SYRACUSE — The perennial Davis County high school boys wrestling power is back on top of Region 1 after a one-season hiatus.
Layton High pushed aside Syracuse 43-21 Thursday night in a battle of Region 1 unbeatens to win its fourth region title in five seasons and 13th in school history.
Region trophies have almost become a given for the Lancers, but with the wrestling season playing out amidst the out-of-control COVID-19 pandemic, LHS coach Adam Fager said he's happy the team is able to wrestle at all.
"We've got to be grateful we're here doing it. It's crazy how a horrible situation with the current pandemic has created a more positive experience for our wrestlers. They know at any point in time it can be taken from them," Fager said.
The Lancers mathematically secured the region title when Andrew Hansen pinned Kolby Yates in the 195-pound match after having held Yates in a headlock practically the whole first period.
Layton had a blistering start to the match, scoring pins the first three matches and then getting a major decision at 126 pounds from Quade Smith over Sutton Brown.
Smith came in as the No. 1-ranked 120-pound wrestler in the 6A classification, according to USA Wrestling Utah, and the No. 10 wrestler overall in the state.
Isaac Griffin gave Syracuse something to cheer about, pinning Jaron Priest in the 132-pound match. The discouraging overall start and the ensuing margin the defending region champion Titans were facing was simply too much.
Later in the match, Layton's Brandon Galvez took a 7-7 tie in the third period against Colton Wood and made an 11-8 win out of it, a rare slice of drama in an otherwise one-sided dual.
On paper, it would appear Layton had to struggle and battle for the region title, owing to a 34-31 dual win over Davis last week that came down to the last match and a 36-30 dual win against Fremont that came down to the penultimate one.
Smith, a two-time state champion who's expected to win his third state crown in a few weeks, didn't wrestle in either of those matches.
LHS would appear to be the team from Region 1 most capable of at winning a team trophy at the 6A state tournament, though Pleasant Grove is a heavy favorite and a near-lock to four-peat as state champs.
The way Fager looks at it, he just hopes the state tournament happens at all.
"We've wrestled with a lot more gratitude and we know win, lose or draw, we're happy that we're here, that we get to participate. That's probably our favorite thing," Fager said.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106: Jace Lemons (Layton) def. Easton Gines (Syracuse) by fall (1:04)
113: Kyler Pace (Layton) def. Boston Loveland (Syracuse) by fall (2:44)
120: Ryker Brann (Layton) def. Adam Wilson (Syracuse) by fall (:28)
126: Quade Smith (Layton) def. Sutton Brown (Syracuse) by major decision, 9-0
132: Isaac Griffin (Syracuse) def. Jaron Priest (Layton) by fall (1:38).
138: Baden Hearne (Layton) def. Trace Garrett (Syracuse) by decision, 4-2
145: Grant Fairbanks (Syracuse) def. Andrew Crowther (Layton) by decision, 9-3
152: Chase Carter (Syracuse) def. Juan Navia (Layton) by fall (1:44)
160: Jordan Faifai (Syracuse) def. Kael Bennie (Layton) by decision, 6-1
170: Zachary Phipps (Syracuse) def. Noah Mandelco (Layton) by decision, 6-1
182: Ethan Hearne (Layton) def. Nash Anderson (Syracuse) by decision, 5-1
195: Andrew Hansen (Layton) def. Kolby Yates (Syracuse) by fall (1:21)
220: Brandon Galvez (Layton) def. Colton Wood (Syracuse) by decision, 11-8
285: Noah Linford (Layton) win by forfeit
STATE TOURNAMENTS MOVED
Though the state wrestling tournaments were still listed as being at Utah Valley University as recently as this week, they have moved locations, as expected.
For the most part, the state tournaments will be at high schools. Perhaps the most interesting location is where the 5A boys tournament will be held: at Wasatch High, whose team is the defending state champions in 5A and is expected to either repeat as champions or challenge for the title.
According to the UHSAA calendar, here’s where some of the tournaments are going to be held:
Feb. 15: 6A girls tournament at Westlake High
Feb. 18: 5A, 3A-1A girls tournament at Wasatch Junior High
Feb. 18: 5A boys tournament at Wasatch High
Feb. 19: 3A boys tournament at Sevier Valley Center (Richfield)
Feb. 19: 6A boys tournament at Corner Canyon High
Feb. 20: 4A boys and girls tournament at Sevier Valley Center