As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in!
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LAYTON — Whether or not there will be a power shift in Region 1 wrestling won’t be fully known until the end of the season. Wednesday night’s dual match between Fremont High and Layton offered a potential glimpse at things to come.
The Silverwolves took down two-time defending Region 1 champion Layton by a 48-33 score in a match that was close early on, then went overwhelmingly the way of Fremont.
Seven different Silverwolves won their matches with pins, starting with the very first match when Cal Christiansen pinned Porter Kinne in the second period.
Fremont High wrestles Layton High on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Layton High School.
Mathematically, Fremont clinched team victory with three matches remaining after Kolton Kammeyer’s pin in the 195-pound match.
Khegan Tarkalson — a late addition to the lineup — Mason Denton, Trenton Bell, Nolan Kiser and KJ VanUitert grabbed additional wins by fall for Fremont, with VanUitert’s win in the 220-pound match eliciting the biggest cheer of the night from the Fremont contingent.
“That was really huge especially finishing strong with those pins in our upper weights, they’ve really come through for us. We had some guys step up in the lower weights as well,” Fremont head coach Cody Storey said.
Denton is the defending 6A state champion at 126 pounds and wrestled at 138 on Wednesday, but will wrestle at 132 the rest of the season in a weight class where he’s projected to be one of the contenders for the state championship.
Things are looking up for the Silverwolves this season. One new thing the team did at the start of the year was invite members of the Marine Corps to a practice to run a workout.
“I mean, it was brutal. It really did, it sucked. But in the end, it was worth it because it got us in shape, it challenged our capabilities, but now we know we can do anything we set our minds to,” Denton said.
Storey says he got the idea of bringing Marines to a practice from Pleasant Grove wrestling’s head coach Brock Moore because when “you win 19 state titles, you gotta pick the brain and see what’s going on there.”
Absent from Wednesday’s dual match was Layton senior Tyson Humpherys (145 pounds) due to injury.
In his place, Noah Mandleco trailed 5-4 late in the third period, got a takedown to go up 6-5 and converted that into a pin that started a brief Lancer rally to take a 21-18 lead.
The teams traded the lead the next three matches before Fremont took it for good with Kammeyer’s win at 195.
Four region matches remain for both teams, including rivalry matches at the end of the regular season, so there’s time yet for things to shake out.
For now, though, the Silverwolves have grabbed some attention. The team win stands out for Fremont because, Storey says, it’s been so long since the Silverwolves have beaten the Lancers.
Match results
106: Ryker Brann (LHS) def. Keaton Gines (FHS) by fall (5:11).
113: Cal Christiansen (FHS) def. Porter Kinne (LHS) by fall (3:08).
120: Quade Smith (LHS) def. Hayden Wilcox (FHS) by fall (4:53).
126: Aiden Harris (LHS) def. Corbin Platt (FHS) by a 5-3 decision.
132: Khegan Tarkalson (FHS) def. Juan Navia (LHS) by fall (3:12).
138: Mason Denton (FHS) def. Baden Hearne (LHS) by fall (4:32).
145: Noah Mandleco (LHS) def. Michael Gough (FHS) by fall (5:30).
152: Isaac Fisher (LHS) def. Izic Martinez (FHS) by fall (3:40).
160: Trenton Bell (FHS) def. Ethan Hearne (LHS) by fall (3:09).
170: Canyon Brann (LHS) def. Jackson Hardy (FHS) by fall (1:34).
182: Nolan Kiser (FHS) def. Brandon Galvez (LHS) by fall (3:00).
195: Kolton Kammeyer (FHS) def. Ethan Duke (LHS) by fall (3:41).
220: KJ VanUitert (FHS) def. Noah Linford (LHS) by fall (1:11).
Originally built in 1907, the Boothe family house on Adams Avenue recently made its way back into the family after Jon Boothe purchased the house in November. The house was owned by Boothe's great-grandparents then grandparents and his mother Donna was raised in the home.