sets down and upset No. 7 American Fork in a five-set thriller.
Note: The year-end prep football rankings will come out on Monday, Nov. 18.